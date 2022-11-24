Best Android and iOS Games of the Week [24/11/2022]

It’s not Friday yet, but it’s almost. Another Thursday has arrived and, as usual here at AllCellularwe bring you a list of the best newly released games on the two biggest mobile platforms, the android it’s the iOS🇧🇷
This Thursday’s list (24th) brings together the ten best titles of different genres, such as action, adventure, fantasy, puzzles and RPGs, such as CarX Street, Finding Paradise, Neural Cloud, Roll Player – The Board Game, Station 117 and more.
The selection below brings paid and free game options. The price may vary according to the operating system, so it is possible for the same title to undergo changes in value.
The cost difference is applied by the developer in order to mitigate the fees charged by the app stores – Google Play and App Store. So here’s this week’s nominees:
CarX Street
Are you ready to participate in cracks at dawn?
Get behind the wheel to explore a huge world.
Drift at high speeds to claim first place!
Enjoy the freedom of being a street racer in the dynamic open world of CarX Street.
Ending 5: Survival!
Final 5 is a Fast-paced, Fun, Melee Shooter, Time Survival, Adventure, Action RPG Simulator video game with roguelite and roguelike elements. There is nowhere else to run or hide, survival is your only goal.
Finding Paradise
Finding Paradise is the second complete episode in the To the Moon series. It follows the life of the doctors’ new patient, Colin, as they try to unravel a life split in half and fulfill a desire that seems to be intrinsically paradoxical.
Neural Cloud
This is an unprecedented threat to the existence of Dolls. Faced with formidable enemies and an uncertain future, the scattered dolls gnash their teeth and grow stronger as they journey in search of the small hope of salvation.
Roll Player – The Board Game
Roll Player is a strategy and dice game where you’ll compete to create the greatest fantasy character in the world of RPGs!
Roll and mount dice to build your character’s attributes!
Buy weapons and armor to equip your hero!
Gain skills and discover your hero’s traits to prepare him for his journey.
Shapik: The Moon Quest
This is a free trial that includes 4 levels. The full version has 22 levels available.
SHAPIK: The Moon Quest is a craft quest. The story is told without a single word using only remarkable animations and soulful music.
Station 117
Station 117 is a first-person point-and-click mystery adventure game.
In an undisclosed location, somewhere at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, sits Station 117 – a classified research facility that does top secret work. Seriously, don’t ask what they are doing. Sometimes even they don’t know.
Sword Art Online VS
Celebrating 10 years of the SAO anime, the new Sword Art Online Variant Showdown mobile game is finally here!
When Kirito and his friends hear about a new game called Cross Edge that is supposedly causing memory loss in its players, they set out to investigate…
But while playing Cross Edge, they are ambushed by a mysterious presence!
