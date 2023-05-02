BeReal launches a feature to show celebrities as ordinary human beings

Social networks have transformed the way we communicate and connect with the world. However, over time, concerns have been raised about the authenticity and transparency of the information we share online. BeReal is a social networking app that has come up in response to this trend. The app has focused on authenticity and connecting with real friends, resulting in a loyal community of users who value authenticity and real connection over perfectly crafted curatorships.

RealPeople: Humanizing Celebrities

BeReal has recently launched a new feature called RealPeople that is designed to humanize celebrities and challenge the notion that they live in a filtered, alternate universe. This feature offers a “curated timeline of the world’s most interesting people,” including athletes, artists, and activists. BeReal claims that RealPeople will show that celebrities are human beings just like all of us and that, just like anyone else, they have everyday and authentic moments in their lives.

Eliminate the idea of ​​an alternate reality

The idea behind RealPeople is to remove the perception that celebrities live in an alternate reality or filter bubble. The app wants to humanize celebrities and show that despite being well-known and having a huge following, they are still real people with real lives. The feature also seeks to foster a deeper and more authentic connection between celebrities and their fans by allowing celebrities to show their true selves and share authentic moments in their lives.

How to access RealPeople

To access RealPeoplesimply go to the Discovery tab and select RealPeople, there you will be able to interact with posts on the RealPeople timeline in the following ways (more to come):

React to a post: You can only react with a RealMoji. At launch, you’ll only see the RealMoji you post to a RealPeople BeReal. It’s not about accumulating a large number of RealMojis.

Disguise a post: Anyone in BeReal can see posts on the RealPeople timeline. To keep RealPeople in line with your interests, you can hide accounts from your RealPeople timeline. There will be an 'X' next to the settings button above the post. Clicking on it hides the post and displays a "Post Hidden" confirmation message. The action can be undone by clicking the "Undo" button in this message or by going to your settings => Privacy => Hidden users and showing account.

report a post: You can report a shared BeReal on the RealPeople timeline by clicking "Report this BeReal". You can also do this from the Settings button above the post.

A significant change for BeReal

This new feature is a significant shift for BeReal, which until now has been focused on connecting friends and fostering authenticity on social media. However, BeReal has decided that RealPeople is an important step in moving forward and offering a more complete and authentic experience to its users. The app has emphasized that RealPeople is not about influencing or racking up likes or comments, but about humanizing celebrities and promoting a deeper and more authentic connection on social media.

A challenge for the culture of social networks

BeReal’s launch of RealPeople is a challenge to social media culture, which has focused on creating filter bubbles and seamless curation of information. The feature seeks to challenge the perception that celebrities live in a different world and show that we are all the same. This is particularly important in an age where transparency and authenticity have become increasingly important in social media culture.