Best Android and iOS Games of the Week [20/04/2023]

We’re approaching the last weekend of the month, and for those of you looking for a new game to try out over the holidays, we bring you a list of the best titles from different genres recently released for Android and iOS.
This Thursday’s selection (20) highlights Mighty Quest Rogue Palace, a new RPG developed by Ubisoft and distributed free to Netflix subscribers. Besides this, Riding Hero ACA NEOGEO, launched in 1990, gets its first version adapted for cell phones.
It should be noted that the list below brings options for paid and free games. The price may vary according to the operating system, so it is possible for the same title to undergo changes in value. The cost difference is applied by the developer in order to mitigate the fees charged by the app stores, Google Play and the App Store.
Without further ado, let’s get to this week’s nominees!
Help Torgui dodge the avalanche of balls heading his way. The challenge of the game is to last as long as possible dodging the balls without getting hit by any, or it’s game over. So, prepare your reflexes and your skills to be the best in the world dodging the avalanche of balls and get the best time in your game! Challenge your friends and compare the leaderboard to get the best score in the world.
Embark on an adventure with a brave and determined hen as she sets out on a mission to rescue her chicks from treacherous cages. Use her wits and puzzle-solving skills to navigate challenging levels filled with obstacles, traps, bridges and more. Collect cookies, gems and coins along the way, unlocking new levels, worlds and customization options. Help the hen get her chicks safely to the coop, but be careful not to fall off the platforms or get stopped by rolling barrels and sharp traps.
Meta World: My City is the latest evolution of a board game enjoyed by millions of people around the world! Endless possibilities start here. Enjoy exciting board games! Buy land and build monuments that no one can take away from you! The city will be yours!
Hunt down epic loot, battle bosses, smack your ass through an insane maze, and prepare to die… a lot. Come back stronger and save the kingdom. No pressure! One hero would go down well in the great Realm of Opulence now, multiple heroes would be even better! The King’s greed has caused the Void to take over the kingdom and only you are able to save this nation. Take on wacky enemies (heck, there’s goblins and cylopes!) and get ready for action in this captivating roguelite.
Introducing, Paper Chaser’s! Come collaborate with artists and content creators in this new Hip-Hop RPG game as you take your label from the ground up to the top! Sign artists, perform shows, grow your business and discover new ventures as you explore our open world.
RIDING HERO is a realistic racing game released in 1990 by SNK. The WGP (World Grand Prix) mode is where you can compete against the best drivers in the world. The story mode puts you in the shoes of a young street racer aiming to challenge an eight-hour endurance race and is packed with RPG elements. Experience realistic motorcycle action that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Embark on a fantasy adventure as a descendant of the Food God. Collect and nurture Food Souls as you explore time and space! Interact with them up close and capture every precious moment.