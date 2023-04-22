Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards of April 2023

Our experts answer readers’ credit card questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess credit cards). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
If you’re carrying credit card debt, you can avoid paying high interest by using one of the best credit cards with introductory 0% APR offers on balance transfers. Be sure to use your credit card wisely and avoid overspending to prevent incurring even more debt.
To make the most of a balance transfer card, be sure you can pay off your balance in full before the introductory APR period ends — or you’ll start paying interest on your balance once again. For a closer look at the pros and cons, read our guide to find out if balance transfers are worth it.
Compare the Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Citi Simplicity® Card
The information related to the Citi Simplicity® Card has been collected by Business Insider and has not been reviewed by the issuer.
Our editor’s ratings analyze fees, bonuses, rewards, and benefits to highlight the simplest and most valuable credit cards available.
Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
Our editor’s ratings analyze fees, bonuses, rewards, and benefits to highlight the simplest and most valuable credit cards available.
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Chase Freedom Flex℠
Citi® Double Cash Card
Good to Excellent
Recommended credit score. Note that credit card lenders may use many different variations of credit score models when considering your application.
Our editor’s ratings analyze fees, bonuses, rewards, and benefits to highlight the simplest and most valuable credit cards available.
Citi Custom Cash℠ Card
Our editor’s ratings analyze fees, bonuses, rewards, and benefits to highlight the simplest and most valuable credit cards available.
U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card
Discover it® Balance Transfer
Chase Slate Edge℠
BankAmericard® Credit Card
Methodology: How We Chose the Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards
Insider selected the best balance transfer cards by looking at all the credit cards with balance transfer offers that are currently available to new applicants.
From there, we narrowed our list down to balance transfer cards offering 0% introductory offers. We arrived at our final picks by evaluating the terms of each introductory APR offer and other card benefits. We prioritized cards that charge lower balance transfer fees as well as cards with the longest introductory 0% APR periods on balance transfers. We also factored in other card benefits, such as cash back or travel rewards, annual fees, and waived late fees.
Here’s Insider’s methodology for rating credit cards.
Balance Transfer Credit Card Frequently Asked Questions
Balance transfer cards let those with existing credit card debt move their outstanding balance over from another card to avoid interest fees. You’re able to avoid interest on a balance transfer card thanks to an intro 0% APR offer, which lasts anywhere from nine to 21 months.
After this introductory period is over, your APR will reset to the standard variable rate. So you need to pay off your credit card debt in full before the intro APR period ends to avoid interest charges.
What’s the catch? Some balance transfer cards charge an upfront balance transfer fee of 3% or 5% of your balance — or $300 to $500 for every $10,000 in high-interest debt you transfer. If you don’t need to transfer a balance but you need to make a large purchase that you’ll need time to pay off, see our list of the best zero interest credit cards.
Balance transfer cards can save you money by securing you a lower interest rate on your existing credit card debt. When you apply and are approved for a balance transfer credit card, you move over debt from another card, and you generally have an introductory 0% APR period before you have to start paying interest on that debt.
Ideally, you’ll pay off your debt before the introductory period ends — otherwise, you’ll have to pay interest on your remaining balance.
A balance transfer could be right for you if you currently have credit card debt, and have a plan to pay it off. By using a balance transfer credit card, you’ll get a bit of breathing room with the introductory 0% APR period. This allows you to pay off your debt without adding interest.
The first step in completing a balance transfer is applying for — and getting approved for — a balance transfer credit card. Once you have a card with an introductory APR offer on balance transfers, to transfer your credit card balance, you’ll need to request the transfer with the bank that issues your new balance transfer credit card.
You can generally initiate this process either online or by calling the number on the back of your card.
If you have bad credit — which is defined as a FICO score below 670— you probably won’t be approved for a balance transfer card. A bank may be less inclined to approve you for a balance transfer card if your credit score and credit report indicate that you haven’t been able to consistently pay off debts in the past.
Best balance transfer credit cards
Best for an Extra-long Intro APR on Balance Transfers and Purchases
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card tops our list for its extra-long intro APR offer on both balance transfers and purchases. New cardholders receive a 0% intro APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (three months intro APR extension with on-time minimum payments during the intro period) (then 17.74% – 29.74% variable). Balance transfers must occur within 120 days of account opening to qualify for the intro 0% APR rate.
Although the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn’t earn rewards for spending, cardholders do get a handful of good benefits, including cell phone protection and roadside dispatch. The cell phone protection is particularly compelling because no-annual-fee cards typically don’t offer it. When you use the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to pay your monthly cell phone bill, you’ll receive coverage for cell phone damage or theft, up to $600 (with a $25 deductible) with a maximum of two claims per 12-month period.
