Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards of April 2023

If you're carrying credit card debt, you can avoid paying high interest by using one of the best credit cards with introductory 0% APR offers on balance transfers. Be sure to use your credit card wisely and avoid overspending to prevent incurring even more debt.

If you’re carrying credit card debt, you can avoid paying high interest by using one of the best credit cards with introductory 0% APR offers on balance transfers. Be sure to use your credit card wisely and avoid overspending to prevent incurring even more debt.

To make the most of a balance transfer card, be sure you can pay off your balance in full before the introductory APR period ends — or you’ll start paying interest on your balance once again. For a closer look at the pros and cons, read our guide to find out if balance transfers are worth it.

Compare the Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card - Advertisement -

Intro offer

0% intro APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (three months intro APR extension with on-time minimum payments during the intro period), then 17.74% – 29.74% variable APR

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Intro offer

0% intro APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (three months intro APR extension with on-time minimum payments during the intro period), then 17.74% – 29.74% variable APR



Wells Fargo Reflect® Card





Details

Intro offer

0% intro APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (three months intro APR extension with on-time minimum payments during the intro period), then 17.74% – 29.74% variable APR

Recommended Credit

Good to Excellent

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

17.74% – 29.74% variable

Intro Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

0% intro APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (three months intro APR extension with on-time minimum payments during the intro period) Pros & Cons

Extra-long intro APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
No annual fee
Cell phone protection
No rewards
Foreign transaction fees

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. 0% intro APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. Intro APR extension for 3 months with on-time minimum payments during the intro period. 17.74% to 29.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min $5.

$0 Annual Fee

Get up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft when you pay your monthly cell phone bill with your eligible Wells Fargo card (subject to a $25 deductible).

Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It’s an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.

Select “Apply Now” to learn more about the product features, terms and conditions Additional Reading

Read our review







Intro offer

0% intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months (transfers must be completed within four months of account opening) and on purchases for 12 months, then 18.74% – 29.49% variable APR







Intro offer

0% intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months (transfers must be completed within four months of account opening) and on purchases for 12 months, then 18.74% – 29.49% variable APR



Citi Simplicity® Card





Details

Annual Fee

$0

Intro offer

0% intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months (transfers must be completed within four months of account opening) and on purchases for 12 months, then 18.74% – 29.49% variable APR

Recommended Credit

Good to Excellent

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

18.74% – 29.49% Variable

Intro Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

0% intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months (transfers must be completed within four months of account opening) and on purchases for 12 months Editor’s Rating 3.33/5 Our editor’s ratings analyze fees, bonuses, rewards, and benefits to highlight the simplest and most valuable credit cards available. Show more Pros & Cons

Offers one of the longest intro APR periods for balance transfers (21 months)
No late fees or penalty APR for late payments
Higher balance transfer fee than some other cards
Doesn't offer rewards, so you may want to upgrade to another card once you're done paying off your debt

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. The information related to the Citi Simplicity® Card has been collected by Business Insider and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

Low intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and 12 months on purchases.

0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months from date of first transfer. After that, the variable APR will be 18.74% – 29.49%, based on your creditworthiness. All transfers must be completed in the first 4 months.

0% Intro APR on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 18.74% – 29.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Additional Reading

Read our review





Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

Intro offer

0% intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months (transfers must be completed within four months of account opening) and on purchases for 12 months, then 17.74% – 28.49% variable APR





Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

Intro offer

0% intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months (transfers must be completed within four months of account opening) and on purchases for 12 months, then 17.74% – 28.49% variable APR Apply online at Citibank’s website.



Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card





Apply online at Citibank’s website. Details

Intro offer

0% intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months (transfers must be completed within four months of account opening) and on purchases for 12 months, then 17.74% – 28.49% variable APR

Recommended Credit

Good to Excellent

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

17.74% – 28.49% Variable

Intro Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

0% intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months (transfers must be completed within four months of account opening) and on purchases for 12 months Editor’s Rating 3.33/5 Our editor’s ratings analyze fees, bonuses, rewards, and benefits to highlight the simplest and most valuable credit cards available. Show more Pros & Cons

Very long intro APR period for balance transfers
No annual fee
Charges a balance transfer fee
No rewards (but that's not the point of this card)

0% Intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from date of first transfer and 0% Intro APR for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.74% – 28.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.

