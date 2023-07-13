Best Buy’s ‘Black Friday in July’ sale is here to rival Prime Day

- Advertisement -

UPDATE: Jul. 11, 2023, 6:00 p.m. EDT This story has been updated with a list of some of the best deals live now during Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale.

Best Buy isn’t the only store running some conveniently scheduled counter-programming to Prime Day, but it will bring some of the fiercest competition.

The electronics retailer’s “Black Friday in July” savings event is riding again from Monday, July 10 through Wednesday, July 12, making it 24 hours longer than Amazon’s flagship summer sale (scheduled for July 11 and 12 this year). The sale has tons of tech deals for upgraders and back-to-school shoppers, which are available in Best Buy stores, online, and on the Best Buy mobile app(opens in a new tab).

Black Friday in July won’t be a members-only affair like Prime Day, though shoppers who sign up(opens in a new tab) for a new paid tier of its recently overhauled(opens in a new tab) My Best Buy rewards program will receive exclusive access to special offers and better discounts on certain items, among other perks:

My Best Buy Plus ($49.99/year) unlocks free two-day shipping with no order minimums and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products.

My Best Buy Total ($179.99/year) adds 24/7/365 Geek Squad support for all the tech you own (whether it was purchased at Best Buy or not), VIP priority support from a specially trained team, up to two years of product protection on most new purchases (including AppleCare+), 20% off repair labor, and occasional discounts on services like in-home installation.

While Walmart and Target are also running competing sales, our experience covering these events in years past tells us that Black Friday in July will have the most overlap with Prime Day when it comes to deals on big-ticket items like AirPods and Roombas. We’re also expecting Best Buy to put more energy into sales on splurges like QLED TVs and high-end gaming laptops compared to Amazon, which typically focuses on mid-size budget 4K TVs (like Fire TVs) and sub-$100 smart home devices.

Laptop deals

HP 15-dy2702dx Touch-Screen Laptop (Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)(opens in a new tab) — $299.99 $499.99 (save $200)

2020 MacBook Air (M1, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)(opens in a new tab) — $749.99 $999 (save $249.01)

HP OMEN 16-n0033dx (AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, AMD Radeon RX 6650M, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)(opens in a new tab) — $799.99 $1,579.99 (save $780); extra $100 off for paid My Best Buy members

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Intel Evo Platform Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)(opens in a new tab) — $899.99 $1,099.99 (save $200)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (15-inch, AMD Ryzen 7 Surface Edition, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)(opens in a new tab) — $899.99 $1,199.99 (save $300)

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 (Intel 13th Gen Evo Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)(opens in a new tab) — $999.99 $1,349.99 (save $350)

HP Envy WQXGA Touch-Screen Laptop (Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 1TB SSD)(opens in a new tab) — $1,099.99 $1,749.99 (save $650)

14-inch MacBook Pro (M2, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)(opens in a new tab) — $1,799 $1,999 (save $200)

TV deals

Headphone deals

Gaming deals

Home deals

Fitness deals

Outdoor deals