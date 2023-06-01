Best Airline Credit Cards of June 2023

Our experts answer readers’ credit card questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess credit cards). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

If you want to use travel rewards to save money on flights, an airline credit card is a must. You can choose between credit cards that earn airline miles, or cards that earn more flexible rewards points that you can transfer to various frequent flyer programs.

Best Airline Credit Cards

You can find the best airline credit card for you by zeroing in on the benefits you want. Here are our top picks.

Compare Airline Credit Cards

Details

Recommended Credit

Good to Excellent Recommended credit score. Note that credit card lenders may use many different variations of credit score models when considering your application. Show more

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

21.24% – 28.24% Variable Editor’s Rating 4.4/5 Our editor’s ratings analyze fees, bonuses, rewards, and benefits to highlight the simplest and most valuable credit cards available. Show more Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. High intro bonus offer starts you off with lots of points Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Strong travel coverage Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Doesn’t offer a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That’s $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Enjoy benefits such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3x on dining, and 2x on all other travel purchases, and $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, plus more.

Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.

Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.

Get complimentary access to DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees and lower service fees for a minimum of one year when you activate by December 31, 2024.

Member FDIC Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





Aeroplan® Credit Card





Details

Rewards

Earn 3x points for each dollar spent on grocery stores, dining at restaurants, and Air Canada directly. Earn 1x points for each dollar spent on all other purchases.

Intro offer

50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening

Recommended Credit

Good to Excellent

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

21.24% – 28.24% Variable Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Generous welcome bonus which you can use for Air Canada and Star Alliance partner award flights Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Free first checked bag on Air Canada flights for cardholder and up to eight companions Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Automatic Aeroplan 25K Elite Status for the remainder of the first calendar year, plus the following calendar year (priority check-in, early boarding, upgrades on Air Canada flights) Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Redeem points toward any travel purchase at 1.25 cents each through Pay Yourself Back Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. After the first two calendar years, you’ll need to requalify for 25K elite status by spending $15,000 in a calendar year Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Card doesn’t offer airport lounge access or passes Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Earn 50,000 points – that’s $625 in travel value when redeemed with Pay Yourself Back®

$95 Annual Fee

Earn 50,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open.

Earn 3x points for each dollar spent at grocery stores, on dining at restaurants, and Air Canada directly.

No foreign transaction fees.

Free first checked bag.

500 bonus points for every $2,000 you spend in a calendar month – up to 1,500 points per month.

Earn 1x point for each dollar spent on all other purchases.

Member FDIC Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





$99, waived for first 12 months

Annual Fee Apply online at Citibank’s website.



Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®





Apply online at Citibank’s website. Details

Rewards

Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent at gas stations and restaurants, and on eligible American Airlines purchases. Earn 1x mile for every $1 spent on other purchases.

Annual Fee

$99, waived for first 12 months

Intro offer

50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after spending $2,500 in purchases within the first three months of account opening

Recommended Credit

Good to Excellent

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

20.99% – 29.99% variable Editor’s Rating 3.95/5 Our editor’s ratings are primarily based on 3 things: simplicity, affordability, and value. Our credit card editor takes those factors into account, and comes up with a rating to best reflect how the card performs in that criteria – relative to other products we’ve reviewed. Show more Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Bonus categories help you earn miles on everyday purchases Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. First checked bag free on domestic American Airlines flights Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $125 American Airlines flight discount is nice, but you need to spend $20,000 in a cardmember year to earn it Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Earn 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after spending $2,500 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent at gas stations and restaurants, and on eligible American Airlines purchases

Earn 1 Loyalty Point for every 1 eligible AAdvantage® mile earned from purchases

Earn a $125 American Airlines Flight Discount after you spend $20,000 or more in purchases during your card membership year and renew your card

No Foreign Transaction Fees

First checked bag is free on domestic American Airlines itineraries for you and up to four companions traveling with you on the same reservation

Enjoy preferred boarding on American Airlines flights Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





$0 intro for the first year, then $99

Annual Fee On American Express’s website



Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card





On American Express’s website This card is a great pick for frequent and occasional Delta flyers who want elite-like perks without paying an exorbitant annual fee. Cardholders receive a free checked bag, priority boarding, and inflight discounts on Delta flights, but if you’re looking for upscale benefits like airport lounge access, you’ll want to look at Delta’s premium cards instead. Details

Rewards

Earn 2x Miles on dining at restaurants worldwide, and for takeout and delivery in the U.S. Earn 2x Miles on groceries at U.S supermarkets. Earn 2x Miles on Delta purchases made directly with Delta. Earn 1X Miles on all other purchases

Annual Fee

$0 intro for the first year, then $99

Intro offer

40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the card in the first six months of account opening

Recommended Credit

Good to Excellent

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

20.74% – 29.74% Variable Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Earns bonus miles at restaurants and US supermarkets Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Intro annual fee is $0 for the first year (then $99) Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. You get a free checked bag and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Doesn’t go above and beyond in terms of benefits beyond Delta perks Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Earn 40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

Enjoy a $0 introductory Annual Fee for the first year, then $99.

