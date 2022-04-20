Tech NewsGadgets

Best Android Gaming Tablets of 2022

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Currently, Android has a lot of excellent games that can satisfy the most rigorous gamer. There are titles of all genres, be it the best simulation games, the best cooperative games, survival games, action and more.

Many tablets have the power to run demanding games efficiently.

Now, the truth is that if the game can be enjoyed on a larger screen, the better. Thus We will say which are the best Android gaming tablets of the moment.

With so many tablets on the market it’s hard to know which one will do the trick for gaming. In this list we will present competent tablets that offer a first-class user experience.

– Lenovo Tab M10 Plus: The Tab M10 Plus is not the most powerful tablet on the market, but it is on this list because it has a good quality-price ratio. In addition to that, it can run a large number of games without any problems. Of course, you won’t be able to run demanding titles with the highest graphic quality.

Android gaming tablets of 2022

– Huawei MediaPad T5 10.1: It has a large 10.1-inch screen with Full HD resolution, which means games will look great. Thanks to its 659 Octa-Core processor, most titles won’t be a problem. It will allow you to have a smooth and solid gaming experience, without annoying slowdowns or overheating.

Affordable Android Gaming Tablets

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: its main attraction is the large 10.4-inch screen with a resolution of 1200 x 2000 pixels, enough to make any title look great. Its chipset is an Exynos 9611 Octa-Core, although it is not the most powerful, it can handle any type of game, whether simple or demanding.

Android gaming tablets on the market

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+: this is a premium tablet, made to perform all kinds of tasks and gaming is one of them. Suffice it to mention that it has an incredible 12.4-inch SUPER AMOLED 120Hz display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. This means that it has more than enough power to run any game in its maximum graphic quality.

Android Gaming Tablets

– Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: Although it is not the most powerful tablet from the South Korean manufacturer, it is one of the best Android gaming tablets of the moment. Its price is not very high, the screen is 10.4 inches and the battery offers a range of up to 10 hours. The 1.8 GHz Exynos 9611 Octa-Core chipset provides what it takes to play any title.

Best Android Tablets for Gamers in 2022

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