There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Get free access to your FICO® Score online.

With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.

There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Get free access to your FICO® Score online.

With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more. Additional Reading

Read our review





Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Intro offer

$200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in the first six months of card membership

Rewards

Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and at U.S. gas stations (on up to $6,000 on purchases in each category per year in purchases, then 1% cash back). Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases.





Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Intro offer

$200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in the first six months of card membership

Rewards

Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and at U.S. gas stations (on up to $6,000 on purchases in each category per year in purchases, then 1% cash back). Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases. On American Express’s website



Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express





On American Express’s website Details

Rewards

Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and at U.S. gas stations (on up to $6,000 on purchases in each category per year in purchases, then 1% cash back). Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Intro offer

$200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in the first six months of card membership

Recommended Credit

Good to Excellent

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

18.74% – 29.74% Variable

Intro Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from account opening Pros & Cons

Good bonus cash-back rate at US supermarkets
No annual fee
If you spend more than $6,000 at US supermarkets in a year, you should use another card to earn bonus rewards once you hit that cap

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

No Annual Fee.

Balance Transfer is back! Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, 18.74% to 29.74% variable APR.

3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%.

3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%.

3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%.

Get $7 back each month after using your Blue Cash Everyday Card to spend $12.99 or more each month on an eligible subscription to The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Enrollment required.

Terms Apply. Additional Reading

Read our review





Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Intro offer

1.5% cash back in addition to regular earning on everything you buy up to $20,000 spent in the first year (worth up to $300 cash back)

Rewards

Earn 5% cash back on Chase travel purchased through Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.





Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Intro offer

1.5% cash back in addition to regular earning on everything you buy up to $20,000 spent in the first year (worth up to $300 cash back)

Rewards

Earn 5% cash back on Chase travel purchased through Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.



Chase Freedom Unlimited®





Details

Rewards

Earn 5% cash back on Chase travel purchased through Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.

Intro offer

1.5% cash back in addition to regular earning on everything you buy up to $20,000 spent in the first year (worth up to $300 cash back)

Recommended Credit

Good to Excellent

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

19.49% – 28.24% Variable

Intro Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months Pros & Cons

Solid flat cash-back rate
You can combine cash-back rewards with Ultimate Rewards points if you have an eligible card
No annual fee
Some other cards offer a higher rate of cash back on certain types of purchases

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Intro Offer: Earn an additional 1.5% cash back on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) – worth up to $300 cash back!

Enjoy 6.5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 4.5% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 3% on all other purchases (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year).

After your first year or $20,000 spent, enjoy 5% cash back on Chase travel purchased through Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.

No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!

Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 19.49% – 28.24%.

No annual fee – You won’t have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card

Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more. Additional Reading

Read our review







Intro offer

$200 after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening

Rewards

5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.







Intro offer

$200 after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening

Rewards

5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.



Chase Freedom Flex℠





Details

Rewards

5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Intro offer

$200 after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening

Recommended Credit

Good to Excellent

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

19.49% – 28.24% Variable

Intro Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months Pros & Cons

No annual fee
Generous bonus cash-back categories
Great welcome bonus
Booking through Chase Ultimate Rewards portal can restrict outside earning potential
Varying percentages and rotating calendar categories require extra attention
3% foreign transaction fees

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. The information related to the Chase Freedom Flex℠ has been collected by Business Insider and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.

5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more

3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!

0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 19.49% – 28.24%.

No annual fee- You won’t have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom FlexSM card

Keep tabs on your credit health – Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more. Additional Reading

Read our review







Intro offer

0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months, then 18.74% – 28.74% variable APR

Rewards

Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.







Intro offer

0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months, then 18.74% – 28.74% variable APR

Rewards

Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. Apply online at Citibank’s website.



Citi® Double Cash Card





Apply online at Citibank’s website. Details

Rewards

Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.

