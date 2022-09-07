“Beavis and Butt-Head” Officially Returned Through Paramount+ Revival

In the 1990s, animated series geared towards teens and young adults were an important aspect of the brand. mtv. Many of these productions were left behind after the transition to the new century, but the love of the audience allows some of the most beloved to return. That is the case of Mike Judge’s and Butt-Headthe revival of the remembered nineties title.

Originally, the fiction was broadcast between 1993 and 1997; and several years later, in 2011, an eighth season premiered. This year, a movie titled Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, and later the return of the characters in a form of a new series was made official. The episodes arrived on August 31 at +the platform that hosts exclusive content from series, movies and animation productions.

The new episodes were released on the streaming service at the end of August. (Paramount Plus)

Judge’s most recent work focuses on the adventures of Beavis and Butt-Head in the modern world of the year 2022, although their mentalities have not matured too much. The project was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con with a special look at one of the episodes. It should be noted that, although the story maintains the same drawing style, it has a much more neat appearance.

- Advertisement -

Beavis and Butt-Head in the age of modernity and technology

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe It takes place before the events of the revival, since it is still set in 1998 and follows the protagonists on their journey through space. When they are sucked into a black hole, they appear 24 years in the future, specifically in the year 2022. Both are the focus of persecution by NASA, the US government and their alternate versions with supreme intelligence that come from another universe.

officially- -Through-Paramount-Revival.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> In modern times, Beavis and Butt-Head adapt to technological changes. (Paramount Plus) officially- -Through-Paramount-Revival.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

In addition to developing the new season, Mike Judge puts his voice back to the central characters of Beavis and Butt-Head. “He hadn’t done the voices in many years. I just went and did it, listened to it and thought, ‘Oh, that sounds like Beavis and Butt-Head. And then I did the animation of them on the couch. It was fun. I thought, ‘Yeah, this looks and sounds like them.’ Then Paramount wanted to do it and I thought, ‘why not?’” he told the magazine. rolling stone about creating the project.

Another change that he applied to the series was that they weren’t just discussing music videos, but now they were also talking about movie clips. YouTubeTikTok. How were they able to count on the participation of the creators of channels and profiles of fame on the internet? Judge said that they thought it was cool to appear on the show or it could be useful to gain a following, which is how they have been able to use this material to spark new conversations approached from a modern perspective.

“Beavis and Butt-Head” originally aired between 1993 and 1997 on MTV. (Paramount Plus)

- Advertisement -

“Those things have been a lot of fun for me. We review it and we spin the ideas. With the one with the tattoo in jail [en el que ven un vídeo de TikTok sobre cómo hacerse un tatuaje en la cárcel], it will be like: ‘I can imitate this guy and talk about how he looks like a criminal’. college admission video [en el que una adolescente y su madre se asustan cuando entra en Harvard] it was just the idea that they think the mother and daughter are actually fighting and not celebrating and hugging each other. We just look for an angle,” she added in the same interview.

: