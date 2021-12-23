Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In general, 2021 has been a very important year for cryptocurrencies, especially for Bitcoin (BTC) which reached a all-time high of nearly $ 69,000 and it also became official currency in El Salvador.

Everything we’ve always wanted to know about Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Despite the popularity of Bitcoin and the fact that cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology have definitively entered the world of finance and popular culture, many people are still not very clear about what Bitcoin is or what the term cryptocurrency means. For all of them, we are going to briefly explain how Bitcoin originated and what is.

How did Bitcoin originate?

Bitcoin first appeared in 2009 and was invented by a person (or group of people, as the identity of its author remains a mystery) who called himself Satoshi Nakamoto.

Bitcoin was introduced by a technical book (‘whitepaper’) stating that its objective was to create ‘a new electronic cash system»That it was completely decentralized, without a server or central authority. This means that, unlike the money we use, which is regulated and controlled by the central banks of different countries or currency zones, Bitcoin would have no control.

In 2011, after working on the Bitcoin technology, Nakamoto released the source code and domains to the community to disappear.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency. That is, it is not minted as physical currency and there is no central institution, such as a government or a bank, that controls it.

The owners of Bitcoin are also anonymous; Instead of using names, social security numbers or tax identifiers, buyers and sellers of Bitcoin are identified through encryption keys.

Where does Bitcoin come from?

As we have pointed out, Bitcoin is not minted like a traditional currency, it is ‘mined’. This work is carried out by crypto miners that use specialized computers, called ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuit, for its acronym in English), connected to the Internet to solve a complex algorithm, called a “hash.”

In this sense, every time a transaction is made (a sale, purchase or shipment of BTC from one wallet to another) in the Bitcoin network during a specific period of time, the information remains enclosed within a “block”. When the miners’ computers solve the algorithm, the transactions are released and recorded in the gigantic Bitcoin ledger, also releasing a certain amount of coins.

However, finding the solution of these algorithms is increasingly difficult, since as more miners try to solve the algorithm, the more complicated it becomes and, therefore, more computational power is required to solve the puzzle.

This increased difficulty of mining is intended to make the network become safer and more stable as more users join it. However, it has a great disadvantage and that is that Bitcoin mining requires increasingly high amounts of energy, which has caused concern in the community about the viability of mining operations and how they affect the environment.

Finally, when the hash is resolved and a new block is created, it is added to the end of the chain (chain of blocks or blockchain), which updates and propagates the information of the new block publicly.

Currently, a miner extracts some 6.25 Bitcoins per block, while in 2009 about 50 new BTC were mined in each one. This happens because every four years or so there is a “halving”, that is, the number of Bitcoins that are extracted is reduced by half.

This is important as Bitcoin has a finite supply of 21 million, of which 90% has already been extracted. However, it is estimated that the last Bitcoin will not be mined until 2140 due to ‘halvings’, but also to the difficulty of mining, which will grow as new miners join the network.

What determines the value of Bitcoin?

By having a limited supply, the price of Bitcoin is linked to the purchase and sale, similar to what happens with gold and other precious metals. Without a central authority “controlling” the broadcast, its value depends on the people.

This causes the price of Bitcoin (and most cryptocurrencies) to be extremely volatile. Furthermore, it invites people to speculate on the price, which ultimately leads to some manipulation of the market.

How to buy Bitcoin?

Today, buying Bitcoin is very simple, since there is a wide variety of centralized exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase or FTX in which it is possible to buy BTC and other cryptocurrencies using credit cards or even PayPal. These exchanges create us a digital wallet, with its own address, in which our cryptocurrencies will be stored, so we will not have to work with complex digital wallets of our own custody.

One of the problems with these centralized exchanges is that they usually charge higher transaction fees than decentralized ones, which can be a problem for those users who do a lot of operations.

What can be done with Bitcoin?

Today there are many stores around the world that accept BTC as a means of payment. For example, the American cinema chain AMC or the supermarket chain Walmart, accept BTC and other cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. However, in the rest of the world it is still not very popular as a payment method, so its main use is still investment and speculation.

In this sense, recently the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved the first Bitcoin ETFs, a type of investment product tied to the future price of Bitcoin, which allows institutions and investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without having to buy the cryptocurrency.

On the other hand, Bitcoin became popular when it was the only payment method accepted in Silk road, the famous black market of the Deep Web that was closed in 2013.

What risks does Bitcoin have?

Bitcoin is still an unregulated asset, so investing in it carries certain regulatory and legal dangers. On the other hand, it is a volatile asset, so we have to be very sure, since its price can radically change overnighteven from one hour to the next.

Another common problem, especially among users with little experience, is the loss of BTC in transactions. By using long alphanumeric keys (wallet addresses) it is possible to make mistakes when writing them and send the coins to a wrong direction, so our money is lost forever. In fact, it is estimated that there are several million Bitcoin lost in this way and can never be recovered.

Anonymity can also be a problem, as we will never know who buys or sells our Bitcoin from us, which is why money laundering and other such problems abound.