Intro offer

0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months, then 18.74% – 28.74% variable APR

Recommended Credit

Good to Excellent

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

18.74% – 28.74% Variable

Intro Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months Editor’s Rating 3.65/5 Our editor’s ratings analyze fees, bonuses, rewards, and benefits to highlight the simplest and most valuable credit cards available. Show more Pros & Cons

No annual fee
Simple earning structure without confusing bonus categories
Some cards earn higher rates of cash back on rotating categories
While it has a 0% introductory APR offer, that's only on balance transfers, not purchases, so you can't use it to fund a major expense without interest

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.

To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time.

Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.74% – 28.74%, based on your creditworthiness.

Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.

If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). Additional Reading

Read our review







Intro offer

$200 cash back, fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first six months of account opening

Rewards

Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.







Intro offer

$200 cash back, fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first six months of account opening

Rewards

Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.



Citi Custom Cash℠ Card





Details

Rewards

Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Intro offer

$200 cash back, fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first six months of account opening

Recommended Credit

Good to Excellent

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

18.74% – 28.74% Variable

Intro Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

0% intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months Editor’s Rating 4/5 Our editor’s ratings analyze fees, bonuses, rewards, and benefits to highlight the simplest and most valuable credit cards available. Show more Pros & Cons

Flexibility to customize rewards by earning 5% cash back on up to $500 per billing cycle in your top spending category (from a list)
Generous welcome offer for a no-annual-fee card
No rotating bonus categories to sign up for or track
Earn valuable Citi ThankYou points which you can redeem for cash back, travel, gift cards, merchandise, and more
Only earns 1% back outside of $500 in top spending category each billing cycle
Foreign transaction fee of 3%

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.74% – 28.74%, based on your creditworthiness.

Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

No rotating bonus categories to sign up for – as your spending changes each billing cycle, your earn adjusts automatically when you spend in any of the eligible categories.

No Annual Fee

Citi will only issue one Citi Custom Cash℠ Card account per person. Additional Reading

Read our review





U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card

Intro offer

0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 18 billing cycles, then 19.24% – 29.24% variable APR





U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card

Intro offer

0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 18 billing cycles, then 19.24% – 29.24% variable APR



U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card





Details

Intro offer

0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 18 billing cycles, then 19.24% – 29.24% variable APR

Recommended Credit

Good to Excellent

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

19.24% – 29.24% Variable

Intro Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 18 billing cycles Pros & Cons

Long intro APR period for balance transfers and purchases
Cell phone protection
No rewards
Balance transfer fee

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. 0% Intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 18 billing cycles. After that, a variable APR currently 19.24% – 29.24%.

Get up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your U.S.Bank Visa® Platinum Credit Card. Certain terms, conditions, and exclusions apply.

Choose a payment due date that fits your schedule

No Annual Fee

Terms and conditions apply. Additional Reading

Read our review





Discover it® Balance Transfer

Intro offer

Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year

Rewards

Earn 5% cash back after activation on rotating categories each quarter (up to $1,500 in quarterly purchases, then 1%), 1% for all other purchases





Discover it® Balance Transfer

Intro offer

Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year

Rewards

Earn 5% cash back after activation on rotating categories each quarter (up to $1,500 in quarterly purchases, then 1%), 1% for all other purchases



Discover it® Balance Transfer





Details

Rewards

Earn 5% cash back after activation on rotating categories each quarter (up to $1,500 in quarterly purchases, then 1%), 1% for all other purchases

Intro offer

Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year

Recommended Credit

Good to Excellent

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

16.74% – 27.74% Variable

Intro Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months and on purchases for six months Pros & Cons

Earn 5% cash back in categories that rotate each quarter on up to $1,500 in spending after enrollment (then 1%)
Discover will match all the cash back you've earned after the first year
Generous introductory APR on balance transfers for the first 18 month
No traditional welcome bonus
Other cards have longer introductory 0% APRs on purchases
If the rotating categories don't match your spending habits, you could earn more cash back with other cards

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.

Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, and gas stations, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.

