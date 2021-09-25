Beloved missing meerkat teddy reunited with Bray boy after social media appeal

A young Bray boy was devastated after losing his distinctive meerkat teddy – but the power of social media helped reunite the two friends.

Taking to the Bray Open Forum on Facebook, the young boy’s mother made an emotional appeal for help to find the lost teddy after he misplaced it walking around the Wicklow town.

She said: “We just lost this large meerkat teddy, we think, somewhere on Bray Main Street.

“If anyone finds it please please get in touch, my three-year-old is extremely attached to it.”

Luckily, a good samaritan found the lost teddy and handed it into Barks ‘n’ Bubbles Pet Store and Grooming Salon in Bray.

They wrote on Facebook: “Meerkat found on Quinsborough Road. Currently sitting in Barks ‘n’ Bubbles Pet Store & Grooming Salon Bray.

“If you know the owner let them know.”

Dublin Live understands that the young boy has now been reunited with his beloved teddy, and other social media users praised the meerkat saviour and the shop for the kind deed and the power of social media.

One user said: “The power of Facebook, it’s fantastic news.”

Another said: “Fair play to them, all’s well that ends well!”

