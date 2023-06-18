Best 3D Printer Deals: 10 Fantastic Printers at the Best Prices

- Advertisement -

Thinking about jumping into 3D printing? There’s never been a better time to take the leap. 3D printers have significantly improved over the years, and with the evolution in technology, their popularity has continued to rise. With such a wide variety of printers out there these days, it’s becoming easier to find one that meets every need and budget. Whether you’re searching for an affordable entry-level model or are ready to upgrade to a high-end printer, there are tons of discounts available that you can take advantage of right now. We’ve listed some of the best below.

Finding a decent deal on a solid 3D printer is even more crucial if you’re a first-time buyer or are looking to buy one as a gift for a beginner. All the best 3D printers have advanced features that make your life easier, so if you can snag one for less than the normal price, that’s a big plus.

James Bricknell/CNET - Advertisement - End of the notch? iPhone 16 Pro may adopt Face ID under OLED screen in 2024, say rumors The Neptune 2 has been one of my favorite budget printers for years now, and the Neptune 3 Pro takes everything good about it, then multiplies it by… a lot. The pro has auto bed leveling and filament run-out sensors, and it prints with a quality you wouldn’t believe possible for a printer under $300. If you’re just starting out, the Neptune 3 Pro should be your go-to printer.

James Bricknell/CNET - Advertisement - The AnkerMake M5 is a surprisingly good 3D printer from a company more well known for making charging cables and portable batteries for cell phones. It prints at speeds far faster than anything else on this list and the models it produces are truly excellent at this speed. The AI camera, while not very good in the AI department, does let you monitor your prints and even create excellent time-lapse videos for posting to your social accounts. MatterHackers has marked this printer down for a limited time — and if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get it there for the same price. Read more: AnkerMake M5 Review - Advertisement -

Anycubic We recently reviewed this new entry-level printer, which offers fancy features like a self-leveling bed at a reasonable price. This printer is normally priced at around $200, but some sales do drop it lower than that. It’s a simple kit, that is easy to assemble and works surprisingly well for such a budget price. Gboard Beta debuts its split keyboard to improve typing on foldable devices Read more: Anycubic Kobra Go Review

Anycubic The Mono X is the perfect mid-size resin printer for making those larger pieces of jewelry or an entire army of miniatures. The build plate is almost twice as big as the standard resin printer, and it gives you a lot more scope on what projects you can do. This deal is nearly half price, so it’s well worth picking one up today.

Flashforge I’ve recently been working with the Finder 3 and I’m impressed with the quality it was able to produce straight from the box. It’s easy to set up and comes with a flexible build plate that you can replace the glass bed with. It makes it far easier to remove builds.

This is the perfect printer for a teacher, as the enclosure makes it stable, and the slicer can control multiple printers at once via Wi-Fi.

Elegoo This is easily my favorite small resin 3D printer. It’s super-fast and prints beautiful models every time. Elegoo are old hats at resin printing, so every part you’ll ever need to replace is easily acquired at a reasonable price. The details that can be captured with the Mars 3 are stunning, and some of my favorite models have come from this little machine. Any time you can get the Mars 3 on a discount is a good day, so snag one now.

James Bricknell/CNET The Elegoo Saturn 2 is my favorite resin printer right now. It prints incredibly detailed models at a speed that is often astonishing. The bed size is much larger than the printers in the smaller category, while its footprint is much easier to deal with than other, larger printers. You can print finely detailed cosplay pieces or multiple tabletop miniatures with equal ease with the Saturn 2, making it perfect for a small business. Plus, this deal comes with a free $25 Newegg gift card. Read more: Elegoo Saturn 2 Review

James Bricknell/CNET The CR-30 is one of the first commercially available conveyor belt 3D printers, and it is fascinating to use. It isn’t for the beginner hobbyist as it takes a little bit of tweaking to get right, but once you do you can print long models like swords or lots of small models on a production line. If you make the same model over and again for your Etsy store, this is a great printer to try. Right now, you can get it for $201 less than its list price. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to get the full savings. You’re receiving price alerts for Creality CR-30: $899

Anycubic The Photon 4K is being replaced with the new M3 series, but it could still be worth your time. With a 4K monochrome screen, the printer is very fast without sacrificing any detail. In fact, the details on this machine are superb, especially on small models like miniatures. At $189, the Photon 4K offers an amazing entry into resin 3D printing, even if Anycubic is selling off the stock.

Materials and accessories

It’s not just the 3D printers themselves that are on sale. It’s often the accessories and materials too. While the savings aren’t as drastic — $5 to $10 savings, maybe — these add up over time when you have to buy a lot of materials for your projects.

MatterHackers Quantum PLA takes the standard filament we all know and adds a new twist. The dual tones create a shimmering effect on your printed model and make it change color as you turn it. It’s gorgeous and you should get as many different colors as you can.