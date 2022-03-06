BenQ X3000i review: This 240Hz 4K HDR gaming projector is (almost) a dream

This is not a suitable projector for video games anymore. BenQ proposes it to us as a device specifically designed to deliver its full potential when we connect it to a PC or a video game console, and the truth is that its characteristics support the skill with which it should resolve this usage scenario.
The heart of your engine, but is that all
What makes this projector so appealing for gaming (although it’s not perfect)
Just as it happens when we use it to watch a movie, immersion capacity What a projector offers us when we enjoy a video game can be much higher than what a television offers us, especially if the projection surface is very wide.
However, to get the best possible experience when connected to a PC or a next-generation console, its refresh rate and input latency must be up to par.
This is the field in which, precisely, this BenQ projector has something important to say. And it is that, as I mentioned in the first lines of this article, it can work with a maximum refresh rate of 240 Hz, and, in addition, its input latency drops to just 4.2ms.
There is no doubt that these figures sound great, especially if we keep in mind that its engine is in tune with the video signals with which it is capable of working.
It would be useless to have HDMI 2.1 connectivity if the , and also, curiously, this projector has a third input in this format that does not reside on its rear panel.
And it is that BenQ gives us a dongle with AndroidTV that we can use if we want to provide it with a certain autonomy to, for example, access some video services through streaming without the need to connect it to an external source.
The third HDMI input is housed below from the top cover of the projector, so to connect the dongle it is necessary to remove it previously. We just have to remove two star screws, gently pull the cover, and that’s it: the hole provided by BenQ specifically for this accessory will be revealed.
In the following detail photograph we can see that on one of the sides of this compartment there is a connector 5 volt micro-USB which provides the dongle the energy it needs to function properly.
Anatomy of a trendy projector
When you have it in front of you, this projector is more beautiful than in the photographs. It is not excessively bulky (it measures 272 x 197 x 259 mm), it has a result´´on design and it is quite well finished. Its entire enclosure is plastic, but BenQ has used a good quality polycarbonate that does not convey a feeling of fragility when you’re handling it. In this field I have nothing to object.
The engineers of this brand have opted for an 8-segment disc with RGBWRGBW color distribution.
One of the most important elements of your .
I am not sensitive to this phenomenon associated with DLP projectors, and I did not appreciate it during my tests, but it is possible that a person who is especially sensitive to this effect will see it. And in that case your experience could suffer.
In the following detail photograph we can see that the adjustment of the zoom and the focus of this projector it is manual. Even so, the toothed wheels that allow us to act on these two parameters facilitate their manipulation, so it is easy to leave them impeccable.
It seems unthinkable, but something as basic as this not always well resolvedwhich causes tuning the zoom and the focus on some projectors to make them perfect is a small odyssey. Fortunately, this is not the case with this X3000i.
On one of the side panels of the projector resides a button that allows us, in addition to turning it on and off, scroll through the menus and manipulate the configuration parameters. As we will see in a few minutes, BenQ also gives us a remote control, but I don’t think it’s a bad idea to have this interface at hand, housed in the projector’s own enclosure, even though its functions are replicated in the remote.
According to BenQ, the engine of , and, as we can see in the following photograph, correctly interprets the characteristics of the video signal it receives. In fact, this projector reacts unusually quickly to changes in the incoming video signal and identifies error-free the presence of metadata linked to HDR technology. In this area, it is compatible with HDR10 and HLG content.
The quality of , they are perfectly playable.
In any case, if we want to minimize latency as much as possible, we will want to deliver a 1080p signal to the projector. Under these conditions, this parameter is cut in half (or even less), and in some games, such as first person shooters or fighting games, among other genres, it can have a perceptible impact on our experience.
At 1080p, of course, we lose part of the level of detail that we can enjoy at 2160p, especially if we project on a very wide screen, but the quality of , although it has a peculiarity that we cannot ignore. If you look closely you can see that the dark regions of the frame have little depth and a slightly washed out look. However, it is not the fault of the projector: this photo we did it with a lot of ambient light in the room, and yet the images projected by the X3000i looked perfect.
This projector has a maximum brightness delivery capacity of 3000 ANSI lumens.
According to BenQ this projector has a maximum brightness delivery capacity of 3000 ANSI lumensand our tests confirm that it is indeed perfectly usable in ambient light.
Under these conditions we perceive colors with a lower level of saturation, and blacks are shallower, but the overall experience offered by this projector is still satisfactory. There is no doubt that it is a very powerful point in its favor.
As we have just seen, with video games this projector feels like a fish in water. Its low latency, especially at 1080p, and its high quality, but it continues to stand out for the high quality of its transport mechanics and its audio and video processing logic.
In this scenario of use its quality of , which, on the other hand, are usually more expensive, but performs at a very good level.
The frame of ‘Blade Runner 2049’ that we publish below these lines reflects how well this projector solves colorimetry and the high level of detail that manages to recover in the shadow regions, although, yes, it also saturates the highlights a bit (they are the most illuminated regions of each frame).
‘The arrival’ confirms everything we have observed in ‘Blade Runner 2049’: this projector solves the colorimetry in a reliable way. In fact, I find it particularly convincing how does it restore the skin of people, a complex texture that many televisions and projectors choke if they are not carefully calibrated.
What’s more, its contrast is very goodalthough it does not match the one offered by the best projectors with LCoS technology (which, on the other hand, are significantly more expensive).
Finally, when it comes to sound reproduction this projector meets, but it is clear that our immersion in the sound scene will be greater if we send the audio to a good sound bar. Or, better yet, a dedicated multi-channel team.
Using the normal brightness delivery mode the sound level meter recorded some 34 dBA peaks
In any case, the stereo speakers integrated in the X3000i manage to give us a very decent sound pressure level (enough to fill a room of up to 35 or 40 square meters with sound) and a moderate subjective level of distortion.
One more point before facing the final stretch of this analysis: to measure the noise level emitted by this projector I used my Velleman DVM805 sound level meter, and obtained very similar numbers those advertised by BenQ.
When using the normal brightness delivery mode the sound level meter recorded some peaks of 34 dBA, and in eco mode this figure is reduced to a very acceptable 29 dBA. It’s not bad at all.
BenQ X3000i: Xataka’s opinion
This projector is a winning horse. The experience that it offers us with video games is fabulous thanks to its high quality of .