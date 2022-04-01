Bella Hadid gets behind People Before Profit after sharing Richard Boyd Barrett’s Instagram post

American supermodel Bella Hadid has shared a post by Dublin TD Richard Boyd Barrett to her 50 million Instagram followers.

And the Dun Laoghaire TD is one of just 727 people that the supermodel follows on the app.

Deputy Boyd Barret made the post 10 weeks ago, which had the People Before Profit slogan and read: “Government funding for horse racing: €88 million. Government funding for domestic violence refugees: €30 million.”

Hadid shared the post onto her Instagram story on Thursday evening, adding: “#PEOPLEBEFOREPROFIT.”

The 25-year-old is the daughter of former supermodel and reality TV star Yolanda Hadid and luxury hotel builder Mohamed Hadid.

Irish Twitter users were quick to react to the Instagram story, with one saying: “Richard Boyd Barrett has gone international. What’s happening.”







Another joked: “Bella Hadid is unfairly intervening in Dun Laoghaire politics and must stop.”

A third said: “If PBP go up in April’s polls I will write a whole piece attributing it to Bella Hadid (“the Bella Bounce”) and none of you will be able to stop me.”

