BeepBerry: The Linux laptop with Raspberry Pi Zero W and Blackberry-style keyboard

The BeepBerry is the latest open source hardware design from SQFMI, known for their successful Watchy ESP32 E-Ink smartwatch. This time, they have used the Raspberry Pi Zero together with a 700 MHz ARM11 Broadcom BCM2835 processor and a VideoCore IV GPU, or you can also opt for the Raspberry Pi Zero W model, which has WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Power and functionality in a small size

The BeepBerry laptop doesn’t skimp on features, despite its compact size. Its high-resolution 2.7-inch display with Sharp Memory LCD technology and a resolution of 400 x 200 pixels offers sharp display quality and low power consumption. In addition, its backlit Blackberry-style touch QWERTY keyboard with touchpad allows for a comfortable and efficient typing experience.

The device comes with a USB-C port that allows for programming and charging, and features a microSD card slot for storage. For those wishing to expand its capabilities, the BeepBerry offers three unsoldered 10-pin GPIO headers, as well as an SWD header for debugging purposes.

Control of peripherals and autonomy

The BeepBerry includes a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller, with 16MB of flash, which is responsible for controlling the keyboard and other peripherals. It also features a programmable RGB LED for notifications and a programmable side button for added versatility. Power is provided by a 2,000mAh lithium battery, which provides sufficient autonomy for prolonged use.

Open source design and pre-orders

SQFMI aims to promote open source hardware, and both the hardware design files in KiCad and the Raspberry Pi RP2040 firmware are expected to be available on GitHub in the future. For now, the SQFMI website offers the case mechanic files and setup script for the Raspberry Pi OS, which installs the display and keyboard drivers.

The BeepBerry is currently available for pre-order on the SQFMI online store. The basic version without the SBC (Single Board Computer) is priced at $79, while the version with the Raspberry Pi Zero W is offered for $99. Shipping is scheduled for August and September of this year, respectively.

The BeepBerry is an exciting device that combines power, portability and style in a compact format. Its open source design and the developer community that supports it promise future expansion and customization. With its Blackberry-style keyboard and high-resolution screen, the BeepBerry positions itself as an attractive option for technology enthusiasts and lovers of portable devices.

If you want to learn more or place a pre-order, you can visit the official BeepBerry website.