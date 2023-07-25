Best 6-Month CD Rates of July 2023 (Earn up to 5.33%)

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
A 6-month CD is a type of savings option that lets you maintain a fixed interest rate for a short period of time. The national average APY (Annual Percentage Yield) on a 6-month CD is 1.26% APY.
However, there are much higher interest rates on 6-month CDs right now. The best CD rate for a 6-month term is 5.33% APY from First Internet Bank of Indiana.
We check rates daily to find the best rates for 6-month terms. Below, you’ll find our top picks.
Best 6-month CDs
These are our picks for the best 6-month CD rates. Our top picks for CDs are protected by FDIC or NCUA insurance. Although Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank have recently been shut down, keep in mind money is safe at a federally insured financial institution. When a financial institution is federally insured, up to $250,000 per depositor is secure in a bank account.
Compare the Best 6-Month CDs
Expert Advice on Choosing the Best 6-month CD
To learn more about what makes a good CD and how to choose the best fit, Insider consulted four experts:
Here’s what they had to say about CDs. (Some text may be lightly edited for clarity.)
How can someone figure out whether a bank is right for them?
Tania Brown, certified financial planner at SaverLife:
- It should be FDIC insured
- It should fit the banking experience you want (A local bank to visit in person? An online bank to use through your phone? The ability to write checks?)
Sophia Acevedo, certified educator in personal finance, banking reporter, Personal Finance Insider:
- Prioritize what matters to you, like whether you can waive a monthly service fee
- Pay attention to rates if you want a high-interest account (it should pay higher than average bank account rates)
How should you choose the right CD term length?
Roger Ma, certified financial planner with lifelaidout® and author of “Work Your Money, Not Your Life”:
- Consider when you need the money
- Compare your timeline with current CD rates to find the best rates for the closest timeline
Mykail James, MBA, certified financial education instructor, BoujieBudgets.com:
- Have a goal for the money in that CD
- Consider your timeline for the goal, and choose a term length that matches that timeline
How should you decide between a high-yield savings account, money market account, or CD?
Tania Brown, CFP:
- Start off with how much money you want to put in
- Add the level of transactions you plan to have — CDs won’t let you touch the money
Sophia Acevedo, Personal Finance Insider:
- A high-yield savings account or money market account are good options for an emergency fund or short-term savings goals
- Money market accounts are worth considering if you want more account accessibility (paper checks, ATM cards, or debit cards)
- CDs could be worthwhile if you don’t need access to that money, since they have a fixed interest rate for a specific term
Methodology: How did we choose the best 6-month CDs?
Personal Finance Insider’s mission is to help smart people make the best decisions with their money. We understand that “best” is often subjective, so in addition to highlighting the clear benefits of a financial product or account — a high APY, for example — we outline the limitations, too. We spent hours comparing and contrasting the features and fine print of various products so you don’t have to.
First, we researched to find over 20 banks and credit unions that offered 6-month CDs. Then, we reviewed each institution using our CD rates methodology to find the most-well rounded banking options. For each account, we compared the minimum opening deposits, early withdrawal penalties, and interest rates. We also considered the overall banking experience at each bank by assessing customer support availability, mobile app ratings, and ethics.
6-month CD: Frequently Asked Questions
With a 6-month CD, you stash away your money for six months and typically earn a fixed rate. You have the option to renew your CD at the end of the 6-month period, or close the account and pocket the money.
Most CDs lock in your rate for the entire term. If you open a 6-month CD at a 5.00% APY, you’ll earn 5.00% for the entire six months. If you renew your CD after it matures, you’ll earn the new rate available in six months. There are exceptions to the fixed-rate rule. Some institutions offer variable-rate CDs or CDs that allow your rate to change after a predetermined amount of time.
Ultimately, your choice will likely depend on how soon you plan to need the money. For example, if you want the money to buy a house in less than a year, a longer term isn’t the best idea. Many experts recommend CD laddering. With this strategy, you open multiple CDs with different term lengths so you can take advantage of higher rates with longer terms, but also access some of your money earlier.
A CD also locks in your rate for the entire term. If rates are dropping, this could make the CD a better choice, because your savings account APY could decrease over the next few months. If rates are rising, the savings account might be a better fit, because your rate could go up. It also depends on when you’ll need to access your money. You should be able to access funds from your savings account regularly — but you’ll have to pay a fee if you need access to money from your 6-month CD before it matures.