Discover could help you reduce exposure of your personal information online by helping you remove it from select people-search sites that could sell your data. It’s free, activate with the mobile app.

Every $1 you earn in cash back is $1 you can redeem

No annual fee.

Click through to Discover’s website to see terms and conditions. Additional Reading

Read our review







Intro offer

0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 18 months from account opening, then 19.49% – 28.24% variable APR







Intro offer

0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 18 months from account opening, then 19.49% – 28.24% variable APR



Chase Slate Edge℠





Details

Intro offer

0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 18 months from account opening, then 19.49% – 28.24% variable APR

Recommended Credit

Good to Excellent

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

19.49% – 28.24% Variable

Intro Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 18 months from account opening Pros & Cons

Introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 18 months
No annual fee
Potential for automatic consideration for credit limit increases and purchase APR reductions
Card doesn't earn rewards beyond the welcome bonus
Other cards have longer intro APR offers
Consideration for purchase APR reduction and credit line increase requires meeting a minimum spending requirement and on-time payments

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Start off strong with 0% Intro APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers. A variable APR of 19.49% – 28.24% on balance transfers and purchases after the introductory period ends.

Lower your interest rate by 2% each year. Automatically be considered for an APR reduction when you pay on time, and spend at least $1000 on your card by your next account anniversary.

Raise your credit limit. Get an automatic, one-time review for a higher credit limit when you pay on time, and spend $500 in your first six months.

All for no annual fee – You won’t have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate EdgeSM card

Keep tabs on your credit health – Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more Additional Reading

Read our review





BankAmericard® Credit Card





BankAmericard® Credit Card On Bank of America’s website



BankAmericard® Credit Card





On Bank of America’s website Details

Recommended Credit

Excellent, Good

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

15.74% – 25.74% Variable

Intro Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

0% intro APR for the first 21 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers made within 60 days of account opening Pros & Cons

Extra-long introductory 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers
No annual fee
No penalty APR
No welcome bonus offer or rewards for spending
Foreign transaction fees
Few benefits outside of intro 0% APR offer

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. The information related to the BankAmericard® Credit Card has been collected by Business Insider and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

0% Introductory APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 15.74% – 25.74% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee applies to all balance transfers.

No annual fee.

No penalty APR. Paying late won’t automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply.

Access your FICO® Score for free within Online Banking or your Mobile Banking app.

Contactless Cards – The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.

This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.

Methodology: How We Chose the Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards

Insider selected the best balance transfer cards by looking at all the credit cards with balance transfer offers that are currently available to new applicants.

From there, we narrowed our list down to balance transfer cards offering 0% introductory offers. We arrived at our final picks by evaluating the terms of each introductory APR offer and other card benefits. We prioritized cards that charge lower balance transfer fees as well as cards with the longest introductory 0% APR periods on balance transfers. We also factored in other card benefits, such as cash back or travel rewards, annual fees, and waived late fees.

Here’s Insider’s methodology for rating credit cards.

Balance Transfer Credit Card Frequently Asked Questions

Balance transfer cards let those with existing credit card debt move their outstanding balance over from another card to avoid interest fees. You’re able to avoid interest on a balance transfer card thanks to an intro 0% APR offer, which lasts anywhere from nine to 21 months. After this introductory period is over, your APR will reset to the standard variable rate. So you need to pay off your credit card debt in full before the intro APR period ends to avoid interest charges. What’s the catch? Some balance transfer cards charge an upfront balance transfer fee of 3% or 5% of your balance — or $300 to $500 for every $10,000 in high-interest debt you transfer. If you don’t need to transfer a balance but you need to make a large purchase that you’ll need time to pay off, see our list of the best zero interest credit cards.

Balance transfer cards can save you money by securing you a lower interest rate on your existing credit card debt. When you apply and are approved for a balance transfer credit card, you move over debt from another card, and you generally have an introductory 0% APR period before you have to start paying interest on that debt. Ideally, you’ll pay off your debt before the introductory period ends — otherwise, you’ll have to pay interest on your remaining balance.

