Bernadette Connolly: Evening prayers to take place tomorrow marking two weeks since disappearance

Evening prayers will take place tomorrow at the local church of missing Swords woman Bernadette Connolly marking two weeks since her disappearance.

Prayers will be said for Bernadette in St Cronan’s Church on Brackenstown Road tomorrow evening, to “bring her home to her loving family”.

On Friday January 7, Bernadette got a taxi from Swords to Donabate and was picked up on CCTV on the Shoreline Hotel’s cameras.

She was then spotted on Donabate beach at 12:38pm, her last known location.

According to Bernadette’s daughter Jade, the taxi driver said that Bernadette was meeting a friend. She also said that Bernadette had a pink towel with her.

People are welcome to come to the Church from 6:00pm to light a candle, and there will be prayers and reflection from 7:30pm to 8:30pm.

The church said “everyone is welcome”, and people can joinonline here.

Jade asked anyone who was in the Donabate area on Friday, January 7 to think of what they may have seen.







She said: “Someone on that beach had to have seen something. Maybe her walking down or taking the photo or paddling her feet.

“Please, please try and think of what you saw. It’s believed she brought a pink towel that day.”

Bernadette is described as being 5’6” in height, of slim build, with hazel eyes and long black hair. She is thought to be wearing a black woolly hat with black bobble, black handbag, black trainers with white soles, black leggings and a black puffer jacket.

Gardai have appealed to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the Donabate area on Friday, 7th January, 2022, between 11:30am and 12pm to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information on Bernadette Connolly can contact Swords Garda Station 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

