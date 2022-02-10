Tech News

BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R and EX3210U, two powerful gaming monitors up to 4K and 144 Hz

By: Brian Adam

Renewing its family of gaming monitors, BenQ has just announced the arrival of its new high-end monitors Mobiuz EX3410R and Mobiuz EX3210Udesigned to satisfy console and PC gamers alike with state-of-the-art specifications that go through resolutions up to 4K, refresh rates of 144 Hz, and powerful color reproduction that will allow us to get the most out of our games.

built around a 34-inch 1000R curved VA panelthis monitor is presented under an ultrawide WQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels (maintaining a 21:9 aspect ratio) and refresh rates up to 144 Hzadding other factors such as a maximum luminosity of 400 nits, a typical contrast of 3000:1, a response time of 1 milliseconds (2ms GtG and 1ms MPRT), and a coverage of 90% of the DCI-P3 color space.

BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R
BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R


They also highlight the addition of some technologies for image improvement and visualization such as Flicker Free and Low Blue Light from BenQ itself, and picture sync technology AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Finally, regarding its connectivity section, this monitor has a total of three video inputs, divided into one DisplayPort 1.4 port and two HDMI 2.0 inputs at 120 Hz, complete with two USB 3.0 type A exile ports, and a headphone or speaker jack. Although regarding the sound section, the Mobiuz EX3410R stands out for equipping a 2.1 speaker system with two 2W speakers and a 5W woofer.

BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U
BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R


On the other hand, the company also launches the BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U, with a monitor with a 32-inch flat IPS panel with a 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) up to 144Hzcomplete with a brightness of 300 nits, a response time of 2 milliseconds GtG, a 1000:1 contrast, and a tremendously wide coverage of up to 98% of the DCI-P3 color standard.

Like the other model presented, we meet again with the compatibility for the technology AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, plus HDRi technologywhich is BenQ’s proprietary HDR for intelligent control of brightness and contrast.

As for its design, this time the monitor opts for a white color, keeping the RGB LED lighting behind it, along with an integrated 2.1 sound system with Bonglovi DPS sound technologyan AI-assisted noise-canceling microphone, and even a remote control for more convenient access to your settings.

Although the most remarkable thing about its back will undoubtedly be its extensive connectivity, with the presence of one Display Port 1.4 port, one HDMI 2.1 input designed for the new generation of consoles, and up to four USB 3.0 type A ports.

Availability and price

With an imminent availability date for both models, we already know their starting prices, reaching in the case of the Mobiuz EX3410R a recommended price of 549.99 euros; which will increase up to 1,299 euros in the case of the Mobiuz EX3210U.