Enjoy your first checked bag free on Delta flights.

New: Card Members get 15% off when using miles to book Award Travel on Delta flights through delta.com and the Fly Delta app. Discount not applicable to partner-operated flights or to taxes and fees.

Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at U.S. Supermarkets and at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S.

Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.

$100 Delta Flight Credit: After you spend $10,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, receive a Credit to use toward future travel.

Want even more flexibility? Take up to $50 off the cost of your flight for every 5,000 miles you redeem with Pay with Miles when you book on delta.com.

Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit on eligible Delta in-flight purchases after using your Card.

No Foreign Transaction Fees.

With Send & Split®, you can send money and split your Card purchases with any other Venmo or PayPal user, directly from the Amex App. Enroll today.

Terms Apply. Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





$0 intro for the first year, then $95

Annual Fee



United℠ Explorer Card





The United Explorer card is the best all-around credit card for United flyers, offering a generous range of benefits for a modest annual fee. Cardholders receive a free checked bag, priority boarding, and inflight discounts on United flights, plus two one-time United Club airport lounge passes each year. Details

Rewards

Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on dining, hotel stays, and United® purchases and 1 mile per $1 spent on all other eligible purchases.

Annual Fee

$0 intro for the first year, then $95

Intro offer

50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening

Recommended Credit

Good to Excellent

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

21.24% – 28.24% Variable Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Annual fee is waived the first year Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Earns bonus miles on several purchase categories, including dining Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Includes an application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Gets you a free checked bag on United when you pay with the card Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Not the most rewarding card for most non-United travel purchases Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card





Details

Rewards

Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases. Earn 2 points on Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partner purchases. Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare. Earn 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services, and select streaming. Earn 1 point for every $1 spent on all other purchases.

Intro offer

60,000 bonus points plus a 30% off promo code after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening

Recommended Credit

Good to Excellent

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

20.74% – 27.74% Variable Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Generous annual benefits, including a Southwest travel credit and 7,500 points, plus upgraded boardings and in-flight discounts Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. If you fly Southwest several times a year, the benefits easily outweigh the annual fee Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Annual fee is low compared to other premium airline credit cards Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Highest annual fee among Southwest consumer cards Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Earn 60,000 bonus points plus a 30% off promo code after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

7,500 anniversary points each year.

Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases.

Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare.

Earn 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming.

$75 Southwest® travel credit each year.

No foreign transaction fees.

Member FDIC Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





Alaska Airlines Visa® Credit Card





On Bank of America’s website Details

Rewards

Earn 3 miles for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases. Earn 2 miles for every $1 spent on eligible gas, cable, streaming services and local transit purchases. Earn 1 mile for every $1 spent on all other purchases.

Intro offer

50,000 bonus miles, a $100 statement credit, and Alaska’s Famous Companion Fare from $122 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23) after you make $2,000 or more in purchases within the first 90 days of your account opening

Recommended Credit

Good to Excellent

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

19.74% – 27.74% variable Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Annual companion fare benefit Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Free first checked bag and priority boarding on Alaska flights Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. 10% bonus on earned miles if you have an eligible Bank of America or Merrill account Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Annual fee increased from $75 to $95 at the beginning of 2023 Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Must use the card to pay for your flight to get free checked bag and priority boarding Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Click “APPLY NOW” to apply online

LIMITED TIME ONLINE OFFER – $100 Statement Credit + 50,000 Bonus Miles!

Get a $100 statement credit, 50,000 bonus miles and Alaska’s Famous Companion Fare™ from $122 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23) with this offer. To qualify, make $2,000 or more in purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account.

Get Alaska’s Famous Companion Fare™ from $122 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23) each account anniversary after you spend $6,000 or more on purchases within the prior anniversary year. Valid on all Alaska Airlines flights booked on alaskaair.com.

Earn 3 miles for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases. NEW! Earn 2 miles for every $1 spent on eligible gas, cable, streaming services and local transit including ride share purchases. Earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases.

NEW! Earn a 10% rewards bonus on all miles earned from card purchases if you have an eligible Bank of America® account.

Free checked bag and (NEW!) enjoy priority boarding for you and up to 6 guests on the same reservation, when you pay for your flight with your card — Also available for co-applicants and authorized users when they book a reservation too!

With oneworld® Alliance member airlines and Alaska’s Global Partners, Alaska has expanded their global reach to over 1,000 destinations worldwide bringing more airline partners and more ways to earn and redeem miles.

