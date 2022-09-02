Before “Madame Web” premieres, Emma Roberts will produce and star in the romantic comedy “Space Cadet”

Two years ago, Roberts joined Netflix to produce and star in “Holidate,” a Christmas movie. (Netflix)

Although she has been an actress for two decades, for five years emma roberts has been interested in producing film and television, which has led her to develop projects such as First Kill, supernatural drama series that premiered last June through Netflix and in which he did not act, since he only produced.

Now robertsprior to the release of the long-awaited film early next year madam webbased on the popular character of spider-manwill be the executive producer and protagonist of Space Cadeta new romantic that will begin filming this month.

In recent years, Emma Roberts has dedicated herself to production. (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

In the new project, the also niece of Julia Roberts will get under the skin Rexa girl who loves the party and the night that lives in Florida and that turns out to be the only hope for the space program of the POTthis after a mix-up leaves him in a training program with other candidates who are better prepared, although none possess his intelligence.

“The incredible wit and comedic talent of emma perfectly embody the role of Rex. We hope it will inspire young women interested in the field of aeronautics. The space race continues to intrigue all of us around the world, so we have no doubt viewers everywhere will connect with this incredible female-driven narrative.” Matt HuntleyDirector of Film Licensing for Prime Video through a statement.

"First Kill", a series produced by Emma Roberts for Netflix about werewolves vs. vampires. (Netflix)

roberts is currently in production on the sequel to spider-man of sony/marvel, madam web, and previously starred alongside Luke Bracey the romantic comedy Holidate of Netflixdirected by John Whitesell.

Emma became known worldwide with the "Nancy Drew" film series, based on the popular YA novels. (Warner Bros.)

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Emma Roberts, He talked about his participation in the superhero universe and about the return to the set of this long-awaited movie, to film some extra scenes.

“I can tell you that I am in The Angels right now, but I’ll be back soon to shoot some more scenes, so we’ll have to see, it’s been a lot of fun.”.

The actress will play Peter Parker's mother in the movie "Madame Web." (Marvel Comics)

Emma, ​​who will give life to Mary Parkerthe mother of peter parkerShe added that she is very excited to join the cast of this movie, and even talked about some of her fellow cast members.

“I have to say that I was very excited to be able to join the cast. I’m lovin ‘it dakota johnson. I’m lovin ‘it sydney sweeney. It’s a really unique cast and story, so I’m really excited. It has been so much fun working with everyone. I can’t wait for them to see it, really, because it’s so cool,” she said.