A balance transfer could be right for you if you currently have credit card debt, and have a plan to pay it off. By using a balance transfer credit card, you’ll get a bit of breathing room with the introductory 0% APR period. This allows you to pay off your debt without adding interest.

The first step in completing a balance transfer is applying for — and getting approved for — a balance transfer credit card. Once you have a card with an introductory APR offer on balance transfers, to transfer your credit card balance, you’ll need to request the transfer with the bank that issues your new balance transfer credit card. You can generally initiate this process either online or by calling the number on the back of your card.

If you have bad credit — which is defined as a FICO score below 670— you probably won’t be approved for a balance transfer card. A bank may be less inclined to approve you for a balance transfer card if your credit score and credit report indicate that you haven’t been able to consistently pay off debts in the past.

Best balance transfer credit cards

Best for an Extra-long Intro APR on Balance Transfers and Purchases

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card tops our list for its extra-long intro APR offer on both balance transfers and purchases. New cardholders receive a 0% intro APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (three months intro APR extension with on-time minimum payments during the intro period) (then 17.74% – 29.74% variable). Balance transfers must occur within 120 days of account opening to qualify for the intro 0% APR rate.

Although the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn’t earn rewards for spending, cardholders do get a handful of good benefits, including cell phone protection and roadside dispatch. The cell phone protection is particularly compelling because no-annual-fee cards typically don’t offer it. When you use the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to pay your monthly cell phone bill, you’ll receive coverage for cell phone damage or theft, up to $600 (with a $25 deductible) with a maximum of two claims per 12-month period.

Pros: Ultra-long 0% introductory APR on balance transfers and purchases (then a 17.74% – 29.74% variable APR), no annual fee

Cons: No welcome bonus offer or rewards, and few benefits aside from cell phone protection

Wells Fargo Reflect credit card review

Best for Late Payment Forgiveness

Citi Simplicity® Card

Consumers with a lot of high-interest credit card debt could save more with a card that offers a 0% intro APR for as long as possible. The Citi Simplicity® Card extends one of the best offers in this category.

There’s no annual fee, yet you get a 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months (transfers must be completed within four months of account opening) and on purchases for 12 months. After that, your rate goes up to a 18.74% – 29.49% Variable APR based on your creditworthiness. Having a full 21 months with a 0% intro APR on balance transfers could help you pay down a ton of debt, but keep in mind you’ll pay a 3% balance transfer fee (minimum of $5) for the privilege, and you need to make all transfers in the first four months.

Other perks this card offers include automatic account alerts, 24/7 customer service, and the ability to choose your payment due date.

Pros: No annual fee, solid 0% intro APR, no late fees

Cons: 3% intro balance transfer fee (minimum $5) on transfers completed within four months, then 5% (minimum $5), few cardholder perks

Citi Simplicity card review

Best for a Long Balance Transfer Period

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

The Citi Diamond Preferred card offers a 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months (transfers must be completed within four months of account opening) and on purchases for 12 months (then a 17.74% – 28.49% Variable APR applies).

You can transfer a balance either over the phone or through your online Citi account in the “Balance Transfers” section under the “Payments and Transfers” menu.

The biggest difference between the Citi Simplicity® Card and Citi Diamond Preferred card is that the Citi Simplicity® Card doesn’t charge late fees or a penalty APR, while a late fee of up to $41 and a penalty APR of up to 29.99% applies if you pay late with the Citi Diamond Preferred card.

The Citi Diamond Preferred card also charges a foreign transaction fee on purchases made outside of the US, which means it’s not an ideal card for international travel.

Pros: No annual fee, ultra-long 0% intro APR, purchase protection

Cons: 5% balance transfer fee (minimum $5), doesn’t waive late fees

Citi Diamond Preferred credit card review

Best for Groceries, Gas, and Online Shopping

Amex Blue Cash Everyday

Amex offers a handful of cards with a 0% intro APR on balance transfers. The no-annual-fee Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, which improved its bonus categories and added new monthly statement credits toward Home Chef and The Disney Bundle, is one of its best.

