Beijing’s clarifications on IPOs seem disturbing

The Chinese market keepers have given with one hand and taken with the other. The new draft regulation of the China Securities Market Regulatory Commission, released on Christmas Eve, expressed a cautious official tolerance towards variable interest entities, a structure used by companies like Alibaba and Tencent to list abroad, bypassing indeed restrictions on foreign investment in Chinese internet technology companies. Yesterday, however, the National Development and Reform Commission – the country’s powerful economic planning agency – took the lead and announced that companies that operate in national sectors in which foreign investment is restricted must also request its approval before listing. abroad.

The entry of the Development Commission, together with the Ministry of Commerce, adds two other possible vetoes to the approval process abroad after the Securities Commission and the cybersecurity body; The latter recently ruined VTC giant Didi’s public offering for sale in New York. The Securities Commission promises that it will take no more than 20 days to make a final decision on the applications, but the other bodies have not made such public commitments.

In addition to access to hard currencies outside of China’s capital controls, one of the great attractions of an overseas IPO was the speed with which it could be executed. An increase in bureaucracy could significantly reduce that advantage, pushing local companies into the congested queue to list on the national stock exchanges, which has more than 700 companies, or to resign altogether.

Another possible complication is the Development Commission’s insistence that foreign equity participation in overseas-listed Chinese companies in sensitive sectors such as internet services be limited to 30%, and that no entity can own more. 10%.

Technically, this language seems to be aimed at variable interest companies (VIEs), legal contracts that do not involve capital, but the Development Commission also specifies that foreigners cannot participate in the management of the company. In addition, it says that the new requirements will not apply to those that have already exceeded the foreign ownership limit; it is not clear which ones he refers to. Japanese company Softbank alone has a 25% stake in Alibaba’s offshore listed entity, while South African investment group Prosus holds a 29% stake in Tencent.

For its part, the statement from the Securities Commission suggested that the existing framework applied to new IPOs could eventually be applied to listed companies. Company founders and investors private equity They may appreciate the clarifications, but the direction of travel seems unsettling.