Pros: Ultra-long 0% introductory APR on balance transfers and purchases (then a 17.74% – 29.74% variable APR), no annual fee
Cons: No welcome bonus offer or rewards, and few benefits aside from cell phone protection
Wells Fargo Reflect credit card review
Best for Late Payment Forgiveness
Citi Simplicity® Card
Consumers with a lot of high-interest credit card debt could save more with a card that offers a 0% intro APR for as long as possible. The Citi Simplicity® Card extends one of the best offers in this category.
There’s no annual fee, yet you get a 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months (transfers must be completed within four months of account opening) and on purchases for 12 months. After that, your rate goes up to a 18.74% – 29.49% Variable APR based on your creditworthiness. Having a full 21 months with a 0% intro APR on balance transfers could help you pay down a ton of debt, but keep in mind you’ll pay a 3% balance transfer fee (minimum of $5) for the privilege, and you need to make all transfers in the first four months.
Other perks this card offers include automatic account alerts, 24/7 customer service, and the ability to choose your payment due date.
Pros: No annual fee, solid 0% intro APR, no late fees
Cons: 3% intro balance transfer fee (minimum $5) on transfers completed within four months, then 5% (minimum $5), few cardholder perks
Citi Simplicity card review
Best for a Long Balance Transfer Period
Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
The Citi Diamond Preferred card offers a 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months (transfers must be completed within four months of account opening) and on purchases for 12 months (then a 17.74% – 28.49% Variable APR applies).
You can transfer a balance either over the phone or through your online Citi account in the “Balance Transfers” section under the “Payments and Transfers” menu.
The biggest difference between the Citi Simplicity® Card and Citi Diamond Preferred card is that the Citi Simplicity® Card doesn’t charge late fees or a penalty APR, while a late fee of up to $41 and a penalty APR of up to 29.99% applies if you pay late with the Citi Diamond Preferred card.
The Citi Diamond Preferred card also charges a foreign transaction fee on purchases made outside of the US, which means it’s not an ideal card for international travel.
Pros: No annual fee, ultra-long 0% intro APR, purchase protection
Cons: 5% balance transfer fee (minimum $5), doesn’t waive late fees
Citi Diamond Preferred credit card review
Best for Groceries, Gas, and Online Shopping
Amex Blue Cash Everyday
Amex offers a handful of cards with a 0% intro APR on balance transfers. The no-annual-fee Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, which improved its bonus categories and added new monthly statement credits toward Home Chef and The Disney Bundle, is one of its best.
New cardholders receive a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from account opening, followed by a 18.74% – 29.74% Variable APR. To qualify for the introductory rate, balance transfers must be completed within the first 60 days of account opening, and there’s a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
There’s also a welcome bonus offer of a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in the first six months of card membership.
With the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express you’ll earn:
- 3% cash back at US supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year, then 1%)
- 3% cash back on US gas stations (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%)
- 3% cash back on US online retail purchases (up to $6,000 per year, then 1%)
- 1% cash back on all purchases (cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars)
Otherwise, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express gets you perks like car rental insurance, purchase protection, access to the Global Assist Hotline, and the Amex Offers** program.
Pros: Long 0% intro APR, no annual fee, great earning rates in useful categories
Cons: Balance transfer fee, foreign transaction fees
Blue Cash Everyday Amex card review
Best for Earning Flexible Rewards on Everyday Spending
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a great pick if you’re looking for an intro APR on balance transfers and purchases with the opportunity to earn generous rewards for your day-to-day spending. New cardholders receive a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months (then a 19.49% – 28.24% Variable APR).
The intro balance transfer fee is 3% of the amount of each transfer (or $5, whichever is greater) on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, the fee jumps to 5% of the amount of each transfer (or $5, whichever is greater). This card has no annual fee, but you will pay foreign transaction fees on international purchases.
While the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is marketed as a cash-back credit card, it earns Chase Ultimate Rewards® points, which you can redeem for cash back, travel booked through the Chase Portal, gift cards, merchandise, and more.
The card starts you out with a welcome bonus offer of 1.5% cash back in addition to regular earning on everything you buy up to $20,000 spent in the first year (worth up to $300 cash back). You’ll also earn 5% back (5x points) on travel booked through Chase, 5% back (5x points) on Lyft rides through March 2025, 3% back (3x points) on dining (including takeout) and drugstores, and 1.5% back (1x points) on all other eligible purchases.