Like with a high-yield savings account, you may prefer a money market account over a CD if you want quick access to your money. Money market account rates also fluctuate, so you may prefer a money market account if rates are rising, but a CD if rates are dropping. Still, remember that rates will likely go up or down over a 6-month term.
CDs aren’t generally considered investments the same way something like an index fund, which puts your money into the stock market, is. Instead, a CD is typically viewed as a type of savings account, and your potential for losses and gains — your risk — is much more limited. Because the stock market is risky, experts generally don’t advise investing money you’ll need in the next five years. In the case of a stock market drop, you wouldn’t have time to make up your losses. If you need to access your money in six months and want a guaranteed rate of return, a 6-month CD is a better choice than a different type of investment account.
Compare our top picks for 6-month CDs
Start saving
On Bask Bank’s website. Bask Bank, FDIC Insured.
First Internet Bank of Indiana 6 Month CD
Why it stands out: First Internet Bank of Indiana pays high interest rates on a variety of CDs.
First Internet Bank of Indiana also has a money market account that’s a top pick in our best money market accounts guide.
Interest for 6-month CD: 5.33% APY
6-month CD early withdrawal penalty: 180 days of interest
What to look out for: First Internet Bank of Indiana compounds your interest monthly, not daily. Depending on how much money is in your CD, this may or may not make a significant difference.
First Internet Bank of Indiana Review
Bank5 Connect 6 Month High-Yield CD
Why it stands out: Bank5 Connect is the online operation of the Massachusetts-based bank Bank5. It has the best 6-month CD rate on our list. You also might like this option if you want a CD with a low minimum opening deposit. You only need $500 to get started.
Interest for 6-month CD: 5.30% APY
6-month CD early withdrawal penalty: Three months of interest on the amount withdrawn
What to look out for: You won’t be eligible to open a Bank5 Connect bank account if you’re a resident of Massachusetts or Rhode Island. However, you can open bank accounts at a Bank5 branch.
Bank5 Connect Review
Bask Bank 6 Month CD
Why it stands out: Bask Bank is an excellent option if you’d like to earn a competitive interest rate on a high-yield savings account or CD. Its 6-month term currently pays the highest interest rate.
Interest for 6-month CD: 5.25% APY
6-month CD early withdrawal penalty: 90 days simple interest
What to look out for: Bask Bank has limited CD terms. If you’re looking to open a CD with a term over 2 years, you might prefer another institution.
Bask Bank Review
America First Credit Union 6 Month Certificate
Why it stands out: You might like America First Credit Union if you prefer credit unions over banks. America First Credit Union has a 6-month certificate with a competitive interest rate. Its certificates also stand out because they have low early withdrawal penalties.
Interest for 6-month CD: 5.20% APY
6-month CD early withdrawal penalty: 60 days of interest
What to look out for: To open a bank account at a credit union, you must become a member first. You may join America First Credit Union if you live, work, worship, or volunteer in an Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, or Utah county on this list. If you have a family member or spouse that’s a current member, you’re also eligible.
To become a member, you must also open an America First Credit Union Share Savings Account.
America First Credit Union Review
Popular Direct 6 Month CD
Why it stands out: Popular Direct pays a high interest rate, and it compounds interest daily.
APY for 6-month CD: 5.35% APY
6-month CD early withdrawal penalty: 120 days of simple interest
What to look out for: You’ll need at least $10,000 to open a Popular Direct CD.
Popular Direct Review
Vio Bank 6 Month CD
Why it stands out: Vio Bank stands out because it pays a competitive interest rate on its 6-month term. You also might like this online bank if you want to open a fixed-interest bank account with a minimum of $500.
Interest for 6-month CD: 5.20% APY
6-month CD early withdrawal penalty: 1% of the amount withdrawn, plus $25
What to look out for: Vio Bank has high early withdrawal penalties. Also, keep in mind Vio Bank doesn’t have a checking account. If you plan on opening a checking account with the same financial institution, you might prefer one of our other top picks.
