Become the king of the ‘foodtrucks’ with ‘Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!’, the free game from the Epic Games Store

Do you like quality fast food? In Cook, Serve, ! 3?!, this week’s free game on the Epic Store, you won’t have to eat it, but prepare it for your hungry customers. You are ready?

Like every week, there is a new free game for a limited time in the Epic Games Store, which by dint of giving away and winning exclusives at the stroke of a checkbook, has one of the great Internet game stores. And that game that you can get for free if you hurry is Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!… but, eye, because he is not the only one which has been added recently.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! is, as its name suggests, the third installment in a popular franchise of titles from casual management from which it hooks. It came out in 2020 for consoles (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) and PC (macOS, Windows) and is highly valued among those who like this genre, simple in appearance, but difficult to master.

The premise is as follows: the United States is devastated by war and to earn a living and, incidentally, lend a hand, you decide to transform your van into a food truck with which to travel the country preparing all kinds of meals. This is the campaign mode, but there is also free mode where you can cook whatever you want. Ultimately, that’s about it Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!.

Remember that you have until next Thursday to claim the game on the Epic Games Store and it will be yours forever. And start over: there will then be another new game, also free, to get you into the butxaca. You can claim the game at this link.

Next week’s game, by the way, will be Rumbleverse: Boom Boxer Pack, a batch of content for the title of the same name… that you can already find in the store. As we pointed out above, Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! It is not the only free game that the Epic Games Store wants to tempt you with this week.

rumbleverse is a new free to play distributed by Epic Games that now extends across consoles (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) and on PC you can only play on Windows and only through the Epic Games Store. It is a brawler battle royale with a badass tone that you can get your hands on at this link. If you like it, come back next week for your little gift.

To top it off, and in case you want to party more, the Epic Games Store has added another free game, which is not free: : Multi Versus. It is also a battle royalebut with much better known characters, drawn from WarnerBros: from Batman, Superman or Wonder Woman to Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry, Shaggy (Scooby-Doo) or Finn and Jake (Adventure Time). This, yes, in addition to the Epic Games Store, it has it on Steam. On Monday, August 15, its first season begins.