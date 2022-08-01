HomeTech NewsMobileBeeline Velo 2 in the test: minimalist bike computer with app connection

Beeline Velo 2 in the test: minimalist bike computer with app connection

By Brian Adam
The Velo 2 is a minimalist bike computer that supports cyclists in navigating and tracking – but only in combination with a smartphone.

 

The British start-up Beeline has brought an interesting bike computer onto the market with the Velo 2. It is limited to the essentials and relies on a minimalist display so that all information can be read quickly while driving. In addition to map navigation with turn-by-turn directions, the Velo 2 offers compass navigation. A compass needle points in the direction of the goal – but you look for the specific path yourself.

While driving, the user can rate the current route section with one click. After the trip, he can also rate the entire route. This information should help to successively improve pathfinding. If you want, you can also automatically upload the routes you have driven to Strava.

 

The Velo 2 was funded on June 3, 2021 on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter within nine minutes. It is aimed explicitly at cyclists, for For motorcyclists, Beeline has an additional variant in its range. This relies on a more robust housing to withstand motorbike rides, which reach significantly higher speeds than bicycle tours.

