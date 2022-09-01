Ben Kingsley’s Mandarin Returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

In 2013 the interpretation that the British actor Ben had during the third part of the franchise of Hombre de Hierro, where he gave life to the villain, he did not finish convincing all the fans of the comic and neither those who loved the first two parts of the saga of Tony Stark.

The was the character Kingsley played, who throughout the film it is discovered that he is not a terrorist and that he is actually a British actor (Trevor Slattery) with substance abuse problems, whom Killian hired to play this character who was supposed to be the leader of the international criminal organization Los Ten Rings.

This character’s first foray into the MCU was in the 2013 film “Iron Man.” ( )

Not only was this character presented as an explicit rejection of a troublesome old comic book villain, but the performance of Kingsley completely crazy and the twist behind her true identity, put the character in a strange or difficult place to be able to continue telling her story.

In 2021, the Marvel Universe (UCM) was willing to ignore the problem with the story that they invented for him in that movie and that is far from what is shown in the comics, to take him back to the company to play the character. in Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings.

Now Ben will once again play this little-known actor to pose as a crime genius and although the character was born in the comics as a fearsome supervillain and archenemy of Tony Starkhis role has become a kind of comic valve, in the midst of so much explosion and blows in the tapes of the UCM in which it has appeared so far.

The character who started as a villain and became a hero has his own comic. (Marvel)

Variety revealed that the 78-year-old actor will reprise his role as the disgraced fake terrorist/theatrical actor Trevor in the next series Disney+, wonder-man. According to reports, Kingsley he will play a major role in the series, however it is unknown how he will fit into the story or how many episodes he will appear in.

It was originally announced in June that the show was in production and the main character would be SimonWilliams, also know as wonder-manfrom the comics of Marvel. Williams is the fictional son of a wealthy businessman who has a rivalry with Stark Industries of Tony Stark. The protagonist then accepts the offer made by the villain Baron Zemowhich grants him superhuman ionic abilities including tremendous strength and durability.

Kingsley with his Trevor character in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. (DisneyPlus)

This character eventually joined the ranks of the avengers, after facing them on multiple occasions. The story of Simon is long and complicated, including a supervillain debut (1964) and the use of his brain patterns to create Visionas well as when the company recycled his character and turned him into a hero overnight.

The reappearance of Kingsley What slattery confirms the rumors that have been circulating for a few weeks and that said that the new series intends to be a satire of Hollywood because it is known that Trevor he is a failed actor and that wonder-man He has worked both as an actor and stuntman in comics.

According to some specialized media, “Wonder Man” will not be the last time Ben Kingsley will be seen with his Trevor character. (AP)

The program was co-created by the director of Shang Chi, Destin Daniel Cretton and assuming he has any connection to Wonder Man from the comics, it will be a guy named Simon Williamswho gains superpowers from an evil experiment and later becomes an Avenger as well as an actor.

for now, Marvel has hardly revealed details about wonder-mansaving them for D23 conventionto be held from September 9 to 11. Still, it is believed that Simon will intersect with The Mandarin during his years as a film actor.