New cardholders receive a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from account opening, followed by a 18.74% – 29.74% Variable APR. To qualify for the introductory rate, balance transfers must be completed within the first 60 days of account opening, and there’s a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

There’s also a welcome bonus offer of a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in the first six months of card membership.

With the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express you’ll earn:

3% cash back at US supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year, then 1%)

3% cash back on US gas stations (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%)

3% cash back on US online retail purchases (up to $6,000 per year, then 1%)

1% cash back on all purchases (cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars)

Otherwise, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express gets you perks like car rental insurance, purchase protection, access to the Global Assist Hotline, and the Amex Offers** program.

Pros: Long 0% intro APR, no annual fee, great earning rates in useful categories

Cons: Balance transfer fee, foreign transaction fees

Blue Cash Everyday Amex card review

Best for Earning Flexible Rewards on Everyday Spending

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a great pick if you’re looking for an intro APR on balance transfers and purchases with the opportunity to earn generous rewards for your day-to-day spending. New cardholders receive a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months (then a 19.49% – 28.24% Variable APR).

The intro balance transfer fee is 3% of the amount of each transfer (or $5, whichever is greater) on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, the fee jumps to 5% of the amount of each transfer (or $5, whichever is greater). This card has no annual fee, but you will pay foreign transaction fees on international purchases.

While the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is marketed as a cash-back credit card, it earns Chase Ultimate Rewards® points, which you can redeem for cash back, travel booked through the Chase Portal, gift cards, merchandise, and more.

The card starts you out with a welcome bonus offer of 1.5% cash back in addition to regular earning on everything you buy up to $20,000 spent in the first year (worth up to $300 cash back). You’ll also earn 5% back (5x points) on travel booked through Chase, 5% back (5x points) on Lyft rides through March 2025, 3% back (3x points) on dining (including takeout) and drugstores, and 1.5% back (1x points) on all other eligible purchases.

If you also have an annual-fee Chase card that earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred or the Chase Sapphire Reserve, you can combine your rewards and unlock more redemption options, including transferring points to Chase’s airline and hotel partners.

Pros: Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases, strong earning on all spending, earns valuable Chase Ultimate Rewards points

Cons: 3% intro balance transfer fee (then 5% or $5, whichever is greater, if transfers are made more than 60 days after account opening), foreign transaction fees

Chase Freedom Unlimited review

Best for Rotating Bonus Categories and Flexible Redemptions

Chase Freedom Flex℠

The Chase Freedom Flex℠ offers cardholders a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months (then a 19.49% – 28.24% Variable APR). Moreover, the card offers an introductory balance transfer fee of 3% of the amount of each transfer (or $5, whichever is greater) for transfers made within 60 days of account opening (then a fee of 5% of the amount of each transfer or $5, whichever is greater).

You can earn $200 after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening, as well as 5% (or 5x) in rotating categories each quarter (once activated) on up to $1,500 spent in combined spending. That’s why we rank it the best 5% cash back credit card overall.

The Chase Freedom Flex℠ also earns:

5% cash back (5x points) on travel purchases made through Chase

5% back (5x points) on Lyft rides through March 2025

3% back (3x points) on dining and drugstores

1% back (1x points) on everything else

From April 1 to June 30, 2023, the Chase Freedom Flex℠ bonus categories are Amazon and Lowe’s.

It’s possible to combine your rewards from the Chase Freedom Flex℠ with eligible annual-fee Chase cards to get more value from your points.

Pros: Earn up to 5x points on spending, no annual fee, earn valuable Chase Ultimate Rewards points

Cons: 3% intro balance transfer fee (then 5% or $5, whichever is greater, if transfers are made more than 60 days after account opening), foreign transaction fees

Chase Freedom Flex credit card review

Best for Strong Flat-rate Cash-back Earning

Citi® Double Cash Card

With the Citi® Double Cash Card, you get a 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months, then there’s a rate of 18.74% – 28.74% Variable. That’s a substantial amount of time to pay off your debt.