Vio Bank Review
Western Alliance Bank 6 Month CD
Why it stands out: Through Raisin, you can use one platform to find, fund, and manage multiple high-yield savings accounts and CDs from over 20 banks and credit unions. Currently, the Western Alliance Bank 6 Month CD is the highest yielding 6-month CD on Raisin. That said, Raisin also offers other 6-month CDs that pay more than the national average.
This CD also could be a good option if you’d like to open a CD with a low initial deposit. Only $1 is required to open an account. Most banks usually require at least $1,000 to open a CD.
Interest for 6-month CD: 5.20% APY
6-month CD early withdrawal penalty: 90 days simple interest
What to look out for: Raisin doesn’t offer any checking accounts, so it may not be the best option if you want to do all your banking with one company.
Raisin Review
Alternative CD options
- Quontic CD: Quontic Bank has a 6-month CD that pays 5.05% APY, but our top picks offer more competitive interest rates right now.
- Signature Federal Credit Union Certificate: Signature Federal Credit Union offers CDs with good interest rates, but they aren’t as high as our top options.
- Bethpage Federal Credit Union Certificate Account: Bethpage Federal Credit Union pays a solid interest rate, but our top picks offer more competitive rates right now.
- Synchrony CD: Synchrony pays high rates overall, but its 6-month CD rate falls shorts of the rates on our list.
- CIT Bank Term CD: CIT Bank’s 6-month CD rate is more competitive than its other CDs, but you’ll still find higher elsewhere.
- Rising Bank CD: Rising Bank pays a pretty good rate, but it only compounds interest every three months. Depending on the amount you deposit, this could make a significant difference in how much you earn.
- Live Oak Bank CD: Live Oak pays 4.80% APY on its 6-month term, but our top picks have even higher interest rates right now.
- TAB Bank CD: TAB Bank has solid interest rates on CDs, but you can still find more competitive interest rates at other online banks.
- LendingClub CD: LendingClub offers high CD rates, but our top picks have lower minimum opening deposits or even more competitive rates right now.
- Alliant Certificate: Alliant pays solid interest rates on CDs, but its 6-month term pays a lower rate than our top picks.
- Sallie Mae CD: Sallie Mae has a high interest rate, but you’ll need a minimum opening deposit of $2,500.
- Marcus High-Yield CD: Marcus lets you open an account with $500, but our top picks have higher interest rates right now.
- Ally High Yield CD: Ally offers a variety of CDs, but our top picks pay higher interest rates.
- Capital One 360 CD: Capital One has a low minimum opening deposit, but our top picks pay higher interest rates.
- Nationwide CD: Nationwide CDs has a solid 12-month CD, but its 6-month CD isn’t as strong.
- TIAA Bank Basic CD: TIAA Bank’s 6-month CD isn’t as strong as its long-term CDs.
- Citi Fixed Rate CD: Citi pays has good rates, but our top picks have even higher interest rates.
- Navy Federal Credit Union Standard Certificate: Navy Federal Credit Union has solid interest rates on long-term CDs, but its short-term CDs aren’t as competitive.
- Discover: Discover has competitive interest rates on long-term CDs, but its short-term CDs aren’t as strong. You’ll also need at least $2,500 to get a CD.
- Pentagon Federal Credit Union Money Market Certificate: Pentagon Federal Credit Union offers a competitive interest rate, but the early withdrawal penalties are high compared to our top picks.
- Charles Schwab Bank CD: Charles Schwab has brokered CDs, meaning Charles Schwab doesn’t actually own the CD. Instead, Charles Schwab acts as the middleman for you and the bank that owns the CD. Depending on how your bank, you may prefer open a CD directly with the financial institution.
- American Express CD: American Express offers a good interest rate, but our top picks offer even higher rates.
Bank Trustworthiness and BBB Ratings
We’ve compared each financial institution’s Better Business Bureau score. The BBB grades businesses based on factors like responses to customer complaints, honesty in advertising, and transparency about business practices.
Here is each company’s score:
Raisin has an A rating because it has received 24 complaints on the BBB website.
Bask Bank received a B- grade from the BBB because the company has received 28 customer complaints on the website. Its parent company, Texas Capital Bank, has an A+ rating from the BBB.
BBB ratings aren’t necessarily the be-all and end-all. To see if a company is right for you, you may also read online customer reviews or talk to current customers.
6-month CD Rates at the Largest US Banks