If you also have an annual-fee Chase card that earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred or the Chase Sapphire Reserve, you can combine your rewards and unlock more redemption options, including transferring points to Chase’s airline and hotel partners.
Pros: Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases, strong earning on all spending, earns valuable Chase Ultimate Rewards points
Cons: 3% intro balance transfer fee (then 5% or $5, whichever is greater, if transfers are made more than 60 days after account opening), foreign transaction fees
Chase Freedom Unlimited review
Best for Rotating Bonus Categories and Flexible Redemptions
Chase Freedom Flex℠
The Chase Freedom Flex℠ offers cardholders a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months (then a 19.49% – 28.24% Variable APR). Moreover, the card offers an introductory balance transfer fee of 3% of the amount of each transfer (or $5, whichever is greater) for transfers made within 60 days of account opening (then a fee of 5% of the amount of each transfer or $5, whichever is greater).
You can earn $200 after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening, as well as 5% (or 5x) in rotating categories each quarter (once activated) on up to $1,500 spent in combined spending. That’s why we rank it the best 5% cash back credit card overall.
The Chase Freedom Flex℠ also earns:
- 5% cash back (5x points) on travel purchases made through Chase
- 5% back (5x points) on Lyft rides through March 2025
- 3% back (3x points) on dining and drugstores
- 1% back (1x points) on everything else
It’s possible to combine your rewards from the Chase Freedom Flex℠ with eligible annual-fee Chase cards to get more value from your points.
Pros: Earn up to 5x points on spending, no annual fee, earn valuable Chase Ultimate Rewards points
Cons: 3% intro balance transfer fee (then 5% or $5, whichever is greater, if transfers are made more than 60 days after account opening), foreign transaction fees
Chase Freedom Flex credit card review
Best for Strong Flat-rate Cash-back Earning
Citi® Double Cash Card
With the Citi® Double Cash Card, you get a 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months, then there’s a rate of 18.74% – 28.74% Variable. That’s a substantial amount of time to pay off your debt.
But what makes the Citi Double Cash Card a great pick is that it’s one of the best cash-back credit cards in general, so it’s worth using even after you’ve paid off your balance. Unfortunately, it isn’t offering new cardholders any kind of welcome bonus at the moment.
The Citi Double Cash Card effectively earns 2% cash back on everything — 1 point per dollar when you make a purchase, and 1 point per dollar when you pay it off. That’s why Insider rates it the best 2% cash back credit cards for balance transfers.
You won’t earn cash back on balance transfers, but it’s a great card for earning money back on your everyday expenses. And you can redeem your Citi ThankYou points at a rate of 1 cent each for cash back, travel, gift cards, and more.
The intro balance transfer fee is 3% of each transfer completed within the first four months of account opening, with a minimum of $5. The ongoing balance transfer fee is 5% of each balance transfer, with a minimum charge of $5.
Pros: Strong cash-back rate, no annual fee, long intro APR period
Cons: No welcome bonus at this time, 5% balance transfer fee, 3% foreign transaction fee
Citi Double Cash card review
Best for Automatically Maximizing Rewards
Citi Custom Cash℠ Card
The Citi Custom Cash℠ Card is a great choice if your spending habits tend to change from month to month. Cardholders earn 5% cash back on up to $500 in purchases in the eligible category they spend the most in each billing cycle (then 1%), and 1% on all other purchases.
The qualifying categories include everyday expenses that should appeal to most folks: restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, select travel, select transit, select streaming services, drugstores, home improvement stores, fitness clubs, and live entertainment.
New cardholders receive an introductory 0% intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months, then a 18.74% – 28.74% Variable APR. There’s a 5% balance transfer fee (minimum $5) and $0 annual fee.
Although it’s marketed as a cash-back card, the Citi Custom Cash℠ Card actually earns rewards in the form of Citi ThankYou points, which are worth 1 cent apiece for cash back, travel booked through the Citi Travel Portal, gift cards, merchandise, and more. And if you have the Citi Premier® Card or Citi Prestige® Card
(no longer available to new applicants), you can pool your rewards and transfer points to Citi’s airline and hotel partners.
Pros: 0% intro APR on both balance transfers and purchases, no annual fee, strong rewards earning
Cons: 5% balance transfer fee, foreign transaction fees
Citi Custom Cash card review
Best for Long Intro APR on Balance Transfers and Purchases
U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card
The U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card is unique in the fact that it offers a 0% intro APR on more than just balance transfers. Once you sign up, you’ll get the introductory rate of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 18 billing cycles (followed by a 19.24% – 29.24% Variable APR).