Plus, no foreign transaction fees and a low $95 annual fee.

This online only offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now. Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





JetBlue Plus Card





Details

Intro offer

60,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases and paying the annual fee in full within the first 90 days from account opening

Recommended Credit

Excellent

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

20.49%, 24.49% or 29.49% (based on your creditworthiness)

Intro Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

0% intro APR for 12 months on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Earns 6x points on JetBlue flights Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. 5,000 bonus points each year after your account anniversary Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. You can spend your way to Mosaic status Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Some airline cards offer higher welcome bonuses Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. You need to spend $50,000 in a calendar year to earn Mosaic status Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. The information related to the JetBlue Plus Card has been collected by Business Insider and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

60,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases and paying the annual fee in full within the first 90 days from account opening

6X points on eligible JetBlue purchases

2X points at restaurants and grocery stores

1X points on all other purchases

5,000 bonus points every year after your account anniversary

Mosaic benefits after spending $50,000 or more on purchases each calendar year with your card

Annual $100 statement credit after purchasing a JetBlue Vacations package of $100 or more with your JetBlue Plus Card

50% inflight savings on cocktails and food purchases

Free first checked bag for you and up to 3 companions on the same reservation when you use your JetBlue Plus Card to purchase tickets

No foreign transaction fees Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card





On American Express’s website Details

Rewards

Earn 3x Miles on Delta purchases made directly with Delta. Earn 1X Miles on all other purchases.

Intro offer

50,000 bonus miles and 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on the card in the first six months of account opening

Recommended Credit

Good to Excellent

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

20.74% – 29.74% Variable Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Annual companion certificate benefit, which is valid for domestic first class and Comfort+ as well as the main cabin Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Access to Delta Sky Clubs and American Express Centurion Lounges when you’re flying Delta Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Earns 3x miles on Delta purchases Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Very high annual fee Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Doesn’t offer bonus miles on non-Delta purchases Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Earn 50,000 bonus miles and 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

Complimentary access to the Delta Sky Club® for you when travelling on a Delta flight.

Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book a Delta flight with your Reserve Card.

Earn up to 60,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) With Status Boost® per year. After you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, you can earn 15,000 MQMs up to four times per year, getting you closer to Medallion® Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different from the miles you earn towards flights.

New: Card Members get 15% off when using miles to book Award Travel on Delta flights through delta.com and the Fly Delta app. Discount not applicable to partner-operated flights or to taxes and fees.

Receive a domestic First Class, Delta Comfort+® or domestic Main Cabin round trip companion certificate each year upon renewal of your Card. Payment of the government imposed taxes and fees of no more than $80 for roundtrip domestic flights (for itineraries with up to four flight segments) is required. Baggage charges and other restrictions apply. See terms and conditions for details.

With your Card receive upgrade priority over other Medallion Members within the same Medallion level and fare class.

Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® after you apply through any Authorized Enrollment Provider. If approved for Global Entry, at no additional charge, you will receive access to TSA PreCheck.

Enjoy your first checked bag free on Delta flights.

Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.

Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.

No Foreign Transaction Fees.

$550 Annual Fee.

Terms Apply. Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card





Details

Rewards

Earn unlimited 10 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. Earn 5 miles per dollar on flights booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2 miles on all other purchases.

Intro offer

75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Recommended Credit

Excellent

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

21.74% – 28.74% Variable Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Excellent welcome bonus and miles earning Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Premium perks including airport lounge access and statement credits Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Visa Infinite benefits including travel and shopping protections Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. High annual fee Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Annual travel statement credits only apply to Capital One Travel purchases Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel

Receive up to $300 back annually as statement credits for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you’ll get Capital One’s best prices on thousands of options

Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary

Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel

Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases

Unlimited complimentary access for you and two guests to 1,300+ lounges, including Capital One Lounges and the Partner Lounge Network

Receive up to a $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®

Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more – you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs

Elevate your stay at luxury hotels and resorts from the Premier Collection with a $100 experience credit, daily breakfast for 2 and complimentary WiFi on every booking, plus other premium benefits like room upgrades, early check-in and late checkout when available Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





The Platinum Card® from American Express





On American Express’s website Details

Rewards

Earn 5x Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel on up to $500,000 per calendar year. Earn 5x Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel. 1 point per dollar on other purchases.

Annual Fee

$695 See Rates and Fees Show more

Intro offer

80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 on purchases on the card in the first six months of card membership

Recommended Credit

Good to Excellent

Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

See Pay Over Time APR

Intro Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

N/A Editor’s Rating 4.4/5 Our editor’s ratings analyze fees, bonuses, rewards, and benefits to highlight the simplest and most valuable credit cards available. Show more Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Long list of travel benefits, including airport lounge access and complimentary elite status with Hilton and Marriott (enrollment required) Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Annual statement credits with Saks and Uber Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Bonus categories leave something to be desired Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. One of the highest annual fees among premium travel cards Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on the Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.

Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel.

$200 Hotel Credit: Get up to $200 back in statement credits each year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings with American Express Travel when you pay with your Platinum Card®.

$240 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $20 in statement credits each month when you pay for eligible purchases with the Platinum Card® at your choice of one or more of the following providers: Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, The New York Times, Peacock, SiriusXM, and The Wall Street Journal. Enrollment required.

$155 Walmart+ Credit: Walmart+ members enjoy shopping perks – both online and in-store – at Walmart. Use your Platinum Card® to pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) and receive a statement credit that covers the full cost each month. $12.95 plus applicable taxes. Plus Up Benefits not eligible.

$200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees are charged by the airline to your Card.

$200 Uber Cash: Enjoy Uber VIP status and up to $200 in Uber savings on rides or eats orders in the US annually. Uber Cash and Uber VIP status is available to Basic Card Member only. Benefit renews annually.

$300 Equinox Credit: Get up to $300 back per calendar year on an Equinox+ subscription, or any Equinox club memberships when you pay with your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required. Learn more.

$189 CLEAR® Plus Credit: Breeze through security with CLEAR® Plus at 45+ airports nationwide and get up to $189 back per year on your membership (subject to auto-renewal) when you use your Platinum Card®.

$100 Global Entry Credit: Receive either a $100 statement credit every 4 years for a Global Entry application fee or a statement credit up to $85 every 4.5 years for a TSA PreCheck® (through a TSA official enrollment provider) application fee, when charged to your Platinum Card®. Card Members approved for Global Entry will also receive access to TSA PreCheck at no additional cost.

Shop Saks with Platinum: Get up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.

$300 SoulCycle At-Home Bike Credit: Get a $300 statement credit for the purchase of a SoulCycle at-home bike with your Platinum Card®. Must charge full price of bike in one transaction, and an Equinox+ subscription is required.

Add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile on the Resy app or website and unlock Global Dining Access by Resy to exclusive tables and events.

$695 annual fee.

Terms Apply. Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right

Airline Credit Card Frequently Asked Questions

If you’re loyal to a particular airline, it could be worth it to get one of its co-branded cards. For instance, United offers the United℠ Explorer Card, which gets you benefits like a free checked bag and priority boarding on United. If you aren’t loyal to a particular airline and you simply book with whichever carrier is offering the cheapest airfare, an airline co-branded card may not be the best option. You could consider a travel rewards card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or The Platinum Card® from American Express instead. This way, you’ll earn points that can be used to book airfare through Chase and Amex, respectively, as well as through specific airline transfer partners affiliated with the two programs.

Airline credit cards work by earning miles in a particular frequent flyer program and require you to add your frequent flyer number to your card account. You’re usually asked to do this during the credit card application process. Then, you’ll earn miles on all your eligible credit card spending, and those earnings will be reflected in your frequent flyer account. You’ll be able to access the miles you earned from your credit card directly through your frequent flyer account and use them to book award flights.

Airline credit cards earn you miles in a specific frequent flyer program, such as Southwest Rapid Rewards or United MileagePlus. Travel rewards cards, on the other hand, earn transferable points — rewards that you can transfer to a variety of airline and/or hotel partners. With travel rewards cards, you aren’t locked into using your points with only one airline, but you also won’t get airline-specific benefits like a free checked bag or priority boarding.

Many airline miles expire, but there are some notable exceptions. Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, and United miles never expire, but with other programs like American Airlines AAdvantage, miles do expire if you don’t have any qualifying activity within a certain period (24 months, in the AAdvantage program). Keep in mind that earning miles from using a co-branded airline credit card counts as a qualifying activity and can prevent your miles from expiring.

You should consider getting an airline credit card if you’re loyal to a particular airline and fly often enough to get value from perks like free checked bags, priority boarding, and airport lounge access. Even folks who travel the same airline a couple of times a year can save money and get benefits from having an airline credit card.

Methodology: How We Chose the Best Airline Credit Cards

Personal Finance Insider chose the top airline cards based on the value each card offers in relation to its annual fee. To make sure we were considering the best airline credit cards from every perspective, we also researched the recommendations and methodology of top airline card lists from other websites.

In many cases, each publication had a different pick for the best credit card for a given airline — and in that situation, we arrived at our selection by returning to the question of which card offers the most value in return for its annual fee, excluding benefits that require spending extra money to unlock.

Note that we focused on credit card options for flying with major US airlines — including the “big three” of American, Delta, and United, as well as smaller popular carriers like Alaska, JetBlue, and Southwest. If you frequently fly with another airline like Frontier or Hawaiian, you may want to look into its co-branded credit card options.

