Before the end of its third season, “Harley Quinn” is renewed for a fourth

It’s official! will release more episodes in the catalog of hbo max. Given the recent cancellations and other changes that were announced by the platform, many fans of the animated series feared that the title about the villain would suffer the same fate. However, the excellent reception it has achieved in the public has earned it a renewal confirmed this Wednesday by the streamer.

In the below, Sarah Peters will replace creators Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker as showrunne r. The writer wrote the first season and previously had a role as a consultant to the production. She now, she will be in charge of the development of the following chapters and will also be in charge of the executive production.

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are cemented as a couple in the new episodes. (HBOMax)



“We are delighted that HBO Max wants to continue the story of Harley and Ivy,” said Halpern and Schumacker through an official statement. “And we are equally delighted that this upcoming season is in good hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich supervising animation production, as both have greatly influenced the show with their brilliance from the very beginning.”

At the end of July, HBO Max began broadcasting the third season of harley quinn and, this comes to an end, we already have the good news that it will continue with one more installment. The last episode of the new batch will be released on September 15 on the service streaminghome of all titles –be they live action or animated – from the universe of DC Comics.

The story of Harley Quinn beyond a toxic relationship

In animated fiction for adults, Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) puts her voice to the famous enemy of Gotham and ex-girlfriend of the joker (Alan Tudyk). When she breaks off her relationship with the evil clown, poison ivy (Lake Bell) helps her find herself and recover the self-esteem that she buried for many years. But, as the two become closer, an unexpected love is also born. The new episodes delve into Harlivy (name of the couple) in the process of finding herself in another romantic relationship, as they seek to destroy the city to turn it into an Eden for plants and nature.

The cast of voices complete it Diedrich Bader like batman, Rum Funches like kingshark, JB Smoove Like Frank’s Talking Plant Christopher Meloni like Commissioner James Gordon, Sanaa Lathan like Selina Kyle or Catwoman, brianna cuoco as Batgirl and Harvey Guillen like Nightwing. This season features Halpern, Schumacker, Cuoco, Sam Register, Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh as executive producers.

“Harley Quinn” previously added two seasons that can be seen on the streaming platform. (HBOMax)



harley quinn will continue to air its third season on hbo max until the fortnight of September.

