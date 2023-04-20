Best Android and iOS Games of the Week [20/04/2023]

We’re approaching the last weekend of the month, and for those of you looking for a new game to try out over the holidays, we bring you a list of the best titles from different genres recently released for Android and iOS.

This Thursday’s selection (20) highlights Mighty Quest Rogue Palace, a new RPG developed by Ubisoft and distributed free to Netflix subscribers. Besides this, Riding Hero ACA NEOGEO, launched in 1990, gets its first version adapted for cell phones.