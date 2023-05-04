BeReal will have a feed dedicated to posts made only by celebrities on the platform

O BeReal will implement a feed composed only of celebrity posts. The information comes from the social network itself, which announced the news this week and confirmed that it will be called RealPeople. That is, it is a session with the intention of showing the publications of “most interesting people in the world“. This measure aims to show that everyone lives a similar routine in general, even though it seems that the famous live in a magical world. Therefore, all users of the platform will have the chance to see that the daily lives of great artists, athletes and activists can be very common. The company itself spoke about the action:

With RealPeople, we want to try to eliminate society’s notion that public figures live in an alternate, filtered universe. We are all the same: all equally interesting and boring! RealPeople will show you the here and now regardless of who you are





Other users who are interested in the publications will be able to interact with celebrities through RealMojis. However, BeReal claims that it does not want to do the same with other social networks, which generally give space to influencers and profiles that only aim to accumulate likes. - Advertisement - In other words, the intention is to prevent the space from being used for that or to promote brands. However, she did not say how she will manage this type of content. The rest of the public that uses the network, finally, will be able to choose profiles that they do not want to follow. WhatsApp will allow you to make video calls of more than 4 people

At first, the list of celebrities present at RealPeople will be assembled according to the company’s own choices, but users will have the opportunity to suggest more celebrities. This feature will initially be available in the UK and can be viewed from the Discovery tab. More about BeReal: check out the platform’s recent partnership with Spotify and our Detective who explains if it’s safe to use the app normally.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }

