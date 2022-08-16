Ben Affleck is on his birthday: five of his recent streaming productions

Ben was born on August 15, 1972, in Berkeley, California, United States. (REUTERS)

Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldtknown simply as Ben Affleck, is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter who today August 15th celebrates another year of life, reaching his 50th . Affleck He began to be one of the most prominent actors in cinema around 1998, starring in successful films at the box office such as Armageddon (1998), Shakespeare in Love (1998) and Pearl Harbor (2001). However, in this 2022, if you are a fan of this figure of cinema and you miss his participation, we bring you a list of the 5 most films currently available on streaming services. streaming.

Deep Waters (2022)

Drama of jealousy and intrigue and an adaptation of Patricia Highsmith, Deep water is set in New Orleans, where a man named Vic Van Allen (Affleck), who is a wealthy husband who allows his wife Melinda (Ana de Armas) to have extramarital affairs to avoid divorce, becomes the main suspect in the disappearance of her lovers. Available in Prime Video.

Triple Frontier (2019)

Action, crime, robbery and heist thriller revolves around five friends, all former military veterans and former Special Forces operatives, who come together to plan an assault on a sparsely populated border area in South America. The objective? Steal from a powerful drug dealer.

For the first time in their prestigious careers, these unsung heroes take on a dangerous mission for their own benefit and not that of their country. But when the situation takes an unexpected turn and threatens to get out of control, it will unleash a series of consequences never imagined. Available in Netflix.

The Accountant (2016)

Ben Affleck is Christian Wolff in “The Accountant.” (Warner Bros.)

Thriller that includes drama, action, crime, mathematics and autism, which follows Christian Wolff (Affleck), who since he was a child suffers from a slight autism that makes him very meticulous with order and not very communicative, but at the same time he turns out to be a mathematical genius. Wolff is characterized by being extremely calm, obsessive and with much more affinity with numbers, more than with people, who nevertheless leads a double life. One as a local accountant with a small office, and another as a freelance accountant for some of the world’s most dangerous criminal organizations.

watch her on Netflix.

Lost (2014)

“Gone Girl” stars Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike. (20thCentury Fox)

Rated as one of the best thrillers in movie history, its official synopsis relates that “On the day of their fifth wedding anniversary, Nick Dunne (Affleck) reports that his wife Amy has mysteriously disappeared. But soon police and media pressure makes Nick’s portrait of domestic bliss begin to falter. In addition, his strange behavior makes him a suspect, and everyone begins to wonder if Nick killed his wife… Adaptation of the best-seller “Gone Girl”, by Gillian Flynn”.

Available in Netflix.

Dangerous Attraction (2010)

“Dangerous Attraction” stars Ben Affleck and Rebecca Hall. (Warner Bros.)

Nominated and awarded five times in 2010, including an Oscar for, this film tells that while planning his next hit, Doug MacRay (Affleck), who is a Boston bank robber, has to work hard to control his feelings for the director of one of the banks he robbed. At the same time that he tries to avoid at all costs the FBI agent who is following his steps. watch her on hbo max.

Rated as one of the best movies based on Marvel comics. (Marvel)

One more feature film on your list currently in streaming it is Darevil: the man without fear (2003), available at Prime Video . Similarly, other important and recent films that are not currently available on streaming for Latin America are Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), League of Justice (2017) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021). On the other hand, Flash, production in which he will also participate, Its release date is scheduled for 2023.

