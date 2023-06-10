Best 5G Phone to Buy in 2023 | TudoCelular Guide

- Advertisement -

5G has been spreading throughout Europe and is available in the main cities of our country with continuous expansion that should reach a large part of the population later this year. With new technology spreading across the country, it’s no wonder that demand for 5G cell phones has increased dramatically in recent months. With that in mind, it’s time for TechSmart to update the guide with the best cell phone options compatible with the new generation of mobile networks. In this guide, we’ll take a look at the 5G phone models we’ve recently tested that are hot on the radar of consumers. Let’s organize from the cheapest to the most complete, pointing out the strengths and weaknesses of each model.

guide index

Samsung Galaxy A14

Motorola Moto G53

Redmi Note 12 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy M54

Poco X5 Pro

realme 10 pro plus

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy A14

We start with the most affordable option currently, the Galaxy A14. It hit the market in February 2023 for BRL 1,800 and now, close to the middle of the year, it is possible to find it in offers for less than BRL 1,000. Despite being an entry-level cell phone from Samsung, the Galaxy A14 comes with a design inspired by more expensive models. Only the front part still sports a teardrop notch and wide edges. At least there's fifth-generation Wi-Fi connectivity for speedy home network browsing and current Bluetooth. It only owed NFC for complete connectivity. It has a 6.6-inch screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a good level of brightness. Its sound is only mono and does not excite in quality, while the performance is the worst on our list due to the basic processor combined with 4 GB of RAM. The 5,000 mAh battery performs well and lasts all day, but what really surprises are its cameras, being the best among entry-level cell phones.

Samsung Galaxy A14 review

Motorola Moto G53

Our second suggestion comes from Motorola, the affordable intermediary Moto G53 that hit the market at the same time as the Galaxy A14 for R$1,900 and is currently found in the range of R$1,300. The Moto G53 is more compact, thinner and lighter than the Galaxy A14. Its front features thinner edges and comes with a hole for the selfie camera, which is more in line with a 2023 release. If NFC is important to you, then it’s worth paying extra for the Motorola cell phone. It also has fifth-generation Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. - Advertisement - The Moto G53’s screen is also LCD-type, but features a 120 Hz refresh rate for superior fluidity. There is stereo sound with superior power, which makes this a better choice for those who watch a lot of movies and series on their cell phones. Its performance is more agile, but it loses in battery and cameras for the Galaxy A14.

Review of the Motorola Moto G53

Redmi Note 12 Pro

We also have Xiaomi in our guide with the Redmi Note 12 Pro. It officially arrived in Europe in April 2023 for R$3,400, but you can find the imported one at national retail for half the price. The Redmi Note 12 Pro is even thinner and features a larger screen in the same body size as the Motorola model. Here we have a 120Hz OLED panel with better colors and higher brightness than the Moto G53. Its touch sensor responds at 240 Hz, which enhances the gaming experience with its lowest latency. - Advertisement - It comes equipped with the Dimensity 1080 and presents a huge leap in performance and its battery lasts much longer and even recharges faster. We also have a good jump in games, although it’s not possible to play everything at maximum quality with all the extras activated. Cameras take better pictures, especially in low light. Another highlight is the camcorder that records in 4K resolution.

Redmi Note 12 Pro review

Samsung Galaxy A54

Not everyone is a fan of big cell phones and a great model in a more compact body that recently hit the market is the Galaxy A54. It hit our market costing R$2,900 and can currently be found for less than R$1,700. The Galaxy A54 also has another big difference compared to other intermediaries, it has IP67 certification, which guarantees resistance against water and dust. It also has a look inspired by Samsung’s most expensive models, comes with a beautiful Super AMOLED screen with strong brightness and high-quality stereo sound with a good balance between bass, mids and treble. Its performance is above the Redmi Note 12 Pro, but the battery and recharge time are lower, despite still delivering all-day autonomy. The Galaxy A54 comes with more competent cameras that record photos with saturated colors and sharper selfies than the other models mentioned.

Samsung Galaxy A54 review

Samsung Galaxy M54

If you liked the Galaxy A54 but found it small or don't mind having a water resistant device, there's also the Galaxy M54 that has a lot in common. It hit the domestic market in April 2023 for R$3,000. It is currently possible to find it on offers for less than R$ 1,800. Galaxy M54 features a large 6.7-inch display with Super AMOLED Plus panel that achieves strong brightness and has infinite contrast for realistic blacks and wide viewing angle. It only lacks stereo audio, as unlike the A54 which has two speakers, the M54 has only one. At least the sound quality pleases. Its hardware is the same as the other Samsung model and we have the Exynos 1380 combined with 8 GB of RAM, which guarantees the same level of performance with apps and games. The differential is the generous 6,000 mAh battery that guarantees excellent autonomy and delivers the best duration of all the models on our list. Galaxy M54 comes with 108 MP camera that captures great photos and also records 4K videos.

