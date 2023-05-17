Beats Studio Buds Plus headphones arrive in translucent color and improved ANC

the headset Beats Studio Buds + it was finally officially revealed after several leaks about the audio device. Now, interested users can already have access to a series of improvements in aspects such as battery and transparency modes and active noise cancellation (ANC). To begin with, one of the points that stands out is the design, as the model arrives with a translucent color option, in addition to gold and black. In fact, it’s not the same look as Nothing’s headphones, but it’s a variant that draws a lot of attention to in-ear headphones.

In addition, the look of the new Beats headphones is identical to what was seen in the previous generation (recently updated). However, the company itself claims that 95% of the components shipped in this model are completely new. As for the improvements, the microphone is one of them and is presented with a size three times larger for audio capture. Another novelty is that the "b" button has undergone a redesign so that it causes less accidental touches during use. In addition, there is support for Spatial Audio content in Apple Music, but there is not the same tracking function as other models of the brand and also some AirPods.





According to the brand, noise cancellation is 1.6x better compared to the previous generation, while transparency mode promises twice as much performance. Finally, the battery capacity delivers 9 hours of autonomy with ANC and transparency modes disabled. With the features turned on, the user gets 6 hours of autonomy with an additional 18 hours from the case.

price and availability