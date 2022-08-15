Beginner know-how: When does the flash make my photo better?

Current cameras have increasingly light-sensitive sensors. Then why do you still need es? After all, they can completely destroy a lighting mood.

Hand-held shots at night and at dusk tend to be blurred. But if you now attach a flashlight to provide the surroundings with light in the dark and to illuminate the object, it is not uncommon for the entire atmosphere to be destroyed. So what to do to capture the lighting situation appropriately anyway?

Exciting motifs: play of photogenic opposites * full format cameras up to 1500 euros * carefree photography on the water * desert photography * macro specialists from Laowa in the test * vintage lenses with special bokeh * photographing people and their animals * practical test: hip belt systems * photographing slides and negatives * Develop your own image styles with color grading + workshops on color and contrast development * Work faster with the graphics tablet

Current cameras cope well with weak light

The good news: If you own a relatively up-to-date camera, you can lean back: Sensors in modern cameras are so bright today that photographers hardly ever need to use a flash – especially when fast lenses are used. A flash would destroy this mood with hard light – the photo looks artificial.

Cameras that are no older than about five years usually capture dim light such as in restaurants, churches or a scene around the campfire in an atmospheric and sharp way all by themselves thanks to the high possible ISO values. This also applies to smartphones.

In addition, current technology has another trick ready: modern smartphones with an integrated night mode automatically take several photos one after the other and the integrated software calculates them into one photo that is relatively well lit. Even photos of the night sky can be successful with it.

The most important terms briefly explained:



Bouncing: bounce flash

Bounce angle: the angle at which the flash is angled and flashes against the ceiling or wall

TTL: Through-the-lens flash metering

ETTL: like TTL, except that a measuring flash is used to check whether the exposure is correct

HSS: High Speed ​​Synchronization – flashing with short exposure times

AI B: Auto Intelligent Bounce – the automatic intelligence uses ETTL and changes the orientation of the flash head for the illumination

Slave Flash: Flash that is synchronized via a master flash. A master can control several slaves.

RT: Radio Flash Trigger

The flash guide number: The guide number states the maximum distance up to which the object is correctly exposed. This is not entirely fixed, but depends on conditions such as aperture, range and ISO. You can calculate the range of the flash using the formula range = guide number / aperture. For the guide number 47, this means that at ISO 100 and an aperture of f/4.0 you can still correctly expose an object at a maximum distance of 11.75 meters. The flash only illuminates the image section of a 105 mm lens.

avoid noise

The bad news: The old basic rule, the higher the ISO value (i.e. the light amplification), the more noise the image has, has not changed, at least in principle, even in modern times. Current cameras with smaller sensors still take low-noise photos with ISO 3200, high-quality full-frame cameras with more than ISO 6400. This allows for atmospheric evening scenes, but not necessarily high-resolution portraits.

Compared to analogue times, however, this is a huge step forward: anyone who exposed and developed a TMAX 3200 analogue film to ISO 3200 (or pushed to ISO 6400) in the pre-digital era knows what the term “grain” means.

Flashing is an art in itself

But when used consciously, flash naturally offers great advantages – one of them is: “A flash controls the direction of light manually. This allows photographers to determine the direction of light themselves and use it creatively, ideal for portraits,” says professional photographer Daniel Wollstein

He uses artificial light carefully: “I usually do without a flash unit for events and reports. On the other hand, I use flash light consciously for sports photography, portraits and certain still lifes,” he says. “In fast movements like sports, flash freezes the movement in low light conditions.” The latter is a second major benefit of flash photography.

However, the professional photographer avoids mounting a flash unit on his camera. That usually seems “very hard and flat,” he says. “For portraits, I tend to use a head light and a side light to create a certain mood,” explains Wollstein. However, since flash devices generally offer more power than permanent light sources and they can be controlled , professionals prefer to use flash systems for photo shoots.

Better to invest in a tripod

Andreas Lindlahr, a professional photographer from Hamburg, advises amateurs to use the flash with caution. This includes, for example, a subtle flash that a viewer of the later photo does not necessarily recognize, or a backlight flash to weaken a harsh light-shadow contrast. However, correct flashing requires a lot of practice and has to be recalibrated for each new photo situation.

Inexpensive clip-on flashes that can be operated manually are available for less than 100 euros. However, Andreas Lindlahr advises investing the money in a tripod. Because: “No photographer works without blurring.” Long exposure times can be achieved with a tripod, even at low ISO values, without the photo blurring. Depending on the subject, a flash is thus superfluous.

Even small tripods for smartphones help to take sharp photos with a slow shutter speed of up to three seconds – usually long enough to document the magical evening by the campfire. However, a tripod only replaces the flash in certain situations, such as a portrait or still life. A long exposure time catches enough light and the object is sharp – but only if it is not moving.



