BenQ X3000i review: This 240Hz 4K HDR gaming projector is (almost) a dream

What makes this projector so appealing for gaming (although it’s not perfect)

Just as it happens when we use it to watch a movie, immersion capacity What a projector offers us when we enjoy a video game can be much higher than what a television offers us, especially if the projection surface is very wide.

However, to get the best possible experience when connected to a PC or a next-generation console, its refresh rate and input latency must be up to par.

This is the field in which, precisely, this BenQ projector has something important to say. And it is that, as I mentioned in the first lines of this article, it can work with a maximum refresh rate of 240 Hz, and, in addition, its input latency drops to just 4.2ms.

There is no doubt that these figures sound great, especially if we keep in mind that its engine is in tune with the video signals with which it is capable of working.

And it is that BenQ gives us a dongle with AndroidTV that we can use if we want to provide it with a certain autonomy to, for example, access some video services through streaming without the need to connect it to an external source.

The third HDMI input is housed below from the top cover of the projector, so to connect the dongle it is necessary to remove it previously. We just have to remove two star screws, gently pull the cover, and that’s it: the hole provided by BenQ specifically for this accessory will be revealed.

In the following detail photograph we can see that on one of the sides of this compartment there is a connector 5 volt micro-USB which provides the dongle the energy it needs to function properly.

Anatomy of a trendy projector

When you have it in front of you, this projector is more beautiful than in the photographs. It is not excessively bulky (it measures 272 x 197 x 259 mm), it has a result´´on design and it is quite well finished. Its entire enclosure is plastic, but BenQ has used a good quality polycarbonate that does not convey a feeling of fragility when you’re handling it. In this field I have nothing to object.

The engineers of this brand have opted for an 8-segment disc with RGBWRGBW color distribution.

I am not sensitive to this phenomenon associated with DLP projectors, and I did not appreciate it during my tests, but it is possible that a person who is especially sensitive to this effect will see it. And in that case your experience could suffer.

In the following detail photograph we can see that the adjustment of the zoom and the focus of this projector it is manual. Even so, the toothed wheels that allow us to act on these two parameters facilitate their manipulation, so it is easy to leave them impeccable.

It seems unthinkable, but something as basic as this not always well resolvedwhich causes tuning the zoom and the focus on some projectors to make them perfect is a small odyssey. Fortunately, this is not the case with this X3000i.

On one of the side panels of the projector resides a button that allows us, in addition to turning it on and off, scroll through the menus and manipulate the configuration parameters. As we will see in a few minutes, BenQ also gives us a remote control, but I don’t think it’s a bad idea to have this interface at hand, housed in the projector’s own enclosure, even though its functions are replicated in the remote.