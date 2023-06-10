- Advertisement -

With air quality issues on the rise, being able to breathe clean air more critical than ever. It’s an integral part of staying healthy, which is the reason more and more people are investing in air purifiers, both for their offices and their homes. Air purifiers are particularly helpful in heavily populated areas rife with pollens, smog and other pollutants, which is why they tend to be a boon to people who suffer from asthma or airborne allergies.

- Advertisement -

Depending on the model you choose, different filtration systems can rid the air of numerous types of irritants including pollen, smoke, dust, mold, pet dander and germs, and that can improve your overall respiratory health. And the best part is you can grab one of these devices without stretching your budget too far.

When buying an air purifier for your home or workplace, there are many aspects to consider, including size, price and features, but another important aspect to think about before you buy one is the size of the space you want to filter. It breaks down pretty simply, though: Buy an air purifier that’s too small for your room and you won’t reap the benefits. Keep that in mind as you shop.

We’ve rounded up some of the best air purifier deals available and have tried to include discounted options for every environment, from the smallest rooms to purifiers that can filter air for the entire house. We will update this list regularly as deals expire and new offers drop at various retailers, so keep checking back.

Read more: Best Air Purifiers of 2023

LG/CNET This air purifying fan has 10 fan speeds as well as oscillation settings, and you can customize the airflow with three settings: direct, diffused or wide. The AeroTower covers up to 818 square feet of living space, which is powerful enough for most large rooms. It also has a sensor that will detect contaminants in the air and display the air quality rating and comes equipped with both a true HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of fine particles and UVnano LED technology that can kill 99.9% of bacteria on the fan blades.

HoMedics This air purifier features UV-C technology and powerful filtration to reduce and capture bacteria, virus, mold, pollen, pet dander and fungus particles. It also has a timer, an optional night light and touch controls to make adjusting your preferred settings easy. This is the medium-sized model, which is designed to cover spaces of up to 195 square feet. You’re receiving price alerts for HoMedics 5-in-1 TotalClean Tower: $140

The red line of Western firms in China will be given to them GermGuardian Improve your indoor air quality at home or in the office with this tower that can clean the air in rooms up to 167 square feet. Dust, pet dander and other common allergens will be reduced with the HEPA filter. It also features UV-C light to kill germs and reduce volatile organic compounds in the air.

Coway A CNET favorite, this true HEPA air purifier features a four-stage filtration system that includes deodorization and ion filtration technology that removes pet dander, dust and other allergen particles for better air quality in your home or office. It also features a timer and will notify you when you need to exchange the filter. This air purifier is a great option for midsize rooms up to 361 square feet. You’re receiving price alerts for Coway Airmega AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier: $193

Honeywell Size 22.3 x 20 x 10.8 inRoom capacity 465 square feetFilter type HEPA, activated carbonMSRP $269.99Additional features Timer settingReplacement filter cost $34.99 HEPA filter, $29.99 pre-filter Honeywell’s HPA300 true HEPA air purifier is another solid choice. While it is a little more expensive than other HEPA models out there, it covers a larger space, too. This is a great purifier for midsize rooms and is currently marked down on Amazon. The Honeywell has timers and will let you know when it’s time to replace the filter. It’s quiet, too, which is a big plus.

HoMedics This is a larger version of the TotalClean mentioned above, but at less than $200, this air purifier covers air cleaning and filtration for up to 343 square feet (for cleaning 5x per hour). That makes this option an excellent choice for large rooms. It features 360-degree true HEPA filtration and a UV-C light that can kill up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. It also has five speed settings and night-light and aromatherapy options. You’re receiving price alerts for HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 Tower: $180

Hathaspace The Hathaspace Smart Air Purifier has an H11 true HEPA air filter and cleans the air quietly, removing 99.9% of pollen, dust, smoke, mold, pet dander and more from up to 700 square feet. It even extracts odor from the air. Because of its thinner profile, it doesn’t take up much room compared to some of the competition. And with Auto mode activated, your air purifier’s smart air quality sensor detects pollutants in the air and adjusts the fan speed in real-time. You’re receiving price alerts for Hathaspace Smart Air Purifier: $240

Dreo This device purifies up to 1,358 square feet, making it a great option for large spaces like living rooms, entertainment spaces, studio spaces and much more. The TurboPure technology circulates clean air at up to 6 feet per second. It captures 99.97% of airborne particles including dust, pet dander, smoke, odor and more. It also has a built-in sensor that monitors the air, and an auto mode, which will adapt its cleaning to the surrounding conditions. There are six modes to choose from, including a sleep mode with a 20-decibel output.

David Priest/CNET If you’re looking for an air purifier with true HEPA filtration technology powerful enough to cover your entire house, this is a solid pick. The price tag is hefty, yes, but if you are going to have to buy multiple air filters for different rooms, this one-stop machine may be worth the price, especially with the current discount. This air purifier has multiple fan speed settings, smart settings that adjust fan speed according to air quality, timers and will cover up to 1,560 square feet of living space. You’re receiving price alerts for Coway Airmega 400: $507

Dyson/CNET This purifying fan has HEPA filtration and removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3-micron; Dyson states that it even captures wildfire smoke. It provides coverage for rooms up to 800 square feet. You can also choose between diffused or focused airflow and oscillation. You’re receiving price alerts for Dyson Pure Cool TP01 HEPA air purifying tower fan: $330

Veva Equipped with an H13 premium HEPA filter, this Veva air purifier removes dust, pollen, bacteria and other allergens and irritants down to 0.3 microns in size, as well as helps eliminate odors. It’s designed to provide coverage for spaces of up to 600 square feet, and the washable pre-filter helps keep it running smoothly for longer. It’s a great pick for households with pets, smokers or lots of cooking. You’re receiving price alerts for Veva C102 ProHEPA 9000: $147

More recommendations for your home

