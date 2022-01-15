Bernadette Connolly: Renewed hope for family of missing Dubliner following potential sightings in Wicklow and Wexford

Potential new sightings have brought renewed hope for the family of missing woman Bernadette Connolly.

The 45-year-old has been missing from the Swords area of north County Dublin for a week.

Daughter Jade announced there were two new of the Swords woman in Co Wicklow and Co Wexford.

She said on Instagram: “Potential sightings in Wicklow/Wexford. Could be a coincidence but them county’s we had went (sic) to a lot when I was young.

“Please if you see anything, if you think it’s her, report it. Call her name, tell her Jade loves her and wants her home.”

Bernadette is described as being 5’6 in height, of slim build with hazel eyes and long black hair.

She is thought to be wearing a black woolly hat with black bobble, black handbag, black trainers with white soles, black leggings and a black puffer jacket.

Anyone with any information on Bernadettes’s whereabouts are asked to contact Swords Garda Station 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.