But what makes the Citi Double Cash Card a great pick is that it’s one of the best cash-back credit cards in general, so it’s worth using even after you’ve paid off your balance. Unfortunately, it isn’t offering new cardholders any kind of welcome bonus at the moment.

The Citi Double Cash Card effectively earns 2% cash back on everything — 1 point per dollar when you make a purchase, and 1 point per dollar when you pay it off. That’s why Insider rates it the best 2% cash back credit cards for balance transfers.

You won’t earn cash back on balance transfers, but it’s a great card for earning money back on your everyday expenses. And you can redeem your Citi ThankYou points at a rate of 1 cent each for cash back, travel, gift cards, and more.

The intro balance transfer fee is 3% of each transfer completed within the first four months of account opening, with a minimum of $5. The ongoing balance transfer fee is 5% of each balance transfer, with a minimum charge of $5.

Pros: Strong cash-back rate, no annual fee, long intro APR period

Cons: No welcome bonus at this time, 5% balance transfer fee, 3% foreign transaction fee

Citi Double Cash card review

Best for Automatically Maximizing Rewards

Citi Custom Cash℠ Card

The Citi Custom Cash℠ Card is a great choice if your spending habits tend to change from month to month. Cardholders earn 5% cash back on up to $500 in purchases in the eligible category they spend the most in each billing cycle (then 1%), and 1% on all other purchases.

The qualifying categories include everyday expenses that should appeal to most folks: restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, select travel, select transit, select streaming services, drugstores, home improvement stores, fitness clubs, and live entertainment.

New cardholders receive an introductory 0% intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months, then a 18.74% – 28.74% Variable APR. There’s a 5% balance transfer fee (minimum $5) and $0 annual fee.

Although it’s marketed as a cash-back card, the Citi Custom Cash℠ Card actually earns rewards in the form of Citi ThankYou points, which are worth 1 cent apiece for cash back, travel booked through the Citi Travel Portal, gift cards, merchandise, and more. And if you have the Citi Premier® Card or Citi Prestige® Card

(no longer available to new applicants), you can pool your rewards and transfer points to Citi’s airline and hotel partners.

Pros: 0% intro APR on both balance transfers and purchases, no annual fee, strong rewards earning

Cons: 5% balance transfer fee, foreign transaction fees

Citi Custom Cash card review

Best for Long Intro APR on Balance Transfers and Purchases

U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card

The U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card is unique in the fact that it offers a 0% intro APR on more than just balance transfers. Once you sign up, you’ll get the introductory rate of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 18 billing cycles (followed by a 19.24% – 29.24% Variable APR).

Getting a 0% intro APR on balance transfers and purchases makes this card a solid option for anyone who has debt to transfer or a big purchase to make. If you wanted to buy new appliances or use credit to cover a minor kitchen remodel, for example, you could do so and repay your balance at 0% intro APR for 18 billing cycles.

Other benefits you’ll get with this card include cell phone protection, a free TransUnion credit score each month, and the ability to choose your payment due date. This card also comes with no annual fee, although there is a balance transfer fee of 3% or $5.

Pros: 0% intro APR good for both balance transfers and purchases, no annual fee, cell phone protection

Cons: 3% balance transfer fee

US Bank Visa Platinum card review

Best for Rotating Cash-back Bonus Categories

Discover it® Balance Transfer

If you’re carrying high-interest balances on other credit cards, the no-annual-fee Discover it® Balance Transfer is a great card for consolidating debt as it offers 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months and on purchases for six months (then a 16.74% – 27.74% Variable APR). It has an intro balance transfer fee of 3%, increasing up to 5% for future transfers.

With the Discover it® Balance Transfer, you can earn 5% cash back in the rotating quarterly bonus category up to the first $1,500 spent (then 1%). But keep in mind that you’ll need to manually activate the bonus each quarter in your eligible Discover account (from April 1 to June 30, 2023, you can earn 5% cash back at Restaurants and Wholesale Clubs on up to $1,500 in purchases after enrollment, then 1%).