Samsung Galaxy M54 review

Poco X5 Pro

The Poco X5 Pro is another Xiaomi intermediary that has officially arrived on the domestic market. It premiered here in March 2023 for R$ 3,500. Of course, it is possible to find the imported version at a more affordable retail price with prices around R$ 2,000. It is another one with a big screen, AMOLED panel and 120 Hz refresh rate. Its differential is support for HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, which makes it compatible with the main formats on streaming services for a superior multimedia experience. The three sound outputs also ensure powerful and quality sound with equalizer with Dolby Atmos support. The Poco X5 Pro is not as agile as Samsung’s intermediaries, but its battery performs well and recharges faster. It comes with the same 108 MP camera as the Galaxy M54 and ensures great photos in any scenario with efficient HDR and scenery blur that has few flaws. The rear camera also shoots in 4K, but the front camera is limited to Full HD only, as is Xiaomi’s standard.

Poco X5 Pro review

realme 10 pro plus

The realme 10 Pro Plus is another Chinese intermediary that officially arrived in the Europeian market to fight for the cost-effective segment with Samsung and Motorola. It premiered here in April 2023 for BRL 4,000 and can currently be found in virtual stores for just over BRL 2,000. The realme cell phone will please those who enjoy flashy devices. It has a curvy design with a back that reflects light in multiple beams and multiple bright spots. The large screen is of the AMOLED type with a 120 Hz panel with a touch sensor that responds at 360 Hz, which guarantees better response time in games than the others on our list. It delivers great performance standing above the intermediaries of other brands. Its battery lasts a long time, being among the best today and does not take as long as Samsung cell phones to recharge. He is another one on our list with a 108 MP camera and records great photos even in low light places. The front one manages to record clearer selfies at night, despite not surpassing others in sharpness.

realme 10 pro plus review

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The Edge 30 Ultra is the oldest Android phone on our list, but it’s still a great buy after its price has plummeted since launching in 2022. It arrived at R$7,000 and can currently be found for half the price. Its highlight compared to the others on the list is its agile screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, which guarantees superior fluidity than the others mentioned. Here we have high brightness, the ability to reproduce more than a billion colors and HDR10+ support. Quality stereo sound also ensures a great multimedia experience. Its nimble performance is among the best we’ve tested, and it ranks well above the cheapest models on this list. The Edge 30 Ultra’s battery packs a punch too, but the most impressive part is that it recharges in just 20 minutes. Motorola’s top cameras may not match the best from Samsung and Apple, but the 200 MP sensor is capable of recording sharp images with lots of detail, in addition to recording 8K videos.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra review

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

And speaking of the camera, there is no way to leave the Galaxy S23 Ultra out of our list. It was launched in Europe in February 2023 for almost BRL 10,000 and now, close to the middle of the year, it appears in offers close to BRL 6,000. It is the cell phone that has the best photographic set that we have tested so far and won our last comparison that included the iPhone 14 Pro Max and advanced models from Xiaomi and OnePlus. It brings the new generation of the 200 MP sensor present in the Edge 30 Ultra and captures even sharper images that stand out especially in dark places. In addition, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a very agile cell phone that delivers all-day autonomy with ease. Its large screen displays beautiful images and is bright, while powerful stereo sound ensures a great multimedia experience. It only lacks in the slower recharge time than rivals from Motorola and Xiaomi, but it makes up for it with the S Pen that brings several extra features and several years of guaranteed updates.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

And finally, we have the most agile cell phone on our list, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple’s most advanced cell phone hit the national market at the end of 2022 for just over R$ 10,000. It is currently possible to find it in offers close to R$ 7,000. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has its unique design with Dynamic Island that integrates notifications and alerts into the notch of the device. Its 6.7 inch screen stands out with the strongest brightness and excellent color calibration. It brings the most powerful speakers on our list that impress with their sound quality combined with Apple’s spatial effect for an immersive experience. Despite impressive multitasking performance, its battery life is not among the best and even falls below older Apple models. The recharge time is also not impressive and takes longer than rivals from Samsung, Motorola and Xiaomi to recharge. At least the cameras take great photos and capture quality video, even though Apple hasn’t yet entered the 8K world.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max review

Conclusion