BeReal usage data in Spain

BeReal is a new social network that, in recent months, everyone is talking about and whose main features have even been imitated by platforms like TikTok.

BeReal has experienced great growth in Spain in the summer months

It is an app that calls himself the “anti-Instagram” Well, it goes against the posture. In it, users take photos with the front and rear cameras of the mobile at the same time, to show the reality they are experiencing at that moment.

Also, so that there is no possibility of over-preparing the stage, BeReal sends an alert at a random time of day in which it provides the user with 2 minutes to take and publish their photograph. In this way, instantaneity and «being real» are sought.

Precisely this quality of sending a message and allowing to publish only for 2 seconds is what TikTok has copied. BeReal’s popularity has been growing considerably around the world in recent months, and one of the main markets for the company is Spain.

According to a report carried out by Smartme Analytics, the use of BeReal in Spain has doubled in 2022. The share of use of BeReal has grown by 100%, already achieving a penetration of 5% among the Spanish population between 18 and 24 years old .

Among the general population, 1% are already BeReal usersaccording to data from the consultant, which ensures that it has been especially in the months of July and August when the growth of BeReal has skyrocketed in our country, despite having been growing since January of this year, when the tool for android devices.

On the other hand, the study indicates that 96.9% of BeReal users also use Instagram, 80.4% TikTok and 72.2% YouTube.

The average age of users is around 24 years old and 73.4% of them are between 18 and 24 years old. By gender, 53% of users are women and 47% men.