Belle, the AI ​​robot fish that explores organisms under the sea

Technological advances continue to open new doors in the field of underwater exploration. An innovative development in this regard is the autonomous fish robot called Belle. This revolutionary device is designed to collect valuable data without disturbing the marine environment. With her ability to move silently and blend in with her surroundings, Belle has the potential to completely transform the way we study marine organisms and the forces that affect them, such as overfishing and climate change.

Belle: A discreet robot in the underwater world

The Belle’s main advantage is its ability to operate without causing disturbances in the marine environment. Unlike traditional propeller-driven systems, which can damage coral reefs and scare fish, Belle moves silently and blends in just like a real fish. This approach guarantees that studies of the most sensitive and vulnerable areas are carried out in a respectful manner and without negative consequences for the environment.

A self-sufficient explorer

Belle is an autonomous robot equipped with artificial intelligence (AI), allowing her to seamlessly navigate underwater. However, her capabilities are not limited to just navigation. She can also collect DNA samples and record high-resolution video. Its compact and lightweight design, weighing approximately 10 kg out of the water and less than one meter long, makes it easy to transport and maneuver.

Belle’s move

Belle’s movement is achieved by a silicone fin with two cavities. These cavities are filled and emptied of water by means of a pumping system, which causes a smooth and silent movement of the fin. This technology allows Belle to move without disturbing the natural environment, especially the coral reefs present in the deep sea.

Operation and recovery

Belle has a range of approximately two hours before her batteries need to be recharged. Once its mission is complete, the robot swims to the surface and sends out a GPS signal for recovery. During this stage, batteries and environmental DNA filters are replaced, making sending real-time data unnecessary.

A crucial ally for marine research

Marine biologists believe that Belle will soon become an indispensable tool in the study and protection of diverse reef ecosystems. By collecting accurate data without causing disturbance, researchers will be able to better understand the health and biodiversity of marine life, which will contribute to conservation efforts and address challenges such as overfishing and climate change.

More information at euronews.com

Merely illustrative image created by WWWhatsnew with Midjourney