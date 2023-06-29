Beats Studio Pro, important rumor: audio, battery life, price and Android compatibility

- Advertisement -

Important rumor about Beats Studio Pronews that should be imminent judging by the number and accuracy of information obtained from colleagues of 9to5mac.com. More than five years have passed since the last pair of over-ear headphones presented by Beats, the Studio 3 Wireless with the W1 chip, so the Beats Studio Pro will be among the “watched stars” of the weeks and months to come.

AUDIO

The Beats Studio Pro they should offer a noticeable improvement in audio quality. Merit of two 40 mm drivers capable of offering almost zero distortion at high volume, according to the company sound fidelity improves by 80% compared to Studio 3, which obviously is not a small thing. There will be an integrated digital processor to optimize the final frequency response, active noise cancellation with transparency mode, thespatial audio with Dolby Atmos and head tracking. - Advertisement - Revised microphones for the voice targeting, that is, the sampling of the voice timbre of the wearer so as to separate the voice from the background noises in a call and transfer the former and not the latter to the interlocutor: clarity thus increases by up to 27% compared to Beats Studio 3. During the listening via USB-C (but unlike the AirPods Max the Studio Pros will also have a 3.5 mm jack) the headphones will offer three listening modes: Beats Signature profile for maximum balance on every musical genre

entertainment profile emphasizes certain frequencies to offer a better listening experience for movies and games

conversation profile optimizes voice frequencies, ideal for phone conversations or listening to podcasts.

ANDROID-FRIENDLY

According to the leak in Beats Studio Pro there won’t be an Apple chipsee the H2 of the latest AirPods Pro. From what emerges it seems that the reason is the desire to ensure a Optimal level of functionality even with Android devices: the second generation AirPods Pro, for example, lose much of their capabilities when paired with Android, Apple would like the Beats, unlike their products, to be more Android-friendly. The iPhone 15 will have a periscope lens but it won’t arrive until 2023 So the Beats Studio Pro should have a specific management chip which ensures better compatibility with non-Apple platforms. According to the rumor, in fact, the Studio Pro will grant Android devices: compatibility with Google Fast Pair, i.e. the quick pairing with products associated with your Google account

fast switching between one quick source and another, such as between an Android smartphone and a Chromebook

ability to perform updates and configure features through the Beats app (already) on the Play Store

compatibility with Google Find my device, to locate them in case of loss. If associated with an Apple device, the Beats Studio Pro will guarantee almost the same possibilities, only declined in Apple sauce. - Advertisement -

AUTONOMY

The Beats Studio Pro should offer aautonomy slightly higher than that of the AirPods Maxthe reference headphones within the Apple range: up to 40 hours of listening with ANC and transparency mode off (nd on AirPods Max)

up to 24 hours of listening with ANC or transparency mode enabled (20 hours APM)

with 10 minutes of charging, up to 4 hours of playback (5 min / 1.5 hours APM).

DESIGN, AVAILABILITY AND PRICE

It seems that the design of the Beats Studio Pro both in the sign of continuity with respect to that of the Beats Studio 3. Some more information from the material seen by colleagues: This iconic design is lightweight and comfortable so you can lose yourself in your music. The Ultra Plush over-ear cushions have been updated with seamless leather for all-day comfort and exceptional durability. The size would be 17.8 x 7.8 x 18.1 cm, the weight of 260 grams (to have a yardstick, the AirPods Max weigh 385 grams). Four le colourways: black, navy blue, beige or dark brown. - Advertisement - Colleagues would have guessed that the presentation of the Beats Studio Pro is imminent. Price wise you should stay about 349 dollars in the USA200 dollars less than the AirPods Max (which cost 629 euros here).