With an airline credit card, not only will you earn miles on every purchase you make, but you can also earn a welcome bonus offer that will jump-start your frequent flyer account balance. Depending on the card you choose, you can also get benefits like a free checked bag, priority boarding, or an airline companion ticket.

Read Insider’s guide to points and miles valuations to find out what your airline miles and credit card points are worth.

There isn’t simply one best airline credit card; the right option for you depends on what airline you fly, whether you’re a loyalist or want flexibility, how you want to use your miles, how much of an annual fee you’re comfortable paying, and several other factors.

You’ll also want to consider airline partnerships — for example, it could make sense to get an American Airlines credit card if you want to redeem miles for award flights on Oneworld partners like Japan Airlines and Cathay Pacific. Alternately, a card like the Aeroplan® Credit Card can make sense even if you don’t fly Air Canada, because you can redeem Aeroplan points for flights on Star Alliance airlines including United and Lufthansa.

Here’s more about how we rate credit cards at Insider.

Best Card if You’re Not Loyal to One Airline

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

The Chase Sapphire Preferred earns Chase Ultimate Rewards® points that you can use to book travel directly through the Chase Travel Portal, which gives you access to virtually every airline. You can also transfer Chase points to various airline and hotel partners, including United, British Airways, JetBlue, and Hyatt.

This card offers a very strong lineup of perks and rewards in exchange for a relatively moderate annual fee. You’ll earn 5x points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards and 2x points on all other travel purchases. The card also offers 3x points on dining.

Travel includes everything from airfare to parking to hotels, while dining includes restaurants, delivery services, and even some bars. The card also offers one of the best welcome bonuses among consumer credit cards, and you get some valuable travel insurance as well, including trip delay insurance, primary car rental insurance, and purchase protection.

If you apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred and find that you’re a fan of earning and redeeming travel points, remember that you can always upgrade to its higher-end sibling, the Chase Sapphire Reserve, after your first year.

The Reserve has a $550 annual fee, but it also offers up to $300 in annual travel credits that apply to virtually any travel purchase and earns 5x total points on air travel and 10x total points on hotels and car rentals purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards (after earning the $300 travel credit). You’ll earn 3x points on other travel and dining purchases with the Reserve.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve is currently offering a welcome bonus of 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Review

If you’re torn between the two Sapphire cards, check out our comparison of the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Sapphire Preferred to find out which is a better fit for your spending and travel habits.

Best New Airline Credit Card

Aeroplan® Credit Card

The Aeroplan® Credit Card is Chase’s first-ever co-branded card with Air Canada’s Aeroplan program, and it comes with several novel benefits. Along with a welcome bonus offer of 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening, new cardholders receive automatic Aeroplan 25K Elite Status for the remainder of the first calendar year, plus the following calendar year.

Cardholders also get a free first checked bag on Air Canada flights, the ability to re-earn (or step up) elite status by hitting spending thresholds, and up to $100 reimbursement for the Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS application fee every four years.

The Aeroplan® Credit Card allows cardholders to redeem Aeroplan points toward any eligible travel purchase via Chase Pay Yourself Back at a rate of 1.25 cents each. Qualifying travel includes airfare (on any airline), car rentals, hotels, rideshares, and much more.

Chase Air Canada Aeroplan Credit Card Review

Your points aren’t just good for Air Canada flights — you can redeem Aeroplan points on over 45 Star Alliance partners and non-alliance partners, including United Airlines, Lufthansa, Etihad, and Singapore Airlines.

Best Card for American Airlines Flyers

Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®

The Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® gets you a free checked bag on American Airlines domestic itineraries, along with preferred boarding and discounts on inflight purchases. It’s currently offering an a welcome bonus of 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after spending $2,500 in purchases within the first three months of account opening. That’s worth around $700 in flights, based on our valuation of American Airlines miles.

It also earns 2x miles on eligible American Airlines purchases and on restaurant and gas station spending (and 1 mile per dollar on everything else). We also like that the annual fee is $99, waived for first 12 months. If you spend $20,000 on the card in an account year and then renew your card, you’ll get a $125 American Airlines flight discount.

Other American Airlines credit cards to consider are the no-annual-fee American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp®

and premium Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®

— but the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® is your all-around best bet for a moderate annual fee.

Qualifying for elite status with American Airlines AAdvantage is now based on earning Loyalty Points. Along with earning Loyalty Points from flying and partner spending, you can earn 1 Loyalty Point per dollar spent on co-branded American Airlines cards, including the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®.

Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select Card Review

Best Card for Delta Flyers

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

For the average Delta flyer, the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card offers the best balance between a moderate $0 intro for the first year, then $99 annual fee and elite-like perks that can save you cash and improve your travel experience.

Its welcome bonus offer is currently 40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the card in the first six months of account opening. Insider pegs Delta miles value at 1.1 cents apiece, on average, making this bonus worth about $440 in flights.

The card earns 2x miles on eligible Delta purchases, 2x miles at US supermarkets and at restaurants worldwide, and 1 mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases. This makes the card a valuable option for everyday spending, not just for earning bonus miles on your Delta purchases.

Other Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card benefits that make it a standout pick for Delta loyalists are a first checked bag for free and priority boarding on Delta flights, a $100 flight credit when you spend $10,000 or more in a calendar year, 15% off Delta award flights, and 20% off inflight purchases as a statement credit.

Gold Delta SkyMiles Amex Card Review

Best Card for United Flyers

United℠ Explorer Card

The United℠ Explorer Card offers the perks you’d expect from an airline credit card — a free checked bag (you need to pay for the United flight with your Explorer card to get this perk), priority boarding, discounts on inflight purchases, and bonus miles for purchases with the airline — but also some very valuable extras.

If you have this card (or any other United credit card), you get expanded access to United’s lowest-priced “saver” awards, which could help you save miles on an upcoming flight booking. The United℠ Explorer Card also offers two one-time United Club passes each anniversary year, and an application fee credit of up to $100 for Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS.

With the United℠ Explorer Card, new cardholders can earn 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. United miles are worth 1.3 cents each, on average, so you can expect to get around $650 in flights with this bonus.

United Explorer Card Review

Chase issues a whopping six United credit cards — ranging from the no-annual-fee United Gateway℠ Card to the luxe United Club℠ Infinite Card, which comes with United Club airport lounge access.

Best Card for Southwest Flyers

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

This is another instance where a higher annual fee is warranted due to the value you get. Thanks to annual benefits like $75 in statement credits for travel on Southwest and four upgraded boardings where available, the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card could be well worth it if you’re a regular Southwest flyer.

The statement credit for $75 toward Southwest purchases each year effectively lowers the annual fee to $74 — lower than the annual fee for the next-cheapest Southwest consumer card, the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card ($99).

The Priority card offers a bonus of 7,500 Southwest Rapid Rewards points each year after your account anniversary (you can use these points to book award flights). That’s worth about $105 in airfare, based on our valuation of Southwest points. Additionally, you’ll get 25% off inflight purchases. If you fly Southwest more than once or twice a year, this card can easily be worth the annual fee.

The points you earn from any of the Southwest credit cards can help you qualify for the coveted Southwest Companion Pass, which allows a designated companion to fly with you for next to free (just pay taxes and fees) on paid and award flights.

Southwest is a Chase Ultimate Rewards transfer partner, so you can move points from cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, or Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card to Southwest instantly at a 1:1 ratio if you need to boost your balance.

Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card Review

Best Card for Alaska Airlines Flyers

Alaska Airlines Visa® Credit Card

Alaska Airlines doesn’t have the largest route network among US carriers, but if you live in the Pacific Northwest or another area where the airline offers extensive service — or if you fly Alaska to Hawaii — this is a great card to have.

The recently refreshed Alaska Airlines Visa® Credit Card is offering 50,000 bonus miles, a $100 statement credit, and Alaska’s Famous Companion Fare from $122 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23) after you make $2,000 or more in purchases within the first 90 days of your account opening (the miles are worth around $750 in flights, based on our valuations). The card not only offers a companion fare as part of its welcome bonus offer, but you can also get one each year on your account anniversary (also starting at $122) if you spend $6,000 or more within the prior year. You can use this fare to bring someone along on an Alaska flight, with no blackout dates, and this benefit alone makes the card worth having if you frequently fly with this airline.

You also get the standard airline credit card benefits like a free checked bag and priority boarding when you fly the airline (you must use the card to pay for your ticket), 20% off inflight purchases, and bonus miles on Alaska purchases — but in this case, it’s 3 miles per dollar spent on eligible Alaska purchases rather than the more standard 2x miles bonus on airline purchases available on other cards.

Alaska Airlines Credit Card Review

Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan miles are incredibly valuable — in fact, they’re tied for first place (with Air Canada) among airline miles with an average value of 1.5 cents per Alaska mile, based on Insider’s latest points and miles valuations. This is mostly due to the terrific partner redemptions offered by the program.

Best Card for JetBlue Flyers

JetBlue Plus Card

The standout benefits of the JetBlue Plus Card are points earning — you get 6x points on JetBlue purchases, 2x points at restaurants and grocery stores, and 1 point per dollar on everything else — and a 5,000-point bonus each year after your account anniversary. Cardholders also get a free checked bag and 50% off inflight purchases.

