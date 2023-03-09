Best Amazon Deals: Fire TV Sticks, Beats Earbuds and More

With thousands of Amazon deals to peruse daily, it can be hard to know which ones are actually worth your hard-earned cash. But the CNET Deals team is scouring the web each and every day for deals on everything from tech and home products to auto accessories, fitness gear, fashion items, everyday essentials and more. We know a good deal when we see one. To keep things simple for you, we’re rounding up the best Amazon deals below, so you’ll always see the most noteworthy price drops and promotions.

You’ll find headphone deals, smart home device sales, cell phone deals and more below, all of which have been given the seal of approval from our team of experts. This list is updated regularly, so you’re only going to see current deals.

Best Amazon deals to shop today

You can save up to 30% on ultrapopular Beats earbuds right now at Amazon, including the newest Beats Fit Pro colors. Other models include the Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats Pro and Beats Flex.

Picking up a streaming device is a simple way to upgrade your existing entertainment hub. If you've been considering investing in a media streamer for your TV, check out Fire TV devices. Amazon is currently offering Fire TV products in either HD or 4K resolution at up to 40% off, making it a great time to make the move.

Microsoft's latest Surface Pro tablets are seeing discounts of up to $100 at Amazon. A base-space Intel Evo i5 model can be bought from $1,000 with higher-spec models seeing savings of up to $200 off. Note that the keyboard and Surface Slim Pen 2 stylus are additional purchases.

Snag an unlocked Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro at Amazon and get a free storage upgrade. That means you can get $100 off the 256GB Pixel 7 or a 256GB or 512GB Pixel 7 Pro without having to activate it with a carrier.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of our overall favorite smartwatches on the market right now. And while it only hit shelves a few months ago, we've already seen some stellar Series 8 deals pop up. And right now, you've got the opportunity to snag one at an all-time low price at Amazon with $70 off both the 41mm and 45mm models, dropping the price down to $329 and $359, respectively. You can also save on cellular-enabled variants. There's no set expiration on these deals, but discounts on the latest Apple devices rarely last for long. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Apple's ninth-gen iPad is discounted by as much as $80 at Amazon. The base-spec 64GB model is $60 off at $369 with higher-capacity and cellular-enabled variants seeing even steeper discounts.

If you're in the market for a new TV, then you've probably found there are a ton of options. We've tested a ton to help you find high-quality models, and right now at Amazon you can grab select Samsung Q60B Series TVs at a discount, starting at just $428 — with some sizes even down to all-time low prices, including the 43-inch and 60-inch models.

Want a powerful and portable Mac but don't want to spend top dollar on the latest model? Amazon is taking close to $500 off the 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip and 1TB SSD.

Order one of the latest Samsung flagship phones from Amazon and you'll nab an Amazon gift card loaded with up to $100 with the purchase. The base S23 gets a $50 credit with the two larger options scoring you the $100 back.

Various iPad Air models are seeing price breaks at Amazon, dropping the entry-level model down to as low as $551. Higher capacity variants and cellular-enabled configurations are also on sale with as much as $99 off.

Microsoft's premium Surface Laptop Studio is seeing some steep discounts right now at Amazon, with the base configuration discounted by close to $300. That drops the Intel Core i7 model with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD down to only $1,800. The 32GB, 1TB model is almost $400 off, too.

Right now, Crucial's X6 SSD with 1 terabyte of space is down to just $60 making it a no-brainer buy if you're in need of some extra storage. That's $50 off its regular price. Back up your photos, videos, documents and projects and clear some space on your computer.

A variety of 4K TV sets with Amazon's smart Fire OS built-in are on sale right now with as much as $230 off regular prices. The sale features a mix of Insignia, Hisense, Toshiba and first-party Amazon options with prices from $270.

Upgrade your cleaning routine with a smart robot helper. This Roborock model can both vacuum and mop your floors and offers multi-floor mapping, app and voice control and up to 180 minutes of run time. It's down to $430 for Prime members. Read our Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum review.

