Best Android Games for Chromebooks of 2022

Many of the video games designed for Android are entertaining and challenging, and best of all, there are multiple genres, such as open world titles, various offline games, many fighting games, etc. In addition to being able to use them on your mobile, you can go one step further, since the android games they can be installed (almost always) on any Chromebook.

Chromebooks can be paired with multiple controllers and can be connected to a TV.

Here we will list the best Android games that you can run on a Chromebook. Not only do they stand out for their graphics and gameplay, but they also work perfectly on Chrome OS, which is a very important point.

– Minecraft: Chromebooks could not be an exception when it comes to Minecraft. It can be downloaded from the Play Store and it will work like a charm. You will only worry about creating your world as you wish and protecting it from any enemy that wants to ruin your plans. Creative and survival mode are available.

– Asphalt 9: Legend: is one of the most popular Android games, and perhaps the best racing simulator for mobile. It has hundreds of cars and motorcycles and a large number of tracks that keep the player entertained for many hours thanks to the variety of content.

– Fallout Shelter: we have arrived at a construction and survival simulation title that cannot be overlooked. The goal is to carry out a correct administration of resources such as water, food, energy, etc., in order to stay alive.

– Stardew Valley: The farming simulation genre is trending today and has millions of players around the world. The task is based on taking care of a farm that is part of a quiet city. You have to farm, raise livestock, explore the local mines, fish, talk to the townspeople, and more.

– Dead Cells: It is part of the Metroidvania type games, it is a dizzying and challenging action platform title. You have to make your way through an island full of enemies and mutated beasts that are a great threat. It’s a complicated game, but it’s worth checking out.

– Limbo: is a puzzle-platformer with a dark and macabre setting that builds a lot of pressure. Ingenuity is vital in this title, you will need it to stay alive and be able to solve the unknowns of each level.

