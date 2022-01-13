Beijing turns education upside down

The Chinese after-school company New Oriental has laid off 60,000 people in a massive wave of layoffs in the industry after Xi Jinping forced it out of profit. The company, which has lost 90% on the stock market, is reinventing itself, as with the sale of fruits and vegetables online.

Other technology companies have also opted for the primary sector. JD.com, Alibaba, and the video game group NetEase have all gotten into pig farming, for example. That won’t create a lot of jobs for kids who don’t have livestock titles.

A more general slowdown in consumer technology is bad news for the nearly 10 million college students who enter the Chinese job market each year. Also, Beijing’s recent push into hard science, artificial intelligence, etc., will require much more advanced degrees. For now, the official solution is to expand public jobs, but many graduates will have to go back to school or face unemployment.