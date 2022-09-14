Best basic cell phone to buy for less than R$800 | September 2022

Highlight of each mobile

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core — Android Go with lots of memory LG K22 — with good setup Motorola Moto E7 Power — Focus on battery life as a differentiator Philco Hit P10 — Plenty of space and interesting hardware Nokia C20 — Good support and basic set

Here you can check the best entry-level cell phone to buy available in the national market. If you’re short on money or if you don’t want to invest expensively in a cell phone, we’ve listed here the models that offer just the right amount of performance. Entry phones usually lack the camera or struggle to run heavier games, but they can handle common everyday applications like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. If this is your focus when choosing a new device, check out the best options for less than R$ 800. The guide is constantly updated, always aiming to bring together the best options for the entry-level segment here. Bearing in mind that prices vary frequently, so some model may end up escaping the price range a little, but this normalizes over time.

Nokia C20

Present in Europe thanks to a partnership with Multilaser, Nokia has focused on bringing to the country devices that serve users who want a basic or intermediate cell phone, and one of these devices is the Nokia C20. Red Magic 6: the CEO of Nubia advances his new mobile for gamers with fast charging of 120 watts and 4,500 mAh battery Bringing a combo that includes the Unisoc SC9863A platform, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, in addition to a 6.52″ HD+ screen, in addition to a 3,000 mAh battery. In addition, the device comes with Android 11 Go Edition, with no forecast at least for now to receive an update to Android 12.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

- Advertisement - Want a cheaper alternative to the LG K41s? The Galaxy A03 Core is the only one on our list with Android Go, but unlike others with the more limited version of the little robot — we have 2 GB of RAM here. It already comes with version 11 of the system and promises a more fluid experience than others from Samsung with the same amount of memory and One UI interface. Don’t expect a high quality screen, lots of cameras or battery life for more than a day. The focus of the Galaxy A03 Core, as its name suggests, is to offer only the essentials. If you’re not into Android Go, or are looking for a little more advanced hardware, we’ve listed other LG phones below with a more affordable price than the K41s.

LG K22

- Advertisement - The K22 also has Android 10, but unlike the A01 Core, this one is not the Go Edition version, but the same one you find on the K41s. The MediaTek processor used by Samsung in its basics leaves and the Snapdragon 215 enters. The amount of RAM and storage is the same as the A01 Core. The LG K22 features a dual camera with a higher resolution sensor and macro camera, as well as a larger screen with good resolution. In our list we also include the Plus version, which is basically the same device, but has 64 GB of storage instead of 32 GB, in addition to 1 GB more of RAM to ensure greater fluidity with Android.

Philco Hit P10

Another alternative that may please in this price range is the Philco Hit P10, a device that has already passed our battery of tests and stood out for offering a screen with a good level of brightness, good battery life, very clean software, good performance and good storage capacity. In the hardware field, the set can be considered one of the most advanced on this list, thanks to the combination of the Unisoc SC9863A chipset, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which will guarantee a good space to store information and a set of nice for everyday.

Philco Hit P10 full review

Motorola Moto E7 Power

Obviously, Motorola could not be left out in this selection and one of the options when we talk about devices up to R$ 800 is the Moto E7 Power, a device that focuses on delivering good energy autonomy (up to two days) and brings, by the way, a good screen that only slips by delivering low brightness. On the other hand, however, it is worth mentioning that the Moto E7 Power set is very basic and focuses more on autonomy than on performance – therefore, it will be a device that may not be suitable for those who want a greater number of applications in the background and heavier tasks.

Motorola Moto E7 Power full review

Which one to buy?