Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 headphone deals: Sony, Bose, Samsung, and more

UPDATE: Jun. 22, 2023, 12:45 p.m. EDT This list has been updated with the latest deals on headphones and earbuds ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

What’s that? You didn’t hear? Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is just around the corner, bringing savings on all things home, outdoors, tech, and of course, headphones and earbuds.

Though the sale dates officially fall on July 11 and July 12 for a full 48 hours of savings, we’re already seeing some deals worth taking a second look at. As in years past, we’re also expecting competing deals from Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

What headphone deals to expect during Prime Day

We saw all-time low prices on headphones from Sony, Apple, and Bose during Amazon’s last Prime-centric sale (aka the Prime Early Access Sale/unofficial Prime Day 2) just eight short months ago in October.

We expect to see more of the same this year, and are keeping our fingers crossed for some new record markdowns, especially since Bose and Sony were name-dropped in the Prime Day press release(opens in a new tab).

You don’t have to wait for savings though — already we’ve seen the AirPods Pro(opens in a new tab) at just $199 (they’ve been at this price point for a few weeks, but it’s still a great deal), the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live(opens in a new tab) at just under 50% off, and the AirPods Max(opens in a new tab) on sale for nearly $100 off.

Amazon is also rolling out invite-only deals for the first time ever. If one of those deals catches your eye, like the JBL Live 660NC(opens in a new tab) headphones that are over half off, you’ll have to a) have a Prime account (trials count!) and b) request an invite on the product page. After that, Amazon will send you a unique link if you’ve been selected to buy the item at the discounted price.

Basically, there’ll be a lot of headphone deals to shop, so we’ll be updating this page constantly so you can do less looking, and more saving money. Read on for our favorite headphone and earbud picks so far.

Note: All invite-only deals on this list will be marked with a 📨.

Best headphone deals

Why we like them

It can be hard to find a pair of over-ear headphones under $100 that sound good and look halfway decent, but at just $80, Anker’s Soundlife Core Q35 headphones check both boxes. Though its three modes of ANC aren’t the most jaw-dropping out there, the 40 hours of battery life (that’s with ANC on), multi-device pairing, and reasonable comfort make them a solid pair of budget-friendly headphones. Grab them on sale in blue, black, or pink.

More early Prime Day headphone deals

Best earbud deals

Why we like them

The latest AirPods Pro are our favorite noise canceling earbuds, and come packed with six hours of battery life per charge. They’ve been on sale for $199.99 for a few weeks now and just dropped an additional 99 cents, but it’s not always a guarantee that you’ll find them at this price point, so we recommend grabbing them asap — we’d be surprised if they dropped to a significantly lower price during Prime Day.

Check out our full review of the AirPods Pro 2.

More early Prime Day earbud deals