The Discover cash back calendar for Q2 2023 was recently announced. From April 1 to June 30, 2023, the bonus categories will be wholesale clubs and restaurants.

Although the card doesn’t offer a traditional welcome bonus, Discover will match all the rewards you earn after the first year. You can also qualify for free Social Security Number alerts, no foreign transaction fees, and no late fees on your first late payment.

Pros: 0% intro APR good for both balance transfers and purchases, Cashback Match in the first year, quarterly rotating bonus categories

Cons: Only earns 1% back outside of bonus categories, 3% intro balance transfer fee and up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)

Discover it Balance Transfer card review

Best if You’re Building Credit

Chase Slate Edge℠

The Chase Slate Edge℠ doesn’t earn cardholders rewards on purchases, or offer a welcome bonus, but that’s not the point of the card. The card is geared toward folks looking to improve their financial situation and increase their credit score.

With the Chase Slate Edge℠, you’ll get a great 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 18 months from account opening (then a 19.49% – 28.24% Variable APR). So if you’re looking for 0% APR on both balance transfers and purchases, this card is definitely worth considering.

Moreover, you can receive an automatic, one-time review of your credit for the chance of a higher limit. But keep in mind that first, you’ll need to consistently pay on time and spend at least $500 in the first six months of opening the card.

Each account anniversary, you’ll be considered for a 2% APR reduction, as long as you’ve paid your card on time and spent at least $1,000 on purchases in the previous anniversary year. The reduction is capped, though — it will only be reduced until your APR reaches the Prime Rate plus 9.74% (Prime Rate is 7.00% as of November 3, 2022).

Pros: Intro APR is good for both balance transfers and purchases, automatic consideration for credit line increase and APR reduction if spending requirements are met

Cons: No rewards or welcome bonus offer

Chase Slate Edge card review

Best Ultra-long Intro APR From Bank of America

BankAmericard® Credit Card

If you’re a Bank of America customer and want to keep things simple, the BankAmericard® Credit Card comes with an impressive no-interest period on balance transfers and purchases. New cardholders receive a 0% intro APR for the first 21 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers made within 60 days of account opening, followed by a 15.74% – 25.74% Variable APR.

You won’t earn a welcome bonus or rewards with this card, and it’s very light on benefits. But if your main objective is getting the longest intro APR possible and you like Bank of America, it’s hard to beat.

Pros: Very long intro 0% APR on balance transfers and purchases

Cons: Foreign transaction fees, few noteworthy perks

BankAmericard Review

Balance Transfer Basics

The average credit card interest rate is over 20%, and it could be even higher depending on your credit score and the card you’re using. The last thing you want is to find yourself in the quicksand of credit card interest.

Using a balance transfer card can be part of a larger strategy to consolidate debt. Debt consolidation can make it easier to pay off balances you owe to multiple lenders.

Before you decide to use a 0% intro APR credit card, be sure you have the means and a plan to pay off your balance in full before the introductory APR period ends — otherwise, you’ll end up having to pay interest on your remaining balance.

If you don’t think you’ll be able to pay off your debt in full by the time the introductory APR offer expires, a balance transfer credit card may not be worth it.

Disclosures:

For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, please click here.

Editorial Note: Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer. Read our editorial standards.

Please note: While the offers mentioned above are accurate at the time of publication, they’re subject to change at any time and may have changed, or may no longer be available.

Eligibility and Benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Trip Delay Insurance, Trip Cancellation and Interruption Insurance, and Cell Phone Protection Underwritten by New Hampshire Insurance Company, an AIG Company. Global Assist Hotline Card Members are responsible for the costs charged by third-party service providers. If approved and coordinated by Premium Global Assist Hotline, emergency medical transportation assistance may be provided at no cost. In any other circumstance, Card Members may be responsible for the costs charged by third-party service providers. Extended Warranty, Purchase Protection, and Baggage Insurance Plan Underwritten by AMEX Assurance Company. Car Rental Loss & Damage Insurance Underwritten by AMEX Assurance Company. Car Rental Loss or Damage Coverage is offered through American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc.

**Enrollment required.

