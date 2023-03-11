5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeLatest newsBelarus sees sabotage from within as citizens protest aid to Russia amid...

Belarus sees sabotage from within as citizens protest aid to Russia amid war in Ukraine: report

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
ap23068589311915.jpg
ap23068589311915.jpg
- Advertisement -

The Belarusian government is struggling to thwart an internal guerrilla group that opposes Minsk’s assistance to Russia and has engaged in a sabotage campaign since the war in Ukraine kicked off. 

Earlier this week, opposition activists from the Association of Security Forces of Belarus (BYPOL), a group formed following the 2020 political turmoil in Belarus, attacked a Russian warplane outside the capital city using drones. 

“Belarusians will not allow the Russians to freely use our territory for the war with Ukraine, and we want to force them to leave,” one retired Belarusian serviceman, who joined a group of saboteurs and goes by the name Anton, told The Associated Press in a report Friday.

- Advertisement -
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with top military officials at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus Jan. 6, 2023.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with top military officials at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus Jan. 6, 2023. (Andrei Stasevich/BelTA Pool Photo via AP)

BELARUSIAN COMMANDER IN UKRAINE SAYS ‘MATTER OF TIME’ BEFORE HE HAS TO FIGHT HIS OWN COUNTRY IN RUSSIA’S WAR

Dublin Fire Brigade advise against doing one thing that increases risk of home blazes from cigarettes

“The Russians must understand on whose side the Belarusians are actually fighting,” he added. 

- Advertisement -

Though Belarus has not become directly involved in Russia’s war effort, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been one of the few world leaders to vocally support Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation,” and he has permitted Russian troops to deploy into northern Ukraine from his borders. 

Russia has also frequently relied on Belarusian airspace to launch missiles at Ukraine. 

Lukashenko’s positive feelings toward Putin’s war effort are not necessarily widely shared. 

- Advertisement -

The sabotage group has been sporadically attacking Belarusian train systems since the war began in an effort to block Russian supplies from reaching its troop on the southern border. 

In this file photo from May 7, 2019, a Russian Beriev A-50 airborne early warning and control training aircraft flies over Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow. 

In this file photo from May 7, 2019, a Russian Beriev A-50 airborne early warning and control training aircraft flies over Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow.  (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File)

Lukashenko also claimed earlier this week to have found the culprits behind a drone strike that hit a Russian Beriev A-50, which apparently had to be returned to Russia for repairs. 

UKRAINE ACCUSES RUSSIA OF BRINGING BELARUS INTO WAR AFTER MISSILE LAUNCHES FROM NORTHERN NEIGHBOR

The authoritarian president claimed that one Ukrainian saboteur and more than 20 accomplices were detained following the strike, though the Belarusian saboteurs on Friday said otherwise. 

“We are not familiar with the person Lukashenko talked about,” BYPOL leader Aliaksandr Azarau said, adding that the people involved in the attack were able to successfully flee the country. 

Benches and high-tech bins burnt out in popular south Dublin park

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin in Moscow. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin in Moscow.  (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ukraine has also denied having any involvement in sabotage attacks within Belarus.

“We have a two-headed enemy these days,” Azarau, who also remains outside Belarus, said. He added that the group aims to free Belarus “from the Russian occupation” and from the Lukashenko regime. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.