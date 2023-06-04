Best air fryer deal: Get a Bella Pro air fryer under $100

SAVE $80: As of June 1, you can get the Bella Pro Series digital air fryer (9-quart)(opens in a new tab) for only $99.99 at Best Buy, down from $179.99. That’s a discount of 44%.

Air fryers have become a home staple in recent years for a good reason: they help you make meals that are quick, healthy, and delicious. If you’ve been looking for a way to cook up stress-free meals for your family, friends, and guests, then this air fryer deal might be just the ticket.

As of June 1, the Bella Pro Series digital air fryer (9-quart)(opens in a new tab) is on sale at Best Buy for $99.99, down from its regular price of $179.99. That’s a discount of $80, or 44%. This air fryer is part of today’s Best Buy Deals of the Day, and the sale price ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. CT.

With its 9-quart capacity and dual baskets, you can whip up two different meals or snacks at once. You can also use both baskets for larger portions (for a big dinner or weekly meal prep) by syncing settings on both baskets so they cook at the same temperature.

Thanks to its 1800W power capabilities, you can set temperatures from 90 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. And the Bella Pro Series has an intuitive touchscreen menu that lets you choose from six preset cooking options: bake, broil, roast, air fry, reheat, and dehydrate. A timer helps you set and forget your ingredients. The included nonstick crisper, baskets, and divider are also dishwasher-safe.

This air fryer is only guaranteed to stay at this price until tonight at 11:59 p.m. CT. Make sure to grab it before then if you want to snag this deal.