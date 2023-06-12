Best 4K TV deals: Insignia and Toshiba TVs for sale

- Advertisement -

UPDATE: Jun. 9, 2023, 5:00 a.m. EDT This story has been updated with the latest 4K and 8K TV deals. Check out our favorites below:

Upgrading to a 4K TV — even a QLED or OLED — no longer has to be an intimidating financial setback. High-quality TVs featuring punchy colors, decipherable shadows, and smooth transitions have become increasingly affordable for regular consumers, made even more budget-friendly by frequent sales from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. Here are our top picks.

TV deals are categorized by brand, then listed in order of size (smallest to largest) and price (lowest to highest).

Samsung TV deals

Why we love it

The big-but-not-too-big size of our favorite TV for sports is just shy of a whole $1,000 discount. Hyped as one of the brightest TVs on the market, Samsung’s QN90B offers the brightness, precision, and glare control needed for crisp daytime viewing.

More Samsung TVs on sale

Samsung 43-inch 8000 Series 4K TV(opens in a new tab) — $279.99 $379.99 (save $100)

Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $1,297.99 $2,197.99 (save $1,000)

Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV(opens in a new tab) — $1,299.99 $1,599.99 (save $300)

Samsung 65-inch TU8300 Curved 4K TV(opens in a new tab) — $647.99 $799.99 (save $152)

Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $1,699.99 $1,999.99 (save $300)

Samsung 65-inch QN800B 8K TV(opens in a new tab) — $1,699.99 $3,499.99 (save $1,800)

Samsung 65-inch Q90C QLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $2,499.99 $2,799.99 (save $300)

Samsung 75-inch Q70A QLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $1,299.99 $2,299.99 (save $1,000)

Samsung 75-inch QN90B QLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $1,799.99 $2,399.99 (save $600)

Samsung 85-inch QN90B QLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $2,599.99 $3,299.99 (save $700)

The best 4K TVs: For gamers, movie watchers, and everyone else



LG TV deals

Why we love it

QNED is a mashup of LG’s NanoCell technology and quantum dots (which amp up color depth using an extra light filter of nanoparticles) and the backlighting of mini LEDs (like regular LEDs, but smaller for extra precision). This XL version of the budget-friendly 80 Series QNED stretches those bright, saturated scenes across what’ll feel like the entire wall.

More LG TVs on sale

Sony TV deals

Why we love it

The 55-inch version of Sony’s luxury OLED TV is somehow seeing a bigger discount than the more expensive 65-inch model. Bringing that “O” on board significantly upgrades the TV’s picture quality, especially in dimly lit rooms and dark, shadowy scenes. OLED doesn’t require an external backlight. Instead, they use organic light-emitting diodes. These self-lit pixels are individually controlled by the TV itself based on the content and lighting of the room, offering more precise contrast than LED or QLED.

More Sony TVs on sale

Sony 55-inch A80K OLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $1,398 $1,799.99 (save $401.99)

Sony 65-inch X95K 4K TV(opens in a new tab) — $1,899.99 $2,399.99 (save $300)

Sony 65-inch A95K OLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $2,999.99 $3,199.99 (save $200)

Sony 75-inch X95K 4K TV(opens in a new tab) — $2,999.99 $3,199.99 (save $200)

Sony 75-inch XR Z9K 8K TV(opens in a new tab) — $5,499.99 $5,999.99 (save $500)

Sony 83-inch A90J OLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $4,699.99 $5,199.99 (save $500)

Sony 85-inch X90K 4K TV(opens in a new tab) — $1,999.99 $2,299.99 (save $300)

Other TV deals from TCL, Vizio, and more

Why we love it

April through September marks peak moving season. New living rooms on the smaller side can still be treated to a TV upgrade with this 38% price slash on the 50-inch version of Amazon’s most affordable Fire TV. The 4-Series has reeled in almost 25,000 five-star reviews for its dependable picture quality (at this price point) and the convenience of Alexa.

More TVs from TCL, Vizio, and more on sale