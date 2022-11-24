Best Android and iOS Games of the Week [24/11/2022]

It’s not Friday yet, but it’s almost. Another Thursday has arrived and, as usual here at AllCellularwe bring you a list of the best newly released games on the two biggest mobile platforms, the android it’s the iOS🇧🇷

This Thursday’s list (24th) brings together the ten best titles of different genres, such as action, adventure, fantasy, puzzles and RPGs, such as CarX Street, Finding Paradise, Neural Cloud, Roll Player – The Board Game, Station 117 and more.