Beyond that, the card offers an incentive for big spenders: If you spend $50,000 or more on purchases on the JetBlue Plus card in a calendar year, you’ll get JetBlue Mosaic status, which gets you free drinks on board, waived change and cancellation fees, two free checked bags, and more.

JetBlue Plus Credit Card Review

JetBlue TrueBlue is a transfer partner of most of the major transferable points programs: Amex Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Citi ThankYou Rewards, and Marriott Bonvoy.

Best Premium Airline Card

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card

The three major legacy US airlines — American Airlines, Delta, and United — each offer a premium credit card with upscale perks (and annual fees to match). The most rewarding and useful of the bunch is the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card, and if you’re a Delta loyalist, it could end up saving you a lot of money.

Although most other premium airline cards come with airport lounge membership, the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card is unique in that when you fly Delta, it not only offers Delta Sky Club access, but also entry to Centurion Lounges when you’ve used your Amex card to pay for your ticket.

There’s a welcome bonus of 50,000 bonus miles and 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on the card in the first six months of account opening (worth around $550 in flights based on Insider’s valuations). You’ll receive a free first checked bag and priority boarding on Delta flights, an annual Delta companion certificate, and a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit after you apply through any authorized enrollment provider. Cardholders can also take advantage of 15,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after they spend $30,000 in purchases on the card in a calendar year (up to four times) and access to complimentary upgrades and upgrade priority.

This card charges a $550 annual fee, but it can be more than worthwhile if you fly Delta often and travel through airports with eligible airport lounges.

Delta Reserve Review

Best Premium Card for Flexible Travelers

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card burst into the rewards card scene last year with an excellent welcome bonus offer and top-notch benefits that can be worth much more than its $395 annual fee.

Among its perks: Priority Pass, Plaza Premium, and Capital One airport lounge access, up to $300 in annual credit toward flights, hotels, and rental cars booked through the Capital One Travel Portal, and a 10,000-mile bonus (worth at least $100 in travel) after each card anniversary.

Capital One recently announced its own luxury hotel program, the Capital One Premier Collection. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card members can book hundreds of hotels and resorts worldwide and receive elite-like perks including room upgrades, free breakfast, and on-property credits.

Its annual fee is lower than similar premium cards, and it’s a solid choice if you’re not loyal to a particular airline. Cardholders earn a whopping 10 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 5 miles per dollar on flights booked through Capital One Travel, and 2x miles on all other purchases.

You can redeem your miles at a rate of 1 cent apiece toward eligible travel purchases charged to your card (including airfare), or cash them in for flights, hotels, and car rentals through Capital One Travel. Capital One also offers over a dozen airline and hotel transfer partners, including Air Canada Aeroplan, British Airways, and Singapore Airlines, so if you prefer to redeem rewards for award flights, that option is there too.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Review

Best for Luxury Travel Benefits and Bonus Rewards on Flights

The Platinum Card® from American Express

With a $695 annual fee, The Platinum Card® from American Express likely won’t make sense if you only travel once or twice a year. However, if you’re on the road frequently, the card’s many premium benefits — from airport lounge access to up to $200 in airline fee credits each year** — make it a useful pick.

The Platinum Card® from American Express earns a spot on our list of the top airline rewards cards because it earns 5 points per dollar on flights booked directly with the airline or through American Express Travel (starting January 1, 2021, the 5x points will apply up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year). That’s one of the highest earning rates available on flight purchases. The Amex Membership Rewards points you earn let you book flights directly through Amex Travel, or you can transfer them to more than a dozen airline partners to book flight awards.

Even if you’re not traveling right now, the Platinum Card is still worth considering, as it’s offering a lucrative welcome bonus offer and comes with Uber (including Uber Eats) Cash credits**, Saks credits**, digital subscription credits**, Equinox credits**, Walmart+ membership credits**, and SoulCycle At-Home Bike credit you can still use if you’re staying close to home.

American Express Platinum Card Review

The Platinum Card® from American Express added a slew of new benefits, including up to $300 annually in Equinox credits**, $189 per year in credits for CLEAR® Plus membership**, up to $200 per year in credits toward eligible prepaid hotel bookings, and up to $240 annully in credits toward eligible digital subscriptions**.

How Our List Compares to Other Publications

Personal Finance Insider draws on the advice and experience of its own credit card experts, but we know that research is an important part of the hunt for your next credit card. With that in mind, we’ve compared our top airline card recommendations with those from other authorities in this space.

We included a checkmark under each publication name if it recommended a given card in any of its top airline credit card coverage. For more information on why some of our recommendations differ, see the next section on popular airline cards that just missed the cut.

