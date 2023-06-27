Best beard trimmers in 2023 (UK)

- Advertisement -

Do you want your face constantly nestled in a cozy, luscious beard? Or do you want every single follicle eradicated from your beautiful mug? Either way, the fact remains: You need the tools to take care of your facial hair.

Do whatever it takes to not look like a scraggly mess. If your face isn’t looking its best, you’re not going to feel your best. That’s a rule of manhood.

To get the job done, you need a good beard trimmer — and thankfully, most of the best ones are very affordable. What makes a good beard trimmer, though? How do you find the best one for you? There are things to consider: Portability, ergonomics, battery life, maintenance, and extra attachments. Let’s break it down with a quick guide.

What are the different types of beard trimmers?

Beard trimmers are mostly alike: Cordless handheld clippers that plug in and do the stuff. There are some variations on the design, though. Philips and Gillette both offer a trimmer that’s much closer to a regular razor, which may be preferable for gents who like a close shave, or those who just enjoy the feel of a traditional razor. It’s specialist features that make the difference: Things like. multiple length settings or a built-in vacuum that collects all the beard trimmings.

What are the best beard trimmer accessories?

It’s less a case of which ones are best and more a case of what you need. Standard accessories you can expect to find with beard trimmers include comb attachments of different grades, usually in increments of 0.5mm, which allow you to maintain beards of all lengths. Other handy accessories are detailing attachments, which are used for shaping and styling and crafting sharp, defined lines along the cheek and neck lines. There are even attachments for targeting ear and nose hair. Look out for little cleaning brushes and portable carry cases too.

Hoe long does a beard trimmer battery last?

Different beard trimmers pack different levels of power. Bear in mind that more specialist models may have lower runtimes, but a reasonable life for most beard trimmers is 45-60 minutes. Good beard trimmers will have a quick charge feature, which gives you around 15 minutes use from a five-minute charge. Always handy.

How often should you trim your beard?

There’s no exact science, though barbers recommend trimming every three days to keep your beard style precise. That applies to longer beards, of course. For stubble or short beards, a daily run-over with the right comb attachment will do.

What is the best beard trimmer?

Facial hair is something that’s very personal, so picking out a beard trimmer is naturally going to be a very personal choice. You want to get the one that makes the most sense for your facial hair style, and most importantly, one that will make you look and feel like your best self. We took all of these factors into account and searched the internet for the best beard trimmers on the market.

These are the best beard trimmers in 2023.