Beats Studio Pro: Features and comparison with AirPods Max

- Advertisement -

Beats, known for its high-quality audio products, is about to launch its new on-ear headphones, the Beats Studio Pro.

These headphones offer a number of exciting enhanced features such as battery life, spatial audio, and transparency mode.

With exclusive details sourced from 9to5Mac, we can explore the key specs of the Beats Studio Pro and how they stack up against Apple’s AirPods Max.

- Advertisement -

Let’s find out why these headphones are generating buzz among lovers of music and hi-fi audio.

Beats Studio Pro: A breakthrough in audio quality and design

The Beats Studio Pro promises to improve audio quality thanks to its custom 40mm drivers. These drivers offer “nearly zero distortion even at high volume.”

All this results in higher audio fidelity compared to the Beats Studio3. Music lovers will enjoy a more immersive and detailed sound experience.

In addition, the headphones have an integrated digital processor that optimizes the frequency response, creating a balanced and powerful sound profile.

- Advertisement -

This allows you to bring out the subtle details of any audio content, whether it’s music, movies or podcasts.

The Beats Studio Pro’s design is lightweight and comfortable, with seamless engineered leather UltraPlush ear cushions for all-day comfort.

Premium metal sliders allow for custom adjustments for the perfect fit.

- Advertisement -

Advanced audio and connectivity features

The Beats Studio Pro doesn’t skimp on advanced features. In addition to Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the headphones offer a transparency mode that allows you to mix the sounds of the environment with the music, ideal for being present and aware in specific situations.

A standout feature is spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, which provides an immersive, three-dimensional sound experience.

The Beats Studio Pro also offers dynamic head tracking for an even more immersive audio experience.

In terms of connectivity, these headphones outperform the AirPods Max by including a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Additionally, the Studio Pro comes with both USB-C to USB-C cables and a standard 3.5mm audio cable in the box, providing flexible options for connection.

Beats Studio Pro: iOS and Android integration

The Beats Studio Pro offers seamless integration with both iOS and Android devices.

For Android users, the Google Fast Pair feature enables fast one-touch connection and automatic pairing with all Android or Chrome devices registered to the Gmail account.

The audio switcher allows seamless audio transition between Android devices, Chromebooks, and other compatible devices.

For Apple devices, One-Touch Pairing connects instantly with all devices in the iCloud account.

Also, users can take advantage of automatic wireless updates and activate the voice assistant by saying “Hey, Siri.”

Additionally, they have the “Find My” function to locate lost headphones on a map based on the last known connected location.

Battery life and release date

Battery life is another highlight of the new Beats. With up to 40 hours of total listening time with ANC and transparency mode off, and up to 24 hours with ANC or transparency mode on.

These headphones offer great autonomy. In addition, fast charging allows you to get up to 4 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

The Beats will reportedly launch on July 19, with a suggested price of $349, matching the current retail price of the Beats Studio3.

Studio Pro headphones offer an enhanced audio experience with exciting features like ANC, transparency mode, and spatial audio.

With longer battery life and versatile connectivity options, these on-ear headphones promise to be an attractive option for audio enthusiasts.