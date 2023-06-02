BeReal launches a new private messaging feature

- Advertisement -

While other apps continue to copy the dynamics of BeReal, it continues to improve its proposal with new functions.

One of its latest updates does not show a private messaging function. Yes, an in-app chat so your users don’t rely on third-party tools to communicate privately with each other.

BeReal wants you to chat within the app

BeReal is launching a new function in the app, as a beta, called RealChat. This new private messaging function solves one of the deficiencies of the app, and which was highly requested by users.

As the BeReal team mentions, this chat is meant for “deeper connections”, so you will only be able to use this messaging feature with users who accepted your friend invites, or vice versa.

The dynamics proposed by this chat is simple, since you can start the chat from a friend’s profile within BeReal, or by clicking on the RealChat icon at the top of the screen. There don’t seem to be any limits to the chat, so you can spend as much time as you want chatting with your friends, although there are some details to keep in mind.

How RealChat, BeReal’s private messaging, works

While you can delete a message or an entire conversation in Real Chat, keep in mind that it will only be deleted in your chat, and the other person will still have all available messages. And the messages that are deleted cannot be recovered, and it will take about 30 days to disappear permanently from BeReal.

And of course, BeReal also adds the ability to report your message if it doesn’t comply with the app’s policies. On the other hand, a detail to take into account is that RealChat messages do not have end-to-end encryption, so BeReal advises “be careful what you send” or use another app.

At the moment, this new messaging feature is only available on Android, and limited to Ireland only. But let’s keep in mind that it’s still in beta, so they might roll it out to all users in the coming months.