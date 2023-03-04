Best Cheap Phone Plans for March 2023: Affordable Alternatives to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

In this article:



As 2023 rolls on (how is it March already?) you may be on the hunt for ways to save some cash. And while most people can’t afford to give up a cellphone, you may be able to get a better value by switching to a more budget-friendly carrier.

There are plenty of ways to do just that in 2023, from prepaid carriers such as Mint Mobile to cable companies’ mobile endeavors like Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile and Charter’s Spectrum Mobile. All of them could be cheaper than an unlimited plan from AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile. Cheap phone plans now have many of the features traditional plans offer, including unlimited plans.

While there are dozens of phone plan options out there, I’ve listed a few for you to consider, as well as some other ways to save on your bill. This space can quickly get unwieldy, so as with some of CNET’s other wireless carrier coverage, I’ll focus on options for a single line and for those looking for four lines.



Sarah Tew/CNET



- Advertisement -

Read more: Best Prepaid Phone Plans

Know your area and which carrier runs on which networks



To get the best deal, you need to make sure you have the coverage that you need. Cutting costs won’t help if it means the service won’t work for you.

The complex geographic variables across the US make it hard for us to give a blanket recommendation of any one carrier. T-Mobile’s service in New York may be excellent, but if you’re in rural Iowa, Verizon could be more reliable.

While your mileage may vary, the good news is that these networks are growing and improving all the time, particularly as the three major players continue the race to blanket the US with 5G. It’s quite possible that, a decade ago, you left a network complaining about its sparse service, but now it’s been beefed up because of that race to acquire customers.

- Advertisement -

If you know any friends or family in your area that already use the carrier you’re considering, ask about their experience. You could also go to a carrier’s store and see if they offer any free ways to try out the service before switching over, such as T-Mobile’s Network Pass. Verizon now offers a similar 30-day “Test Drive” program, while the Cricket prepaid service has rolled out its own trial program that lets you sample parent AT&T’s network.

Read more: Best Unlimited Plans From Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile

When it comes to prepaid carriers and mobile options from cable companies you should also check to see which network they are using. Mint Mobile, for instance, runs on T-Mobile’s service, while Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile and Charter’s Spectrum Mobile use Verizon. In these cases, downloading either of the two apps above could be a quick and easy way to try out T-Mobile or Verizon’s coverage in your area before you switch.

- Advertisement -

We have a list of a few of the major alternative providers and which networks they run on broken down here. Now, onto the picks.

Single lines with unlimited data



Sarah Tew/CNET Boost Mobile has added an unlimited plan that offers unlimited talk, text and data to new users for $25 per month with taxes and fees included. Unlike Mint Mobile’s 12-month plan, our previous pick in this slot, Boost’s plan isn’t tied to 12-month increments. You do, however, need to be a new Boost customer to get the offer. The best TVs under 1000 euros, from 32 to 75 inches, April 2020 The plan includes 5G access and 30GB per month of high-speed data (if you blow through that your data will slow until your next billing month starts). Hotspot is included as well, with that data pulling from your high-speed allotment. One thing worth noting: You need to set up automatic payments to get the $25 monthly rate.

Sarah Tew/CNET Verizon’s Visible restructured its unlimited plans last year, dropping the price for its base offering from $40 per month, per line to $30. In doing so it also tweaked some of the features, perhaps most notably removing access to Verizon’s fastest Ultra Wideband 5G network (for that you’ll need to pay $45 per month for the Visible Plus plan). The carrier also removed its Party Pay family-plan-like option that allowed for rates as low as $25 per month. A recent promotion has brought back the $25 per month rate for the base Visible plan, with the Visible Plus option dropping to $35 per month (from its regular $45 per month rate). This offer, however, is only open to new users or those on an older plan upgrading to one of the company’s recent offerings. The deal also ends on March 31. All that said, if you don’t need the fastest speeds and want to be on Verizon’s network, it’s hard to beat this price. You still get unlimited hotspot (capped at max 5 Mbps speeds) and unlimited talk, text and data in the US.

Sarah Tew/CNET Ryan Reynolds’ phone company has made a name for itself with its quirky advertising, but it also has one of the better offers for unlimited data that we’ve seen. For 12 months, you can get unlimited talk, text and data for $30 per month per line. Running on T-Mobile’s networks, you get 35GB of high-speed data on 5G and 4G LTE per month, though if you do blow through that before your 30-day period resets, your speeds will slow to “3G speeds.” There’s also 5GB of high-speed hotspot data and free international calls to Mexico and Canada.

Family plans with unlimited data



Sarah Tew/CNET Google’s phone service got a pricing revamp that makes it a much more appealing alternative to major providers. For a family of four, you can now get its Simply Unlimited plan for $80 per month ($20 per month, per line) which includes not only unlimited talk, text and data but also 5GB of mobile hotspot. There also is free roaming in Canada and Mexico, though taxes and fees are not included in the sticker price. Google Fi runs largely on T-Mobile’s network and its service includes 5G access, though we should note that iPhones running on Google Fi can’t use 5G.

Sarah Tew/CNET US Mobile, which runs on Verizon’s network for its “Warp 5G” service and T-Mobile’s for its “GSM” offering, costs $80 per month ($20 per line) for four lines on its Unlimited Basic option. For that price, you get 40GB of high-speed data, including 5G, and 5GB of hotspot data but no perks like international data roaming. Like Google Fi, taxes and fees are not included in the sticker price.

Sarah Tew/CNET AT&T’s prepaid brand has a decent deal if you’re looking for four lines: $25 a month for unlimited talk, text and data. A single line is $55 a month, but Cricket gives a solid discount if you’re willing to add more lines to the account. Unlike Visible, however, this is a traditional-style family plan where one person pays for all the lines, so you may want to do this with people you know and can rely on to pay on time. While it’s nearly identical in price, Visible’s plan includes unlimited hotspot data, giving it the edge over Cricket. Like Visible, Cricket includes taxes in the price. Cricket’s T-Mobile rival, Metro, has a similar four lines for $100 a month unlimited deal, but you need to buy the plan in-store and switch providers to get the deal.

Best for no or limited data



Rick Broida/CNET If you’re looking for service for a backup phone that’s rarely used, TextNow has a free plan. Running on T-Mobile’s network, the service offers free unlimited talk and unlimited texting, though ads are placed in its app that you use to call and text people. There isn’t any data included with this option and removing the ads without adding data would run you $10 a month. If you want to watch YouTube, FaceTime or surf the web, make sure to connect to Wi-Fi. Text messages are also done through the company’s TextNow app, not through iMessage or WhatsApp, which makes sense as those services require data. Getting 1GB of high-speed mobile data starts at $9 a month, with the company throttling you down to “2G speeds” if you use that up before your billing cycle resets. If you are largely on Wi-Fi, this could be a good option. 2GB runs $16 a month, with the company offering up to 5GB of high-speed data for $28 a month.

Sarah Tew/CNET US Mobile has a good option for 5GB of data for $15 a month, which beats comparably priced offers from Mint ($15 a month for 4GB of data), Boost Mobile ($15 for 2GB of data) and others. Boost, however, has a $100 deal for new customers that offers 1GB of data per month for a full year. That breaks down to $8.33 a month if you prepay for a year. Boost offers service on AT&T and T-Mobile’s networks today, though parent company Dish is in the process of building out its own wireless network. If you don’t have Boost, largely use Wi-Fi (but still want some data) and price is the biggest driver for you, then this is the go-to pick for a new service. To find this plan, choose the 12-month option on Boost’s page.

Frequently asked questions

