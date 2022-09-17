BeReal clone! TikTok Now is announced as a new feature for photos and videos

ByteDance a new for TikTok this Thursday (15). Called “TikTok Now”, the tool allows the user to use the rear and front cameras at the same time to generate content and publish on the social network. In practice, it will be possible to capture a photo or a 10-second video every day, with the focus on showing what you are doing at the moment. An idea similar to what the app does – however, the time allowed in it is two minutes – and has also been tested on Instagram. See below what the function looks like on TikTok.

To use TikTok Now, there are some restrictions. The account for people under the age of 16 is private by default. More specifically between 13 and 15 years old, the possible comments are only from friends. Under 18s are also limited to not being able to post content in the Explore feed. If you are over 18 years old, you can change the default setting so that not only friends can see your content, in order to expand its visibility. In this case, comments can only be made between mutual followers.

TikTok Now is integrated into the main app, for US users. In other countries, it arrives as a separate app. It should be available to everyone in the coming weeks. Did you like the TikTok news to its users? Comment with us!