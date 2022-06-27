Beloved pub bids heartfelt farewell to ‘proper Dublin barman’ after three decades

HomeLatest newsIrelandBeloved pub bids heartfelt farewell to 'proper Dublin barman' after three decades

Published on

By Brian Adam
A Dublin pub has paid tribute to a much-beloved bar manager on his retirement after over three decades of service.

Popular Clontarf haunt Harry Byrnes has bid a warm farewell to Brendan Mullen who has been hailed as a “proper Dublin barman”. A touching message on the pub’s Facebook page thanked Brendan for his years of service.

It read: “After almost 35 years and probably a million pints pulled here in Harry Byrne’s Pub, our bar manager, Brendan Mullen has decided to move on. He has been part of the furniture for almost 35yrs and the pub won’t be the same without him.

Read more: Readers fondly remember Dublin’s iconic pubs they wish never closed

“The Byrne family would like to thank him for many years of service, loyalty and dedication to Harrys during his time here and all of us here in Harry’s would like to wish Brendan and his family the very best in his future and his new career. This weekend will be Brendans last weekend with us so try and come down and say goodbye if you can… he might even buy you a pint.”

Customers and old friends turned up in droves to wish Brendan well on his new journey with one person saying: “All the very best, Brendan, a proper Dublin barman, sharp, witty, and customer-friendly. All the very best to you and your family.”

Another person added: “Ah, Brendan, the very best of luck. It won’t be the same place without you.” A third customer said: “I remember you there as a young lounge boy.

“You’ve held on through good times and tougher times too. I wish you all the best Brendan in your new adventures.”