Getting a 0% intro APR on balance transfers and purchases makes this card a solid option for anyone who has debt to transfer or a big purchase to make. If you wanted to buy new appliances or use credit to cover a minor kitchen remodel, for example, you could do so and repay your balance at 0% intro APR for 18 billing cycles.
Other benefits you’ll get with this card include cell phone protection, a free TransUnion credit score each month, and the ability to choose your payment due date. This card also comes with no annual fee, although there is a balance transfer fee of 3% or $5.
Pros: 0% intro APR good for both balance transfers and purchases, no annual fee, cell phone protection
Cons: 3% balance transfer fee
US Bank Visa Platinum card review
Best for Rotating Cash-back Bonus Categories
Discover it® Balance Transfer
If you’re carrying high-interest balances on other credit cards, the no-annual-fee Discover it® Balance Transfer is a great card for consolidating debt as it offers 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months and on purchases for six months (then a 16.74% – 27.74% Variable APR). It has an intro balance transfer fee of 3%, increasing up to 5% for future transfers.
With the Discover it® Balance Transfer, you can earn 5% cash back in the rotating quarterly bonus category up to the first $1,500 spent (then 1%). But keep in mind that you’ll need to manually activate the bonus each quarter in your eligible Discover account (from April 1 to June 30, 2023, you can earn 5% cash back at Restaurants and Wholesale Clubs on up to $1,500 in purchases after enrollment, then 1%).
The Discover cash back calendar for Q2 2023 was recently announced. From April 1 to June 30, 2023, the bonus categories will be wholesale clubs and restaurants.
Although the card doesn’t offer a traditional welcome bonus, Discover will match all the rewards you earn after the first year. You can also qualify for free Social Security Number alerts, no foreign transaction fees, and no late fees on your first late payment.
Pros: 0% intro APR good for both balance transfers and purchases, Cashback Match in the first year, quarterly rotating bonus categories
Cons: Only earns 1% back outside of bonus categories, 3% intro balance transfer fee and up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)
Discover it Balance Transfer card review
Best if You’re Building Credit
Chase Slate Edge℠
The Chase Slate Edge℠ doesn’t earn cardholders rewards on purchases, or offer a welcome bonus, but that’s not the point of the card. The card is geared toward folks looking to improve their financial situation and increase their credit score.
With the Chase Slate Edge℠, you’ll get a great 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 18 months from account opening (then a 19.49% – 28.24% Variable APR). So if you’re looking for 0% APR on both balance transfers and purchases, this card is definitely worth considering.
Moreover, you can receive an automatic, one-time review of your credit for the chance of a higher limit. But keep in mind that first, you’ll need to consistently pay on time and spend at least $500 in the first six months of opening the card.
Each account anniversary, you’ll be considered for a 2% APR reduction, as long as you’ve paid your card on time and spent at least $1,000 on purchases in the previous anniversary year. The reduction is capped, though — it will only be reduced until your APR reaches the Prime Rate plus 9.74% (Prime Rate is 7.00% as of November 3, 2022).
Pros: Intro APR is good for both balance transfers and purchases, automatic consideration for credit line increase and APR reduction if spending requirements are met
Cons: No rewards or welcome bonus offer
Chase Slate Edge card review
Best Ultra-long Intro APR From Bank of America
BankAmericard® Credit Card
If you’re a Bank of America customer and want to keep things simple, the BankAmericard® Credit Card comes with an impressive no-interest period on balance transfers and purchases. New cardholders receive a 0% intro APR for the first 21 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers made within 60 days of account opening, followed by a 15.74% – 25.74% Variable APR.
You won’t earn a welcome bonus or rewards with this card, and it’s very light on benefits. But if your main objective is getting the longest intro APR possible and you like Bank of America, it’s hard to beat.
Pros: Very long intro 0% APR on balance transfers and purchases
Cons: Foreign transaction fees, few noteworthy perks
BankAmericard Review
Balance Transfer Basics
The average credit card interest rate is over 20%, and it could be even higher depending on your credit score and the card you’re using. The last thing you want is to find yourself in the quicksand of credit card interest.
Before you decide to use a 0% intro APR credit card, be sure you have the means and a plan to pay off your balance in full before the introductory APR period ends — otherwise, you’ll end up having to pay interest on your remaining balance.
If you don’t think you’ll be able to pay off your debt in full by the time the introductory APR offer expires, a balance transfer credit card may not be worth it.