Popular Airline Credit Cards That Just Missed the Cut

To keep things simple, we limited our list of the best airline credit cards to one definitive pick per airline, plus a few top options that aren’t affiliated with a particular airline. However, if you’re open to doing some deeper comparison shopping, these cards are also worth a look.

United Quest℠ Card — This card is a great pick if you fly United often because it comes with a first and second free checked bag and up to $125 annually in credits for United purchases.

— This card is a great pick if you fly United often because it comes with a first and second free checked bag and up to $125 annually in credits for United purchases. Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card — While the Venture card is another solid option for earning miles that you can redeem with a variety of airline partners, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card outshines the card in terms of overall value.

While the Venture card is another solid option for earning miles that you can redeem with a variety of airline partners, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card outshines the card in terms of overall value. Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card — This card has a higher $250 annual fee than the Gold Delta Amex, but comes with more benefits that are suited to more frequent Delta flyers (read our Platinum Delta Amex card review)

— This card has a higher $250 annual fee than the Gold Delta Amex, but comes with more benefits that are suited to more frequent Delta flyers (read our Platinum Delta Amex card review) AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard®

— The AAdvantage Aviator stands out for offering a generous welcome bonus offer that only requires making one purchase in the first three months. It falls short of the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® when it comes to bonus categories for earning miles, though.

— The AAdvantage Aviator stands out for offering a generous welcome bonus offer that only requires making one purchase in the first three months. It falls short of the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® when it comes to bonus categories for earning miles, though. Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® — With a $450 annual fee, it doesn’t necessarily make sense for all American Airlines flyers, but if you want access to American’s Admirals Club airport lounges, this card fits the bill, offering Admirals Club membership along with the usual perks like a free checked bag and priority boarding.

— With a $450 annual fee, it doesn’t necessarily make sense for all American Airlines flyers, but if you want access to American’s Admirals Club airport lounges, this card fits the bill, offering Admirals Club membership along with the usual perks like a free checked bag and priority boarding. Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card — If you want to earn Delta miles on your spending without paying an annual fee, give this card a look. It earns 2x miles at worldwide restaurants and offers 20% off inflight Delta purchases.

If you want to earn Delta miles on your spending without paying an annual fee, give this card a look. It earns 2x miles at worldwide restaurants and offers 20% off inflight Delta purchases. United Gateway℠ Card — This no-annual-fee card isn’t loaded with perks, but it’s a winner for one little-known benefit — expanded access to United Saver awards. This can be a lifesaver if you’re having trouble finding award availability.

— This no-annual-fee card isn’t loaded with perks, but it’s a winner for one little-known benefit — expanded access to United Saver awards. This can be a lifesaver if you’re having trouble finding award availability. British Airways Visa Signature® Card — Earning miles (called Avios in the British Airways program) from a European airline might seem odd if you don’t plan to fly to Europe, but Avios are incredibly valuable for booking partner awards on airlines like American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Cathay Pacific, and Japan Airlines.

Airline Business Credit Cards

All of the options listed above are personal credit cards, but if you have a small business (even freelancing or a side-gig), you could qualify for a small-business card. Most major US airlines offer at least one cobranded small-business credit card, and many offer lucrative welcome bonuses, spending categories geared to business owners, and top-notch perks.

Some of our favorites include:

United℠ Business Card: Earn 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Read our United Business card review.

CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard®: Earn 65,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after spending $4,000 in purchases within the first 4 months of account opening. Read our CitiBusiness AAdvantage Platinum Select card review.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card: Earn 60,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months of card membership. Read our Delta American Express Platinum Business card review.

Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card: Earn 80,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Read our Southwest Performance Business card review.

Alaska Airlines Business Credit Card

: Earn 70,000 bonus miles plus Alaska’s companion fare from $122 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23) after spending $4,000 in purchases within the first 90 days of account opening. Read our Alaska Airlines Business credit card review.

What Credit Card Offers the Best Airline Miles?

There isn’t one “best” airline credit card or one type of airline mile that’s categorically better than the others, because it depends on which airline is most convenient for you.

For example, if your home airport is small, you could have limited options when it comes to which airline you fly, so you’ll likely want to earn whatever miles you need to fly from your hometown.

If you live near a large airport where your airline choices are plentiful and you have more options for loyalty, you may want to investigate how much different airline miles are worth. We recommend checking out Insider’s updated guide to points and miles valuations, which attach a value (in cents) to the major airline currencies based on the types of award flights you can book through each.

You’ll see that Delta miles are generally worth less than Alaska miles, but keep in mind all points and miles are only valuable if you can use them — so if you don’t travel to destinations served by Alaska or its airline partners, earning its miles probably isn’t your best bet.

