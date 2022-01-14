Bernadette Connolly: Daughter shares new pic of missing Dublin woman as ‘entire community’ prays she is found

The parish priest of the town where missing Bernadette Connolly was last seen has said the whole community is “praying that she is found safe and well.”

This comes as Bernadette’s daughter Jade pleads for a taxi driver who may have driven her mother on the day she vanished to come forward.

The 45-year-old has been missing from the Swords area of north County Dublin for a week.

She was last spotted last Friday on Swords Main Street at 11.36am and once again at the Shoreline Hotel in nearby Donabate at 11.58am.

As there are no buses directly between the two locations, Jade believes a taxi may have driven her mother to her last known location.

After being captured on CCTV at the Hotel in Donabate, Bernadette was spotted at the end of the beach 32 minutes later at 12.30pm.

Fr Pat Reilly, parish priest of Donabate, said “When someone goes missing, it’s not just the community where she lives that is affected. Everybody is affected in some way or another.

“The reality is that it is just so sad. Everyone is rallying around and doing what they can to help find Bernadette,” said Fr Reilly.

“But sometimes the only thing people can do is pray and offer comfort and that’s what we as a parish are doing.

“We are praying that she is found safe and well,” he said.

“We are praying for her family that somehow they are able to deal with Bernadette’s disappearance and that they can cope with the pain and suffering they are going through.”

Jade has since posted to social media a new image of her mum walking the beloved family dog wearing a black Nike tracksuit with the caption: “She loved a walk, especially with our Gucci the Poochie. She was very fond of this outfit, we still don’t know what type of Nike runners they are.”

Jade said she wants to know how her mum got to Donabate.

“I want to know how she got there. The slightest bit of information will help to try and piece the puzzle together.”

Bernadette is described as being 5’6 in height, of slim build with hazel eyes and long black hair.

Anyone with any information on Bernadette Connolly can contact Swords Garda Station 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

