Beats Studio Pro in Brazil? Supposed headset is approved by Anatel at Apple’s request

Apple has received approval from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) for a new product identified as “A2924”, which may be the Beats Studio Pro, an unreleased headphone of the big tech subsidiary brand, according to international certifications. The accessory received the Europeian certification last Tuesday, June 20th. The documents do not reveal images or specifications – and even confirm the name – of the headset, but it is revealed that the device will be manufactured in China.

A few days ago, a product with the same number "A2924" received approval from the FCC (American regulatory body similar to Anatel) which showed the identifier BeatsStudioPro1,1leading the public to speculate about the release of a long-awaited successor to the Beats Studio 3 over-ear headphones released in 2017. With that, it is expected that the model will have the same "over-ear" format as the model launched almost six years ago, but with developments that guarantee improvement in sound quality – such as a new audio processor and more powerful speakers – and headphone ergonomics. Other specs may include noise cancellation (ANC) and Siri support.

It is worth remembering that Beats Studio 3 is equipped with speakers that support Spatial Audio, Apple W1 chip for improvements in the Bluetooth connection and enough battery for 22 hours of autonomy with noise cancellation activated. The model is available on the brand’s official website with a suggested retail price of R$ 3,099.

Considering Anatel’s homologation, it is possible to deduce that Beats Studio Pro will be announced soon in Europe. The new headset has not yet had details officially revealed by Apple, but it shouldn’t be long before its launch happens.

