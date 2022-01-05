Belkin Introduces Smart Doorbell and Hybrid ANC Earphones | CES 2022

At CES 2022 in Las Vegas Belkin made official the Wemo Smart Video Doorbell smart doorbell and Soundform Immerse earphones with hybrid ANC. Both products have interesting technical and functional characteristics, and a design that is consistent with the philosophy the company has accustomed us to over the years.

THE WEMO SMART VIDEO DOORBELL BELL

Wemo Smart Video Doorbell Belkin is a smart doorbell that works exclusively with HomeKit Secure Video, and this is hardly surprising in light of the deep bond that historically binds Belkin and Apple. In fact, therefore, the doorbell is aimed only at Apple users, to whom it proposes a management totally entrusted to theHome app of iPhone and iPad without going through Belkin’s Wemo application, which doesn’t even support it. Here are the specifications Belkin Wemo Smart Video Doorbell: 4 megapixel camera

178 degrees vertical field of view, 140 degrees horizontal and 223 degrees diagonal

infrared emitter for night vision

Dual band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz)

IP55 certified resistance to dust and liquids

face recognition

Exclusive compatibility with HomeKit Secure Video and Apple’s Home app HomeKit Secure Video requires an iCloud plan and a HomePod, Apple TV, or iPad set up as a home hub



With HomeKit Secure Video, videos are securely analyzed by HomePod mini, Apple TV or iPad to determine if there are people, pets or cars in the frame, and video recordings are end-to-end encrypted and securely stored on iCloud. Features such as facial recognition, with the privacy and security of HomeKit Secure Video, allow Wemo Smart Video Doorbell to inform users about who is waiting behind the door; the information is taken from the tags in the Photos app or identified in the Home app.

Belkin’s Wemo Smart Video Doorbell is on sale immediately in the US for $ 249.99. For the moment it is not available in Italy, where it could arrive later.

THE SOUNDFORM IMMERSE EARPHONES

Another novelty announced by Belkin at CES 2022 are the Soundform Immerse earphones with active hybrid noise cancellation and full integration with Apple’s Where’s app, a novelty that dates back to last CES. The presence of the Hybrid ANC it is particularly interesting because to detect noises there are microphones both inside and outside each headset, while the “classic” ANCs are on average less effective because the microphones are inside or outside the headset.

Here are the specifications by Belkin Soundform Immerse: 12mm driver

hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC)

autonomy 8 hours of playback on a single charge 36 hours of playback also considering the contribution of the charging case

aptX HD support

Multipoint technology to pair the earphones to two devices at the same time

compatibility with Apple’s Where’s App